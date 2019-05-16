NEW MOVIES

A DOG’S JOURNEY – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Drama – A dog journeys to find meaning in the human lives it touches. I’m not crying you’re crying. Stars Dennis Quaid. 108 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – The indomitable assassin finds himself pursued by hit-men everywhere after a $14-million bounty is placed on his head. Stars Keanu Reeves. 130 min.

NAUSICAA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND: STUDIO GHIBLI FEST – PG – Animation/Adventure/Fantasy – Miyazaki’s 1984 classic about a girl who tries to keep the peace between two warring nations bent on destruction, while the planet is dying. How prophetic. 117 min.

RAMEN SHOP – NR – Drama – Part of Kihei Theatre’s Indie Film Series, catch this film about a young ramen chef who leaves his hometown to embark on a culinary journey. 90 min.

SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL: THE MOVIE – Animation/Action/Adventure – A man angers a god who reincarnates him as a little girl. That doesn’t stop her evil plans. 101 min.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS 30TH ANNIVERSARY (1989) – PG – Comedy/Drama/Romance – A young beautician arrives in a Louisiana town and is taken in by a small group of women sharing a strong bond. 117 min.

THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A teenager finds love at a difficult time. 100 min.

NOW PLAYING

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

THE HUSTLE – PG-13 – Comedy – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to play female scam artists out to get revenge on the men who wronged them. 94 min.

THE INTRUDER – PG-13 – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A young couple buys a house, but the previous owner has difficulty cutting his ties. Stars Dennis Quaid. 102 min.

LONG SHOT – R – Comedy/Romance – Seth Rogen does Seth Rogen. In this one he reunites with his first crush (played by Charlize Theron), who is now one of the most influential women in the world. 125 min.

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Pokemon goes live-action, and a talking pikachu with no memories wants to be a detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 104 min.

POMS – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of women in a retirement home form a cheerleading squad. Bring it on! Stars Diane Keaton. 91 min.

TOLKIEN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/War – The acclaimed author of the Lord of the Rings series finds friends, love, and inspiration during his formative years. Starts Lily Collins. 112 min.

UGLYDOLLS – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Free-spirited UglyDolls are different and just want to be loved. Eventually they discover what matters most. Stars Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, and Gabriel Iglesias. 87 min.

LAST CHANCE

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

