MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | May 10th-16th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BREAKING IN – PG13 – Thriller – During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min.

LIFE OF THE PARTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman returns to college to finish her degree after her husband suddenly asks for a divorce. Stars Melissa McCarthy. 105 min.

NOW PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. See this week’s film review. 149 min.

BAD SAMARITAN – R – Horror/Thriller – Two guys break into a home, but then find a woman being held captive. Stars Kerry Condon and David Tennant. 110 min.

BLOCKERS – R – Comedy – Three parents try to keep their daughters from having sex on prom night. 102 min.

DA ONE THAT GHOST AWAY – NR – Comedy/Horror – A bunch of friends go into business fighting ghosts, but then one day get more than they bargained for. 120 min.

I FEEL PRETTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman (Amy Schumer) suffers a fall, then wakes up with a burst of new confidence and energy. 110 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

PUFFS: FILMED LIVE OFF BROADWAY – NR – Drama/Adventure – At a time when a famous wizard is saving the world at a famous wizarding school, three young students are just trying to get through the day. 110 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. 107 min.

SUPER TROOPERS 2 – R – Comedy/Crime – The Super Troopers are back, this time involved in a sensitive border dispute with Canada. 100 min.

TULLY – R – Comedy/Drama – Marlo, a mother of three, bonds with her young, thoughtful nanny. Stars Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis. 96 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Avengers: Infinity War-PG13- 2D THU 10:15 11:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 1:30 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 12:30 3:00 3:45 6:15 7:00 8:30 9:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 12:30 3:00 3:45 6:15 7:00 8:30.

A Wrinkle in Time-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00, 2D SUN 1:00 3:30 6:00, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00.

Life of the Party- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 11:50 12:50 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:45 7:15 8:15 9:45 10:35, 2D SUN 12:50 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:45 7:15 8:15, 2D MON-WED 10:25 11:50 12:50 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:45 7:15 8:15.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 2:10 4:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Da One That Ghost Away-NR- 2D THU 2:45 7:45.

Blockers-R-2D THU 12:15 5:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway- PG13- 2D SAT 12:55.

Breaking In-PG13- 2D THU 7:35 9:20, 2D FRI 7:40.

Bad Samaritan- R- 2D THU 11:20 2:05 5:00 7:55 10:45.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:10 5:05 8:00 10:55.

Tully- R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:10 9:45.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 11:30 12:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:00, 3D THU 12:30 4:00 6:30 7:30 10:30 11:00.

I Feel Pretty-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:20 5:10 10:35.

Super Troopers 2-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:35 5:15 7:45 10:20.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:50 10:05.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 11:05 1:25 3:45 6:05 8:25 10:40.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 1:50 4:20 6:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Life of the Party- PG13- 2D THU 7:05. 2D FRI-SAT (11:30 2:05) 4:40 7:30 10:05, 2D SUN (11:30 2:05) 4:40 7:30, 2D MON (11:30 2:05 4:40) 7:30, 2D TUE (11:30 2:05 4:40 7:30 10:05), 2D WED-THU (11:30 2:05 4:40) 7:30.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 7:00, 3D THU 3:00. 2D FRI-SAT (11:40 3:00) 6:30 10:00, 2D SUN-MON (11:40 3:00) 6:30, 2D TUE (11:40 3:00 6:30 10:00), 2D WED (11:40 3:00) 6:30.

A Quiet Place- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT (12:00 2:30) 5:15 7:45 10:15, SUN-MON (12:00 2:30 5:15) 7:45, 2D TUE (12:00 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15), 2D WED (12:00 2:30 5:15) 7:45.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35.