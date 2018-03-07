MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 8th-14th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

GRINGO – R – Action/Comedy – A law-abiding businessman (Daniel Oyelowo) suddenly finds himself a wanted man. Also stars Charlize Theron. 110 min.

THE HURRICANE HEIST – PG-13 – Action/Thriller – Dumb thieves attempt to rob a U.S. Mint during a Category 5 hurricane. 100 min.

MET OPERA: SEMIRAMIDE – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Rossini’s tragic opera about the murderous Queen of Babylon. 209 min.

NT LIVE: HAMLET – NR – Drama – Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this encore of National Theatre Live’s production of Shakespeare’s classic play. 210 min.

THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT – R – Horror – Three psychos wearing masks terrorize a family in a trailer park. 85 min.

THOROUGHBREDS – R – Drama/Thriller – Two teen girls in Connecticut reconnect and attempt to solve their problems. 92 min.

YU-GI-OH! THE MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – The evil Anubis awakens in Egypt, and Yugi must once again defeat the spirit in this 2004 film. 90 min.

NOW PLAYING

15:17 TO PARIS – PG13 – Drama/History – Three Americans find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack on a French train. Directed by Clint Eastwood. 94 min.

ANNIHILATION – R – Adventure/Fantasy – A biologist goes on a dangerous mission to a place where the laws of nature don’t apply. So… she goes to Sea World? Stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. 115 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

DEATH WISH – R – Crime/Fantasy – Bruce Willis stars in this violent reboot of the old violent Charles Bronson flicks in which an old white guy becomes a vigilante after his family is attacked by robbers. 107 min.

GAME NIGHT – R – Comedy/Crime – A bunch of friends who meet for regular game nights end up trying to solve a murder. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 100 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

RED SPARROW – R – Thriller/Fantasy – Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina who gets recruited by Russian intelligence to fight the CIA. This makes Death Wish look like Peter Rabbit. See this week’s film review. 139 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

LAST CHANCE

EARLY MAN – PG – Animation/Comedy – In prehistoric times, Dug and his sidekick Hognob try to protect their tribe from Lord Nooth and the Bronze Age. Voices by Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. 89 min.

EVERY DAY – PG13 – Romance/Fantasy – A shy teen falls in love with someone who transforms into a different person every day. Wait, this is a “fantasy?” Sounds more like reality to me… 95 min.

FIFTY SHADES FREED – R – Drama/Fantasy – The hot chick marries the weird billionaire but their shallow, pointless lives don’t get any better. Weird. Stars a lot of people who should know better. 105 min.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A young man tries to find a cure for a deadly disease. 142 min.

SAMSON – PG13 – Action/Drama – After a Philistine prince robs him of his love, Samson sets out to take revenge–Biblical style. Stars Jackson Rathbone and Billy Zane. 110 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:35 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 5:25 7:00 8:00. 3D FRI-WED 4:25.

Gringo-R- 2D THU 7:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45.

Red Sparrow-R- 2D THU 10:30 1:30 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:35 4:30 7:30 10:45 10:10, 2D SUN 1:35 4:30 7:30, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:35 4:30 7:30.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:10 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:10 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:10.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:20 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:15 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Early Man- PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:20 3:30 5:40.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 2:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

NT Live: Hamlet Encore- NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Met Opera: Semiramide-NR- 2D SAT 12:55.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie-NR- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00.

Strangers: Prey At Night-R- 2D FRI (1:20 4:25) 7:15 10:05, 2D SAT-SUN (1:20) 4:25 7:15 10:05, 2D MON-WED (1:20 4:25) 7:15 10:05.

Hurricane Heist-PG13- 2D FRI (1:15 4:10) 7:10 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (1:15) 4:10 7:10 10:00, 2D MON-WED (1:15 4:10) 7:10 10:00.

Thoroughbreds-R- 2D FRI-SUN (12:40 3:05) 5:30 8:10 10:40, 2D MON-WED (12:40 3:05 5:30) 8:10 10:40.

Red Sparrow- R- 2D THU (12:20 3:40) 7:10 10:30. 2D FRI (12:15 3:30) 6:45 10:20, 2D SAT-SUN (12:15) 3:30 6:45 10:20, 2D MON-WED (12:15 3:30) 6:45 10:20.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU (1:05 4:00) 7:05 10:00. 2D FRI (1:30 4:30) 7:35 10:25, 2D SAT-SUN (1:30) 4:30 7:35 10:25, 2D MON-WED (1:30 4:30) 7:35 10:25.

Annihilation-R- 2D THU (12:45 3:50) 6:15 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT (12:55 3:25) 6:15 9:40, 2D SUN (3:25) 6:15 9:40, 2D MON (12:55 3:25) 6:15 9:40, 2D TUE-WED (12:55 3:25) 6:15 9:40.

Game Night-R- 2D THU (12:55 3:30) 6:50 9:10. 2D FRI-WED (12:35 3:10) 6:00 8:40.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 12:00 12:30 2:45 3:45) 6:00 6:30 7:00 9:15 10:10. 3D THU (1:00 3:15 4:15) 7:30 9:45 10:45. 2D FRI (12:00 1:00 3:15 3:45 4:15) 6:30 7:30 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D SAT-SUN (12:00 1:00 3:15) 3:45 4:15 6:30 7:30 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D MON-WED (12:00 1:00 3:15 3:45 4:15) 6:30 7:30 9:45 10:15 10:45, 3D FRI-WED (12:30) 7:00.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU (11:40 2:00 4:20) 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI (12:05 2:45 5:20) 8:00 9:00, 2D SAT-SUN (12:05 2:45) 5:20 8:00 9:00, 2D MON (12:05 2:45) 9:00, 2D TUE-WED (12:05 2:45 5:20) 8:00 9:00.

15:17 To Paris- PG13- 2D THU (12:15 2:35 5:00) 7:25 9:50. 2D FRI (3:40) 10:35, 2D SAT 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 3:40 10:35.

Shape Of Water-R- 2D FRI (12:25) 6:35, 2D SAT 6:35, 2D SUN-WED (12:25) 6:35.

Samson-PG13- 2D THU (2:05) 7:20.

Fifty Shades Freed- R- 2D THU (11:35 4:45) 10:05.

Every Day-PG13- 2D THU (12:25 3:00 5:50) 8:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 7:00 9:45, 2D WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:00.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU (1:15 4:30) 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:05, 2D SUN-MON 2:00 4:45 7:30, 2D TUE 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:05, 2D WED 2:00 4:45 7:30.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU (12:30) 7:00. 3D THU (3:45). 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:35 9:35, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 3:35 6:35, 2D TUE 12:30 3:35 6:35 9:35, 2D WED 12:30 3:35 6:35.

Game Night-R- 2D THU (12:45 3:35).