NEW MOVIES

311: ENLARGED TO SHOW DETAIL 3 – NR – Music – Nearing their 30-year anniversary, alt-rock band 311 showcases concert footage, off-stage moments, and exclusive interviews. 133 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

DOCTOR WHO: LOGOPOLIS – PG – Sci-Fi – Doctor Who fans rejoice and watch this special screening, featuring the final adventure of the Fourth Doctor and his regeneration in the Fifth. Stars Tom Baker. 115 min.

STAN & OLLIE – PG – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Laurel and Hardy embark on their last tour, a grueling visit to post-war Britain. Stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan. 98 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

ALONE/TOGETHER – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about college sweethearts who reunite eight years after breaking up, but now their roles have changed. Stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. 103 min.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A family of wrestlers perform small shows, while the kids dream of being on the big stage in the WWE. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. 108 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

GRETA (2019) – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – Everyone needs a friend, even lonely deranged widows. Stars Chloe Grace Moretz. 98 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL – PG-13 – Comedy – Madea family secrets risk exposure after an unexpected death at their family reunion. Stars Tyler Perry.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

WHAT MEN WANT – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – A woman is treated unfairly by men in her profession, but gets an unexpected advantage when she gets the ability to read men thoughts. 117 min.

LAST CHANCE

COLD PURSUIT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – Damn, Liam Neeson is always out for revenge. This time he thinks drug dealers killed his son. 118 min.

THE FAVOURITE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Set in 18th-century England, Lady Sarah is endeared to a new servant, Abigail. Stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. 119 min.

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Will Arnett and Chris Pratt return to their animated miniature form, but now their characters face a new threat: Lego Duplo. 106 min.

RUN THE RACE – PG – Drama/Sport – Two brothers in a small town play in football and track, and their different world views strain their relationship.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 7:30. FRI-SAT 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:45 4:15 4:45 5:15 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:15 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D SUN-WED 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:45 4:15 4:45 5:15 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00.

Alone/Together-NR- 2D THU 12:20 2:45 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:25.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 11:15 1:40 4:10 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 5:10.

The Favourite-R- 2D THU 2:35 7:15.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30.

Greenbook-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

311: Enlarged to Show Detail 3- NR- 2D MON 7:00.

Doctor Who: Logopolis-PG- 2D WED 7:00.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 7:30 9:45 10:15, 3D THU 8:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 11:30 12:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 2:45 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:00 6:30 7:00 8:10 9:10 9:40 10:10, 2D MON-WED 12:30 1:30 3:45 4:45 7:00 8:00 9:10 10:10, 3D FRI-SUN 12:00 3:15 5:30 7:30 8:40, 3D MON-WED 1:00 4:15 7:30.

Greta-R- 2D THU 1:25 4:10 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:15 7:35 10:20, 2D MON-WED 1:35 4:25 7:20 10:30.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Reunion-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 11:05 1:50 4:40 7:20 10:05, 2D MON-WED 1:10 4:20 7:10 10:20.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 1:40 4:20 6:45 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 11:25 2:10 4:55 7:40 10:25, 2D MON-WED 1:25 4:00 7:05 9:55.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:45 6:15 9:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:40 9:35, 2D MON-WED 12:55 3:50 6:40 9:25.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:35 3:50 7:05 9:45. 2D FRI-SUN 11:30 1:45 4:35 6:35 10:20, 2D MON-WED 1:20 4:10 6:55 9:50.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:25 4:35 7:00 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:20 4:20 10:30, 2D SUN 2:20 4:20 10:30, 2D MON-WED 1:15 4:30 6:45 10:15.

What Men Want-R- 2D THU 1:05 4:25. 2D FRI-SUN 7:25, 2D MON-TUE 1:05 3:55 7:15 10:00, 2D WED 1:05 3:55 10:00.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:45 3:40 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:30, 2D SUN 12:20 3:35, 2D MON 12:45 4:05 10:00, 2D WED 12:45 4:05 7:00 10:00.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 6:45. 2D FRI-SUN 9:25, 2D MON-WED 12:40 3:40 6:50 10:05.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse- PG- 2D THU 1:10 3:55.

The Favourite-R- 2D THU 4:00.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 6:30 9:35.

Run The Race-PG- 2D THU 9:35.

Cold Pursuit-R- 2D THU 1:05 3:50.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:35 4:05.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:00 2:30 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:30 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 11:30 1:00 2:30 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:30, 2D TUE-WED 1:00 2:30 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:30.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 4:30 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-TUE 4:30 7:15, 2D WED 4:30.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:45 4:15 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:45 4:15 6:45 9:15, 2D SUN 11:15 1:45 4:15 6:45, 2D MON-WED 1:45 4:15 6:45.

Stan & Ollie-PG- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 3:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:30.

Isn’t it Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:20 6:00.

The Favourite-R- 2D THU 12:15 4:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FR-SAT 12:30 3:35 7:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 10:00, 3D SUN-WED 3:35.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 2:00 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:00 7:10.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:45 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:15 7:30.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse- PG- 2D THU 1:15.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 4:00.

