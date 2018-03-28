MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 28th-April 4th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BEST F(R)IENDS – NR – Comedy/Thriller – A drifter makes friends with a weird mortician. Stars Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau. 99 min.

GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS – PG – Drama – A pastor has to deal with his church burning down. 120 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

MET OPERA: COSÌ FAN TUTTE – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Mozart’s comedy about the sexes. 200 min.

TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY – R – Thriller – A wife refuses to stand by her lying husband when she discovers that he betrayed her. Stars Taraji P. Henson. 120 min.

UNSANE – R – Horror/Thriller – A young woman gets committed to a mental institution, but are the fears she faces actually real? 98 min.

NOW PLAYING

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

GAME NIGHT – R – Comedy/Crime – A bunch of friends who meet for regular game nights end up trying to solve a murder. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 100 min.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE – PG – Drama/Family – The story behind MercyMe’s hit song. 110 min.

MIDNIGHT SUN – PG13 – Drama/Romance – A teen girl can’t go into the sunlight, but somehow finds true love. Stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger. 91 min.

MY PERFECT YOU – NR – Drama/Romance – Burn just lost his true love. Abi is the bright owner of a hostel. What happens when they meet? 121 min.

LOVE, SIMON – PG13 – Drama/Romance – Simon finds that he must tell his family and friends the truth about his sexuality. 109 min.

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A new generation of Jaeger pilots take on another Kaiju threat. Stars John Boyega and Cailee Spaeny. See this week’s film review. 111 min.

PAUL APOSTLE OF CHRIST – PG13 – Drama – The story of Paul, who becomes one of Jesus’ most influential apostles. Stars James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel. 108 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 140 min.

SHERLOCK GNOMES – PG – Animation/Adventure – Gnomeo and Juliet recruit the detective Sherlock Gnomes to help find missing garden ornaments. 96 min.

TOMB RAIDER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Remake of the film version of the video game about the adventurer Lara Croft and her quest to find her missing father. Stars Alicia Vikander. See this week’s film review. 118 min.

LAST CHANCE

ANNIHILATION – R – Adventure/Fantasy – A biologist goes on a dangerous mission to a place where the laws of nature don’t apply. So… she goes to Sea World? Stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. 115 min.

RED SPARROW – R – Thriller/Fantasy – Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina who gets recruited by Russian intelligence to fight the CIA. This makes Death Wish look like Peter Rabbit. 139 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU-SAT 10:30 1:30 2:15 7:30 8:15 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:00 2:00 7:00 8:00. 3D THU-SAT 4:30, 3D SUN-WED 5:00.

Paul Apostle of Christ- PG13- 2D THU-SAT 11:40 2:10 4:40 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:40 2:10 4:40 7:15.

My Perfect You-NR- 2D THU-SAT 11:25 5:15, 2D SUN 4:15, 2D MON-WED 10:15 4:15.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:10.

Pacific Rim Uprising-PG13- 2D THU-SAT 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU-SAT 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00 9:35. 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

MET Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte-G- 2D SAT 12:55.

Best F(r)iends Movie-R- 2D FRI 8:00, 2D MON 8:00.

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness-PG- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:10 4:45 7:15 9:45.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony-R- 2D THU 7:30 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:45 6:50 10:10.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 6:40 9:10, 3D THU 12:30 3:50 7:10 9:40. 2D FRI 12:15 2:55 6:30 9:10, 2D SAT-WED 12:15 2:55 6:30 9:15, 3D FRI-WED 12:50 3:40 7:10 10:00.

Midnight Sun-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI 10:40, 2D SAT-SUN 9:50, 2D MON 10:40, 2D TUE-WED 9:50.

Pacific Rim Uprising- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:20 4:10 6:10 7:35 10:00, 3D THU 1:20 10:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 12:45 3:35 4:10 6:15 10:40, 2D MON 12:00 12:45 3:35 7:00 10:40, 2D TUE-WED 12:00 12:45 3:35 4:10 6:15 10:40, 3D FRI-SUN 7:00, 3D MON 4:10, 3D TUE-WED 7:00.

Sherlock Gnomes- PG- 2D THU 12:05 2:30 5:00 6:50 9:55. 2D FRI 11:35 1:55 4:20 6:50 9:20, 2D SAT-WED 11:35 1:55 4:20 6:45 9:10.

Unsane-R- 2D FRI 2:20 4:50, 2D SAT 7:30, 2D SUN-WED 2:20 4:50 7:30.

I Can Only Imagine-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:15 6:15 10:15. 2D FRI 12:30 3:20 7:20 10:05, 2D SAT 3:20 6:40 9:20, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:20 6:20 9:20.

Love, Simon-PG- 2D THU 12:50 3:40 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 3:00 6:00 9:00, 2D MON 12:20 3:00 6:00 9:55, 2D TUE-WED 12:20 3:00 6:00 9:00.

Game Night-R- 2D THU 1:55 4:35. 2D FRI-WED 10:20.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 12:45 3:25 6:40 7:25 10:20, 3D THU 4:05 9:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 3:25 6:40, 3D FRI-WED 10:05.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:40 5:10 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 11:50.

Red Sparrow- R- 2D THU 12:35 3:50 7:20 9:45.

Annihilation-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 10:05.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Kuleana-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:00 5:45 8:30 11:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 3:00 5:45 8:30, 2D TUE 12:00 3:00 5:45 8:30 11:00, 2D WED 12:00 3:00 5:45 8:30.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU-FRI 12:15 7:00, 2D SAT 12:20 7:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 7:00, 3D THU 3:40, 3D FRI-SAT 3:40 10:20, 3D SUN-MON 3:40, 3D TUE 3:40 10:20, 3D WED 3:40.

Sherlock Gnomes-PG- 2D THU 2:00 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 2:00 4:45 7:15, 2D TUE 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D WED 2:00 4:45 7:15.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:30.