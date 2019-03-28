NEW MOVIES

35TH ANNIVERSARY: THE KARATE KID – PG – Action/Drama/Family – A kid who’s bullied learns karate from a man who needs his car waxed. 126 min.

ASH IS PUREST WHITE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Chinese film (English subtitles) about a woman who goes to jail after being romantically involved with a gangster and tries to reconnect with him upon release. 136 min.

THE BEACH BUM – R – Comedy – Matthew McConaughey is a Moondog, a beach bum who lives life by his own rules. Stars Snoop Dogg and Isla Fisher. 95 min.

BLAKKKLANSMAN – R – Biography/Comedy/Crime – A Spike Lee Joint about an African American police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes head of the local chapter. Stars John David Washington and Alec Baldwin. 135 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

HOTEL MUMBAI – R – Drama/History/Thriller – The true story of a terror attack on the Taj Hotel and the sacrifices hotel workers made to keep others safe. Stars Dev Patel and Armie Hammer. 123 min.

MET OPERA: DIE WALKURE – NR – Stage – Someone loses their immortality and somehow incestuous twins are involved. Damn, opera is wild. 295 min.

UNPLANNED – R – Drama – Based on a true story, this film is about a Planned Parenthood director who leaves the job after a conversion experience. 106 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

CAPTIVE STATE – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – After a decade of extra-terrestrial occupation, Chicago is split between dissidents and collaborators. Stars John Goodman. 109 min.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A family of wrestlers perform small shows, while the kids dream of being on the big stage in the WWE. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. 108 min.

FIVE FEET APART – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – Love is found in mysterious places. For these two, it’s while in a hospital for life-threatening illness. Stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. 116 min.

GLORIA BELL – R – Comedy/Drama/Romance – You’re never too old to have fun: A woman in her 50s tries to find love in L.A.’s dance clubs. Stars Julianne Moore. 102 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

ONE GREAT LOVE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a woman torn between an old on-again-off-again love and a new man who has his stuff together. Stars Kim Chiu. 115 min.

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL – PG-13 – Comedy – Madea family secrets risk exposure after an unexpected death at their family reunion. Stars Tyler Perry.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

US – R – Horror/Thriller – Jordan’s Peele’s latest thriller, about a family that is terrorized by people who look just like them. 116 min

WONDER PARK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A young girl discovers a fantastical amusement park that is powered by her imagination. Stars Jennifer Garner and Kenan Thompson. 85 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:40 5:10 7:45.

US-R- 2D THU 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 5:10 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D 12:00 2:30 5:20 7:50.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:10 2:30 4:50 7:10.

Wonder Park-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 2:45 4:45 6:45.

One Great Love-NR- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40. 2D FRI-SAT 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Met Opera: Die Walkure- G- 2D SAT 12:00, 2D WED 6:30.

35th Anniversary: The Karate Kid- PG- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D TUE 4:00 7:30.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 6:00 9:00, 3D THU 6:30 9:30.2D FRI 12:30 6:30 9:30, 2D SAT 12:30 6:30, 2D SUN 12:30. 3D FRI-SAT 3:30.

Hotel Mumbai-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:55.

The Beach Bum-R- 2D THU 7:10 10:00.

Unplanned-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:45. 2D FRI 1:05 3:50 6:45, 2D SAT 6:45, 2D MON 1:05 3:50 6:45 9:30.

Gloria Bell-R- 2D THU 1:25 4:00.

US-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:05 7:00 10:00.

Captive State-PG13- 2D THU 1:35 4:25.

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 3:30 7:00 9:45.

Wonder Park- PG- 2D THU 1:05 4:30 6:40 9:00.

Apollo 11-NR- 2D THU 1:20 4:35 7:20 9:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 1:30 3:50 4:20 6:35 7:05 9:25.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Reunion-PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 9:40.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 1:10.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:20.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 3:55.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:10 6:50 9:50.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 1:20 2:40 4:10 5:30 6:45 8:10 9:20, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 1:20 2:40 4:10 5:30 6:45 8:10.

US-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:30 10:20, 2D SUN-TUE 1:30 4:20 7:30, 2D WED 1:30 4:20.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SAT 1:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 7:00.

Blakkklansman-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:40.

Wonder Park-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:15 4:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 6:05. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 3:45.

US-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:00 7:10.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:40 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:35 6:40.

Wonder Park-PG- 2D THU 1:15 3:35.

