MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 22nd-28th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ICE DRAGON: LEGEND OF THE BLUE DAISIES – NR – Animation/Family – A young girl and old man believe in dragons, but one else in the village does. Then a dragon arrives. Hilarity ensues. 70 min.

MIDNIGHT SUN – PG13 – Drama/Romance – A teen girl can’t go into the sunlight, but somehow finds true love. Stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger. 91 min.

MY PERFECT YOU – NR – Drama/Romance – Burn just lost his true love. Abi is the bright owner of a hostel. What happens when they meet? 121 min.

NT LIVE: JULIUS CAESAR – NR – Drama – See National Theatre Live’s rendition of Shakespeare’s classic drama. 135 min.

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A new generation of Jaeger pilots take on another Kaiju threat. Stars John Boyega and Cailee Spaeny. 111 min.

PAUL APOSTLE OF CHRIST – PG13 – Drama – The story of Paul, who becomes one of Jesus’ most influential apostles. Stars James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel. 108 min.

PONYO – G – Animation/Adventure – Special 10th anniversary screening of the story of a five-year-old boy who becomes friends with Ponyo, the goldfish princess. Voices by Cate Blanchett and Matt Damon. 101 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 140 min.

SHERLOCK GNOMES – PG – Animation/Adventure – Gnomeo and Juliet recruit the detective Sherlock Gnomes to help find missing garden ornaments. 96 min.

NOW PLAYING

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

ANNIHILATION – R – Adventure/Fantasy – A biologist goes on a dangerous mission to a place where the laws of nature don’t apply. So… she goes to Sea World? Stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. 115 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

GAME NIGHT – R – Comedy/Crime – A bunch of friends who meet for regular game nights end up trying to solve a murder. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 100 min.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE – PG – Drama/Family – The story behind MercyMe’s hit song. 110 min.

LOVE, SIMON – PG13 – Drama/Romance – Simon finds that he must tell his family and friends the truth about his sexuality. 109 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

RED SPARROW – R – Thriller/Fantasy – Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina who gets recruited by Russian intelligence to fight the CIA. This makes Death Wish look like Peter Rabbit. 139 min.

TOMB RAIDER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Remake of the film version of the video game about the adventurer Lara Croft and her quest to find her missing father. Stars Alicia Vikander. 118 min.

LAST CHANCE

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE – PG13 – Crime/Thriller – Based on the true story of the 1976 hijacking of an airliner flying out of Tel Aviv. Stars Rosamund Pike. 106 min.

DEATH WISH – R – Crime/Fantasy – Bruce Willis stars in this violent reboot of the old violent Charles Bronson flicks in which an old white guy becomes a vigilante after his family is attacked by robbers. 107 min.

GRINGO – R – Action/Comedy – A law-abiding businessman (Daniel Oyelowo) suddenly finds himself a wanted man. Also stars Charlize Theron. 110 min.

THE HURRICANE HEIST – PG-13 – Action/Thriller – Dumb thieves attempt to rob a U.S. Mint during a Category 5 hurricane. 100 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT – R – Horror – Three psychos wearing masks terrorize a family in a trailer park. See this week’s movie review. 85 min.

THOROUGHBREDS – R – Drama/Thriller – Two teen girls in Connecticut reconnect and attempt to solve their problems. 92 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Pacific Rim Uprising-PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 3:00 8:00 10:30, 2D MON-WED 12:30 3:00 8:00, 3D FRI-WED 5:30.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:35 10:35. 2D FRI-SUN 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00 9:35, 2D MON-WED 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00.

My Perfect You-NR- 2D FRI-SUN 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:35 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:35.

Paul Apostle of Christ- PG13- 2D FRI-SUN 11:40 2:10 4:40 7:15 9:45, 2D MON-WED 11:40 2:10 4:40 7:15.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:40 4:20 7:00 8:00 9:40 10:40, 3D THU 5:20. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:40 4:20 5:20 7:10 8:00 9:50 10:40, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:40 4:20 5:20 7:10 8:00, 2D WED 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:40 4:20 5:20 7:10.

7 Days In Entebbe-PG13- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 2:15 5:00.

Gringo-R- 2D THU 11:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

NT Live: Julius Caesar- NR- 2D THU 7:30.

Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies- NR- 2D SAT 12:55.

Ponyo 10th Anniversary- Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- G- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Midnight Sun-PG13- 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15.

Pacific Rim Uprising- PG13- 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:20 4:10 6:10 7:35 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 1:20 10:40.

Sherlock Gnomes- PG- 2D FRI-WED 12:05 2:30 5:00 7:00 9:20.

I Can Only Imagine-PG- 2D THU 12:15 12:45 3:15 3:45 6:15 6:45 9:15 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:15 6:15 9:15.

Love, Simon-PG- 2D THU 12:35 3:25 6:30 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:50 3:40 6:30 9:10, 2D MON 12:15 3:40 7:20 10:00, 2D TUE 12:50 3:40 6:30 9:10, 2D WED 12:50 3:40 6:30 10:00.

Red Sparrow- R- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 6:55 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:50 7:20 9:45.

Annihilation-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:05 10:05, 2D SUN 4:20 7:05 10:05, 2D MON-TUE 1:30 4:20 7:05 10:05, 2D WED 1:30 4:20 10:05.

Game Night-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:30 4:50 7:15 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 1:55 4:35 7:15 10:30.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 1:00 3:10 3:40 6:50 7:20 9:25 10:00, 3D THU 4:10 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 12:45 3:25 6:40 7:25 10:20, 3D FRI-WED 4:05 9:00.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU 12:10 2:25 4:40 7:00 9:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 2:40 5:10 7:40 9:55.

Hurricane Heist-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 3:55 9:00.

Strangers: Prey At Night-R- 2D THU 12:55 3:35 6:20.

Thoroughbreds-R- 2D THU 12:40.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 2:45 5:20 7:45 10:25.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D WED 7:00, 3D WED 10:15.

Sherlock Gnomes-PG- 2D FRI-WED 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 7:00. 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:20.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 6:35. 2D FRI-TUE 12:30 3:35 6:35 9:35, 2D WED 12:30 3:35.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 1:45 4:30 7:10.