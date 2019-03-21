NEW MOVIES

APOLLO 11 – G – Documentary – Revisit history with this documentary about the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Stars Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins. 93 min.

COLD WAR – R – Drama/Music/Romance – In Cold War Europe, an unlikely yet passionate love forms between a singer and music director. 89 min.

GLORIA BELL – R – Comedy/Drama/Romance – You’re never too old to have fun: A woman in her 50s tries to find love in L.A.’s dance clubs. Stars Julianne Moore. 102 min.

DIANA ROSS: HER LIFE, LOVE & LEGACY – NR – Stage – Take another look at and listen to the magic of legend Diana Ross, featuring concert excerpts and new interviews.

ONE GREAT LOVE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a woman torn between an old on-again-off-again love and a new man who has his stuff together. Stars Kim Chiu. 115 min.

SHAZAM: EARLY ACCESS – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

TCM PRESENTS: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – PG – Crime/Drama – A classic film based on the classic book, exploring themes of justice and race. Stars Gregory Peck. 150 min.

US – R – Horror/Thriller – Jordan’s Peele’s latest thriller, about a family that is terrorized by people who look just like them. 116 min

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

CAPTIVE STATE – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – After a decade of extra-terrestrial occupation, Chicago is split between dissidents and collaborators. Stars John Goodman. 109 min.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A family of wrestlers perform small shows, while the kids dream of being on the big stage in the WWE. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. 108 min.

FIVE FEET APART – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – Love is found in mysterious places. For these two, it’s while in a hospital for life-threatening illness. Stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. 116 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL – PG-13 – Comedy – Madea family secrets risk exposure after an unexpected death at their family reunion. Stars Tyler Perry.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

WONDER PARK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A young girl discovers a fantastical amusement park that is powered by her imagination. Stars Jennifer Garner and Kenan Thompson. 85 min.

LAST CHANCE

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

MADE IN ABYSS: JOURNEY’S DAWN – PG-13 – Anime – A group of friends dream of becoming cave raiders and journeying into the abyss. 135 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

US-R- 2D THU 7:15 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 5:10 7:00 7:45 9:15 9:45 10:15, 2D SUN 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 5:10 7:00 7:45, 2D MON-WED 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 5:10 7:00 7:45.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 10:35 1:40 4:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45, 2D SUN 1:40 4:10 6:45, 2D MON-WED 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45.

Wonder Park-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30, 2D SUN 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30, 2D MON-WED 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30.

One Great Love-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 2:30 3:45 4:30 5:15 6:30 7:15 8:00 9:15 10:00 10:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN 1:45 4:30 7:15, 2D MON-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love & Legacy- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

Early Access: Shazam!- PG13- 2D SAT 4:00 7:00.

US-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 12:35 1:20 3:15 3:45 4:30 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 2D MON-WED 1:10 4:05 7:00 10:00.

Captive State-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:05 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 9:35, 2D MON 1:35 4:25 7:10 10:00, 2D TUE 1:35 4:25, 2D WED 1:35 4:25 10:00.

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 4:00 7:00 10:05. 2D FRI-SUN 1:05 3:50 6:55 9:20, 2D MON-WED 1:40 3:30 6:45 9:35.

Wonder Park- PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:45 5:20 6:40 9:05. 2D FRI-SUN 12:45 4:10 6:40 9:10, 2D MON-WED 1:05 4:30 6:40 9:00.

Apollo 11-NR- 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 3:40 6:50 9:05, 2D MON-WED 1:20 4:35 7:20 9:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:05 1:05 3:10 4:10 6:15 6:45 7:15 9:15 10:15, 3D THU 12:35 3:40 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:40 1:10 3:55 4:20 6:45 7:15 9:55 10:25, 2D SUN 12:40 3:55 4:20 6:45 7:15 9:55 10:25, 2D MON-WED 1:00 1:30 3:50 4:20 6:35 7:05 9:25 9:55.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Reunion-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:35 7:45 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN 12:40 3:25 6:35 10:10, 2D MON-WED 1:30 4:15 7:15 9:40.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 1:00 3:55 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 6:35, 2D MON 1:10, 2D TUE 1:10 6:55, 2D WED 6:55.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 12:55 3:45 6:35 9:25. 2D FRI-SUN 12:55 3:30 6:25, 2D MON-WED 1:15 3:45 6:30 9:10.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 12:45 3:50 7:10. 2D FRI 3:20, 2D SUN 3:20, 2D MON 3:55 10:00, 2D WED 3:55 9:30.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:50, 2D MON-WED 1:40 4:10 6:50 9:50.

TCM Presents: To Kill a Mockingbird-PG- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D WED 12:00 7:00.

Gloria Bell-R- 2D THU 5:00 7:40 10:15. 2D FRI 1:00 3:35 6:20 9:25, 2D SAT 1:00 3:35 6:20 9:45, 2D SUN 1:00 3:35 6:20 9:25, 2D MON-WED 1:25 4:00 6:45 9:20.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 7:30 9:55.

Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn-NR- 2D MON 7:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

US-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:20 7:30.

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:45 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:40 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 1:40 4:40 7:20.

Wonder Park-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:45 8:55, 2D SUN-TUE 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:45, 2D WED 12:00 2:15 4:30.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 2:15 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

Cold War-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

US-R- 2D THU 7:10 10:05. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 7:10 10:05, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:45 7:10.

Wonder Park-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:15 4:15 7:15.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 7:00 10:00, 3D THU 3:35. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:35 7:00.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

