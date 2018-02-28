MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 1st-7th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

DEATH WISH – R – Crime/Fantasy – Bruce Willis stars in this violent reboot of the old violent Charles Bronson flicks in which an old white guy becomes a vigilante after his family is attacked by robbers. 107 min.

RED SPARROW – R – Thriller/Fantasy – Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina who gets recruited by Russian intelligence to fight the CIA. This makes Death Wish look like Peter Rabbit. 139 min.

NOW PLAYING

15:17 TO PARIS – PG13 – Drama/History – Three Americans find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack on a French train. Directed by Clint Eastwood. 94 min.

ANNIHILATION – R – Adventure/Fantasy – A biologist goes on a dangerous mission to a place where the laws of nature don’t apply. So… she goes to Sea World? Stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. See this week’s film review. 115 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

THE DARK CRYSTAL – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – A Gelfling goes on a quest to find a crystal shard that will restore justice to the world in this 1982 Jim Henson classic. 93 min.

EARLY MAN – PG – Animation/Comedy – In prehistoric times, Dug and his sidekick Hognob try to protect their tribe from Lord Nooth and the Bronze Age. Voices by Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. 89 min.

EVERY DAY – PG13 – Romance/Fantasy – A shy teen falls in love with someone who transforms into a different person every day. Wait, this is a “fantasy?” Sounds more like reality to me… 95 min.

FIFTY SHADES FREED – R – Drama/Fantasy – The hot chick marries the weird billionaire but their shallow, pointless lives don’t get any better. Weird. Stars a lot of people who should know better. 105 min.

GAME NIGHT – R – Comedy/Crime – A bunch of friends who meet for regular game nights end up trying to solve a murder. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 100 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

SAMSON – PG13 – Action/Drama – After a Philistine prince robs him of his love, Samson sets out to take revenge–Biblical style. Stars Jackson Rathbone and Billy Zane. 110 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A young man tries to find a cure for a deadly disease. 142 min.

SIN ISLAND – NR – Thriller – A married couple engages in affairs, then tries to get back together. But the husband’s mistress has other plans. Stars Coleen Garcia and Xian Lim. 106 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:10 8:00 9:45 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:10 8:00.

Early Man- PG- 2D THU 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:10 1:20 3:30 5:40.

Red Sparrow-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:30 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 10:00, 2D SUN 1:30 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:30 4:00 7:00.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:00 3:55 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 2:00.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 11:45 1:45 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:15 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 11:45 1:20 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:15 8:00 9:55 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 10:45 11:45 1:20 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:15 8:00.

Sin Island-NR- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45.

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D THU 10:45 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Dark Crystal (1982)-NR- 2D SAT 2:00, 2D TUE 2:00 7:00.

Red Sparrow- R- 2D THU 7:00 10:30. 2D FRI (12:20 3:40) 7:10 10:30, 2D SAT-MON (12:20) 3:40 7:10 10:30, 2D TUE (12:20 3:40) 7:10 10:30.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 7:35 10:20. 2D FRI (1:05 4:00) 7:05 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (1:05) 4:00 7:05 10:00, 2D MON-WED (1:05 4:00) 7:05 10:00.

Annihilation-R- 2D THU 12:50 4:00 7:05 10:00. 2D FRI (12:45 3:50) 6:15 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (12:45) 3:50 6:15 9:40, 2D MON-WED (12:45 3:50) 6:15 9:40.

Every Day-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:15 5:00 8:00 10:40. 2D FRI (12:25 3:00 5:50) 8:40, 2D SAT (11:30) 5:50 8:40, 2D SUN (12:25 3:00) 5:50 8:40, 2D MON-WED (12:25 3:00 5:50) 8:40.

Game Night-R- 2D THU 11:50 2:30 5:15 7:35 10:20. 2D FRI (12:55 3:30) 6:50 9:10, 2D SAT-SUN (12:55) 3:30 6:50 9:10, 2D MON-THU (12:55 3:30) 6:50 9:10.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 12:30 1:00 2:45 3:45 6:00 7:00 7:30 9:15 10:10, 3D THU 12:00 3:15 4:15 6:30 9:45 10:45. 2D FRI (11:30 12:00 12:30 2:45 3:45) 6:00 6:30 7:00 9:15 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 12:00 12:30 2:45) 3:45 6:00 6:30 7:00 9:15 10:10, 2D MON-WED (11:30 12:00 12:30 2:45 3:45) 6:00 6:30 7:00 9:15 10:10. 3D FRI (1:00 3:15 4:15) 7:30 9:45 10:45, 3D SAT-SUN (1:00 3:15) 4:15 7:30 9:45 10:45, 3D MON-THU (1:00 3:15 4:15) 7:30 9:45 10:45.

Samson-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 3:05 6:05 9:10. 2D FRI-WED (2:05) 7:20.

Fifty Shades Freed- R- 2D THU 12:55 3:50 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI (11:35 4:45) 10:05, 2D SAT-SUN (11:35) 4:45 10:05, 2D MON (11:35 4:45) 10:05, 2D TUE (11:35 4:30) 10:05, 2D WED (11:35 4:45) 10:05.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU 11:40 2:00 4:20 6:40 8:45. 2D FRI (11:40 2:00 4:20) 6:45 9:30, 2D SAT-SUN (11:40 2:00) 4:20 6:45 9:30, 2D MON-WED (11:40 2:00 4:20) 6:45 9:30.

15:17 To Paris- PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:20 5:40 8:10 10:35. 2D FRI (12:15 2:35 5:00) 7:25 9:50, SAT-SUN (12:15 2:35) 5:00 7:25 9:50, 2D MON-WED (12:15 2:35 5:00) 7:25 9:50.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure-PG13- 2D THU 3:00 9:00.

The Greatest Showman- PG- 2D THU 12:15 6:15.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT (1:15) 4:30 7:45 10:30, 2D SUN (1:15) 4:30 7:45, 2D MON (1:15 4:30) 7:45, 2D TUE (1:15 4:30 7:45 10:30), 2D WED (1:15 4:30) 7:45.

Game Night-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:30 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT (12:45) 3:35 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN (12:45) 3:35 6:30, 2D MON (12:45 3:35) 6:30, 2D TUE (12:45 3:35 6:30 9:30), 2D WED (12:45 3:35) 6:30.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 7:00, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI-SUN (12:30) 7:00, 2D MON (12:30) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:30 7:00), 2D WED (12:30) 7:00. 3D FRI-SAT 3:45 10:15, 2D SUN 3:45, 2D MON (3:45), 2D TUE (3:45 10:15), 2D WED (3:45).

Peter Rabbit-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:35 6:30.