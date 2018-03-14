MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 15th-21st, 2018

NEW MOVIES

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE – PG13 – Crime/Thriller – Based on the true story of the 1976 hijacking of an airliner flying out of Tel Aviv. Stars Rosamund Pike. 106 min.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE – PG – Drama/Family – The story behind MercyMe’s hit song. 110 min.

LOVE, SIMON – PG13 – Drama/Romance – Simon finds that he must tell his family and friends the truth about his sexuality. 109 min.

THE RIOT AND THE DANCE – NR – Nature/Religion – A Christian look at the wonders of the natural world. 110 min.

TOMB RAIDER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Remake of the film version of the video game about the adventurer Lara Croft and her quest to find her missing father. Stars Alicia Vikander. 118 min.

NOW PLAYING

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

ANNIHILATION – R – Adventure/Fantasy – A biologist goes on a dangerous mission to a place where the laws of nature don’t apply. So… she goes to Sea World? Stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. 115 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

DEATH WISH – R – Crime/Fantasy – Bruce Willis stars in this violent reboot of the old violent Charles Bronson flicks in which an old white guy becomes a vigilante after his family is attacked by robbers. 107 min.

GAME NIGHT – R – Comedy/Crime – A bunch of friends who meet for regular game nights end up trying to solve a murder. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 100 min.

GRINGO – R – Action/Comedy – A law-abiding businessman (Daniel Oyelowo) suddenly finds himself a wanted man. Also stars Charlize Theron. 110 min.

THE HURRICANE HEIST – PG-13 – Action/Thriller – Dumb thieves attempt to rob a U.S. Mint during a Category 5 hurricane. 100 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

RED SPARROW – R – Thriller/Fantasy – Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian ballerina who gets recruited by Russian intelligence to fight the CIA. This makes Death Wish look like Peter Rabbit. 139 min.

THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT – R – Horror – Three psychos wearing masks terrorize a family in a trailer park. See this week’s movie review. 85 min.

THOROUGHBREDS – R – Drama/Thriller – Two teen girls in Connecticut reconnect and attempt to solve their problems. 92 min.

LAST CHANCE

15:17 TO PARIS – PG13 – Drama/History – Three Americans find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack on a French train. Directed by Clint Eastwood. 94 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:404:20 7:00 8:00 9:40 10:40, 3D FRI-WED 5:20.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 5:25 7:00 8:00. 3D THU 4:25. 2D FRI-WED 11:15 12:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:35 10:35.

7 Days In Entebbe-PG13- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50.

Gringo-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 10:25.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30. 2D FRI-WED 2:15 5:00 7:45.

Red Sparrow-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:35 4:30.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:10.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

The Riot And The Dance-PG- 2D MON 7:00.

I Can Only Imagine-PG- 2D THU 6:45 9:40. 2D FRI 12:50 3:45 6:45 9:45, 2D SAT 12:35 3:30 6:45 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45.

Love, Simon-PG- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI 12:35 3:30 6:30 9:30, 2D SAT 12:45 3:45 6:30 9:45, 2D SUN 12:35 3:30 6:30 9:30, 2D MON-WED 12:35 3:25 6:30 9:30.

Hurricane Heist-PG13- 2D THU (1:15 4:10) 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:05 3:55 6:35 9:00, 2D MON 1:05 3:55 9:00, 2D TUE-WED 1:05 3:55 6:35 9:00.

Strangers: Prey At Night-R- 2D THU (1:20 4:25) 7:15 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 3:35 6:20 8:55.

Thoroughbreds-R- 2D THU (12:40 3:05 5:30) 8:10 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 6:25.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU (1:30 4:30) 7:35 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 2:45 5:20 7:45 10:25.

Red Sparrow- R- 2D THU (12:15 3:30) 6:45 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:20 6:55 10:20.

Annihilation-R- 2D THU (12:55 3:25). 2D FRI-WED 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:55.

Game Night-R- 2D THU (12:35 3:10) 6:00 8:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 2:30 4:50 7:15 9:40.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU (12:00 1:00 3:15 3:45 4:15) 6:30 7:30 9:45 10:15 10:45, 3D THU (12:30) 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 1:00 3:10 3:40 6:50 7:20 9:25 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:10 10:30.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU (12:05 2:45 5:20). 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:25 4:40 7:00 9:15.

15:17 To Paris- PG13- 2D THU 3:40 10:35.

Shape Of Water-R- 2D THU (12:25) 6:35.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

NOTE: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please check with the theater for more info.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 7:20.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:00.

Death Wish-R- 2D THU 2:00 4:45.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 6:35.