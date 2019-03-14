NEW MOVIES

CAPERNAUM – R – Drama – A critically acclaimed film about a 12-year-old serving hard time, who decides to sue his parents from prison for neglect. 126 min.

CAPTIVE STATE – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – After a decade of extra-terrestrial occupation, Chicago is split between dissidents and collaborators. Stars John Goodman. 109 min.

FATE/STAY NIGHT (HEAVEN’S FEEL) II. LOST BUTTERFLY – R – Anime – The emotional second part of the Heaven’s Feel saga, based on the Fate series, follows our heroes as they quest for the Holy Grail. 130 min.

FIVE FEET APART – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – Love is found in mysterious places. For these two, it’s while in a hospital for life-threatening illness. Stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. 116 min.

GONE WITH THE WIND 80TH ANNIVERSARY – NR – Drama/History/Romance – The classic returns. A turbulent romance takes place during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods. Stars Clark Gable. 238 min.

MADE IN ABYSS: JOURNEY’S DAWN – PG-13 – Anime – A group of friends dream of becoming cave raiders and journeying into the abyss. 135 min.

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW – R – Comedy/Musical – It’s Halloween in March! Stumble into a mad scientist’s house of oddities and meet Rocky Horror. Stars Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. 100 min.

PATTERNS OF EVIDENCE: MOSES CONTROVERSY – G – Documentary – A filmmaker’s faith is shaken, so he turns to science to find evidence of this biblical story. 140 min.

TRIPLE THREAT – R – Action/Thriller – It’s a team of ragtag mercenaries versus professional assassins, with a billionaire’s daughter in the middle. What plot? 96 min.

WONDER PARK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A young girl discovers a fantastical amusement park that is powered by her imagination. Stars Jennifer Garner and Kenan Thompson. 85 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A family of wrestlers perform small shows, while the kids dream of being on the big stage in the WWE. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. 108 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL – PG-13 – Comedy – Madea family secrets risk exposure after an unexpected death at their family reunion. Stars Tyler Perry.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALONE/TOGETHER – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about college sweethearts who reunite eight years after breaking up, but now their roles have changed. Stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. 103 min.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

GRETA (2019) – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – Everyone needs a friend, even lonely deranged widows. Stars Chloe Grace Moretz. 98 min.

WHAT MEN WANT – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – A woman is treated unfairly by men in her profession, but gets an unexpected advantage when she gets the ability to read men thoughts. 117 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:45 4:15 4:45 5:15 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 2:30 3:45 4:30 5:15 6:30 7:15 8:00 9:15 10:00 10:45, 2D SUN 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 2:30 3:45 4:30 5:15 6:30 7:15 8:00 9:15 10:00 10:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:00 11:45 1:00 1:45 2:30 3:45 4:30 5:15 6:30 7:15 8:00 9:15 10:00 10:45.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:40 5:00 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D SUN 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D MON-TUE 10:35 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D WED 10:35 1:40 4:10 9:10.

Wonder Park-PG13- 2D THU 4:10 6:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00.

Rocky Horror Picture Show-R- 2D WED 7:00.

Alone/Together-NR- 2D THU 11:00 1:25.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 11:30 2:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Fate/Stay Night (Heaven’s Feel) II. Lost Butterfly- R- 2D THU 7:00.

Patterns of Evidence: Moses Controversy-PG13- 2D THU 6:30, 2D SAT 12:55, 2D TUE 6:30.

Gone With the Wind: 80th Anniversary-G- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D MON 6:00.

Triple Threat-R- 2D TUE 7:00.

Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Captive State-PG13- 2D FRI-SUN 1:10 4:05 7:00 10:30, 2D MON-WED 1:10 4:05 7:00 10:00.

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D FRI-WED 12:50 4:00 7:00 10:05.

Wonder Park- PG- 2D THU 4:15 6:40 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 2:55 5:20 6:40 9:05.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 1:30 3:45 4:45 7:00 8:00 9:10 10:10, 3D THU 1:00 4:15 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:05 1:05 1:35 2:40 3:10 4:10 4:40 5:40 6:15 6:45 7:15 7:45 8:50 9:20 10:20, 2D MON-WED 12:05 1:05 3:10 4:10 6:15 6:40 7:15 9:20 10:20, 3D FRI-WED 12:35 3:40 9:50.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Reunion-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:10 10:20. 2D FRI-SUN 12:40 3:35 7:45 10:40, 2D MON 12:20 3:15 7:45 10:30, 2D TUE-WED 12:40 3:35 7:45 10:30.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 1:25. 2D FRI 1:00 3:55, 2D SAT 3:55 6:50, 2D SUN 1:00 6:50 9:40, 2D MON 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:40, 2D TUE 1:00 3:55 9:40, 2D WED 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:40.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 12:55 3:50 6:40 9:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 3:45 6:35 9:25.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:20 4:10 6:55 9:50. 2D FRI 12:45 7:10 10:15, 2D SAT 12:45 10:15, 2D SUN 7:10, 2D MON-TUE 12:45 3:50 7:10 10:15, 2D WED 12:45 3:50 10:15.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:30 6:45 10:15. 2D FRI 12:00 7:30 9:55, 2D SAT-SUN 12:00 9:55, 2D MON-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:55.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 4:05 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 3:50 10:00, 2D MON 12:20 3:40, 2D TUE 2D MON 12:20 3:40 10:05, 2D TUE 12:20 3:40 6:55 10:05.

Greta-R- 2D THU 1:35 4:25 10:30.

What Men Want-R- 2D THU 1:05 3:55 7:15 10:00.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 6:50 10:05.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI 1:30 4:45 10:10, 2D SAT 1:30 4:45 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:45 7:30.

Wonder Park-PG- 2D THU 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:45 9:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 2:30 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:30. 2D FRI 11:30 1:00 2:15 4:00 5:15 7:00 8:15 10:00, 2D SAT 1:00 2:15 5:15 7:00 8:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 1:00 2:15 5:15 7:00.

Capernaum-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 4:30.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:45 4:15.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 12:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Wonder Park-PG- 2D THU 4:00 7:05, 2D FRI-WED 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 7:00, 3D THU 3:35. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 7:00 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 3:35.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:10, 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:10 9:50.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:30.

