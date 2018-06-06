MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 7th-13th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

DESPICABLE ME – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A criminal tries to use orphans as part of his master plan, but ends up being changed in the process. Stars Steve Carell. 95 min.

DOCTOR WHO: GENESIS OF THE DALEKS – Sci-Fi – A director’s cut of one of the most popular Dr. Who stories, in celebration of the Blu-Ray release of the first season. Stars Tom Baker. 110 min.

HEREDITARY – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – After the family matriarch dies, relatives learn that grandma kept some creepy secrets. Stars Alex Wolff. 127 min.

HOTEL ARTEMIS – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – In the future, Hotel Artemis and the Nurse care for criminals in riot-torn Los Angeles. Stars Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum and Dave Bautista. 97 min.

ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE – PG – Action/Adventure/Family – Prehistoric animals somehow fend off a cataclysmic asteroid. Stars Ray Romano and Denis Leary. 94 min.

NT LIVE: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG – NR – Drama – 15 year old Christopher is exceptional at math, but has difficulty interpreting everyday life. Did he kill Mrs. Shears’ dog? 160 min.

OCEAN’S 8 – PG-13 – Action/Comedy/Crime – An all-female crew pulls a heist at New York’s Met Gala. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. 120 min.

ONE LAST THING: A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL – PG – Drama – A lonely dentist finds his long-lost daughter and goes on a life-changing journey. 105 min.

SECRET LIFE OF PETS – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A terrier’s life is turned upside down when his owner adopts a stray. Stars Louis C.K. 87 min.

SUPERFLY – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly, 2018 style. Stars Trevor Jackson. 108 min.

NOW PLAYING

ACTION POINT – R – Comedy – A daredevil operates a theme park with questionable safety standards and competes with a corporate mega-park. Stars Johnny Knoxville. 85 min.

ADRIFT – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Drama – A young couple in love is caught in a catastrophic hurricane while out at sea. Based on a true story. Stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. 120 min.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

BOOK CLUB – PG13 – Comedy – Four women read “50 Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and their lives change forever. Stars Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. 104 min.

BREAKING IN – PG13 – Thriller – During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min.

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

KASAL – PG – Drama – A simple girl is set to marry Cebu’s most eligible bachelor, until a man from her past arrives and screws everything up. Stars Bea Alonzo. 113 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

SHOW DOGS – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A police dog goes undercover as a show dog in a prestigious Dog Show in order to avert disaster. Starts Will Arnett and Ludacris. 92 min.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Han Solo adventures into the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 min.

UPGRADE – R – Action/Comedy/Horror – In a dystopian future, technology controls all aspects of life. A technophobe has no choice but to resort to an experimental computer chip to have revenge. 95 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS AND SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 4:30 7:00 9:35. 2D FRI-WED 11:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 7:00 8:00 9:35 10:35.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30.

Solo: A Star Wars Story-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:25.

Book Club- PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:10. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:10 4:45 7:10 9:30.

Kasal-NR- 2D THU 11:10 1:50 4:35 7:25 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 5:25.

Secret Life of Pets- PG- 2D MON-WED 10:00.

Adrift- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:40 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:40 9:55, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:40 9:55, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:40 9:55.

Avengers: Infinity War-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:30 6:45 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog -NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks -NR- 2D MON 7:00.

One Last Thing- A Chicken Soup For The Soul -NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Despicable Me- PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Ice Age: Collision Course-PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Superfly- R- 2D WED (12:45 3:55) 7:05 10:15.

Ocean’s 8- PG13- 2D THU 4:10 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (11:30 1:10 2:10 4:00 4:50) 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20, 2D SAT (11:30 1:10 2:10) 4:00 4:50 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20, 2D SUN (11:30 1:10 2:10) 4:00 4:50 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20, 2D MON-WED (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:20.

Hereditary-R- 2D THU 7:40 10:40. 2D FRI (12:55 4:10) 7:20 10:15, 2D SAT-SUN (12:55) 4:10 7:20 10:15, 2D MON-WED (12:40 3:55) 7:20 10:15.

Hotel Artemis-R- 2D THU 7:10 10:40. 2D FRI (11:50 2:25 5:00) 7:35 10:30, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50 2:25) 5:00 7:35 10:30, 2D MON-WED (11:50 2:25 5:00) 7:35 10:30.

Action Point-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:40 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN (11:35 1:50) 6:55, 2D MON-TUE (11:55 2:15 4:40) 7:00 9:25, 2D WED (11:30 4:50) 10:15.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 1:00 3:10 4:10 6:25 7:25 9:40 10:40, 3D THU 12:30 3:40 6:55 10:10. 2D FRI-WED (12:15 3:25) 6:40 7:10 9:25 10:00.

Upgrade-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:40 5:10 7:45 10:20. 2D FRI (11:55 2:30 5:15) 7:50 10:25, 2D SAT-SUN (11:55 2:30) 5:15 7:50 10:25, 2D MON-WED (11:55 2:30 5:15) 6:55 10:25.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 12:25 12:55 3:35 4:05 6:45 7:15 9:45 10:15. 2D FRI (12:25 3:35 4:05) 6:45 9:55 10:25, 2D SAT-SUN (12:25) 3:35 4:05 6:45 9:55 10:25, 2D MON-TUE (12:25 12:55 3:35 4:05) 6:45 9:55 10:25, 2D WED (12:25 1:50 3:35) 6:45 9:55.

Show Dogs-PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:35 4:50. 2D FRI (12:05 2:20 4:40), 2D SAT-SUN (12:05 2:20) 4:40, 2D MON-WED (12:05 2:20 4:40).

Breaking In-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 7:50. 2D FRI (12:00 2:35 4:55) 7:15 9:30, 2D SAT-SUN (12:00 2:35) 4:55 7:15 9:30, 2D MON-WED (12:00 2:35 4:55) 7:15 9:30.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 12:05 12:35 3:15 3:45 7:15 10:05. 2D FRI (12:10 3:30) 6:50 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (12:10) 3:30 6:50 10:00, 2D MON-WED (12:10 3:30) 6:50 10:00.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 10:20. 2D FRI (11:40 2:15 4:45) 7:25 10:05, 2D SAT-SUN (11:40 2:15) 4:45 7:25 10:05, 2D MON-WED (11:40 2:15 4:45) 7:25 10:05.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 4:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT (1:15) 4:15 7:15 10:15, 2D SUN (1:15) 4:15 7:15, 2D MON (1:15 4:15) 7:15, 2D TUE (1:15 4:15 7:15 10:15), 2D WED (1:15 4:15) 7:15.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU (12:00 3:35) 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (12:45) 3:50 7:00 10:10, 2D SUN (12:45) 3:50 7:00, 2D MON (12:45 3:50) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:45 3:50 7:00 10:10), 2D WED (12:45 3:50) 7:00.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU (1:00 4:15) 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT (1:00) 4:00 7:30 10:20, 2D SUN (1:00) 4:00 7:30, 2D MON (1:00 4:00) 7:30, 2D TUE (1:00 4:00 7:30 10:20), 2D WED (1:00 4:00) 7:30.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (11:45).