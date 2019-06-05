NEW MOVIES

CASTLE IN THE SKY (1986) – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – Get your Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli fix with this showing of the film about a magic crystal, a floating castle, and children who become heroes. Stars the voices of Mark Hamill and Cloris Leachman. 125 min.

PENGUINS OF MADAGASCAR – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – The fate of the world is in the flippers of four penguins. 92 min.

RIFFTRAX LIVE: STAR RAIDERS – PG-13 – Comedy – The RiffTrax crew returns to narrate this sci-fi film set in 2762. 120 min.

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY – PG-13 – Comedy/History – A dramatization of the life of the great poet Emily Dickenson, including her relationship with another woman. Stars Molly Shannon. 84 min.

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – The X-Men saga comes to a close, at least before it’s inevitably rebooted in a year or so. Stars James McAvoy and Jennifer Lawrence. 113 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Godzilla and all his monstrous “god-sized” friends do battle with a crypto-zoology agency. Stars Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. 131 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – The indomitable assassin finds himself pursued by hit-men everywhere after a $14-million bounty is placed on his head. Stars Keanu Reeves. 130 min.

MA – R – Horror/Thriller – Some punk teenagers get what they deserve. Stars Octavia Spencer. 99 min.

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Pokemon goes live-action, and a talking pikachu with no memories wants to be a detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 104 min.

ROCKETMAN – R – Biography/Drama/Music – So I guess we’re doing biopics before the subject even dies now, huh? This one’s about Elton John. 121 min.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2- PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Follow the secret life of pets once again, only now without the pervert’s voice. Stars Patton Oswalt. 86 min. .

LAST CHANCE

A DOG’S JOURNEY – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Drama – A dog journeys to find meaning in the human lives it touches. I’m not crying you’re crying. Stars Dennis Quaid. 108 min.

BOOKSMART – R – Comedy – Two girls realize they’ve made it through high school after far too much work and too little fun. So they cram four years of partying into one night. Directed by… Olivia Wilde? 102 min.

BRIGHTBURN – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – A child crash lands on Earth but he’s no friendly E.T. No, looks it’s more like Predator meets Damien. Stars Elizabeth Banks. 91 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 6:00 8:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:20 11:20 12:30 1:30 2:40 3:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:10, 2D SUN 11:20 12:30 1:30 2:40 3:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:10, 2D MON -WED 10:20 11:20 12:30 1:30 2:40 3:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:10.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- 2D THU 7:10 9:45. 2D FRI-SUN 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:10 8:10 9:45 10:45, 2D MON- WED 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:10 8:10 9:45.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D WED 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00.

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 10:45 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40, 2D WED 10:45 1:30 4:10 9:40.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 12:10 2:30 4:50.

Penguins of Madagascar-PG- 2D THU 10:00.

Castle in the Sky (1986)-PG- 2D THU 11:00.

Booksmart-R- 2D THU 9:45.

Brightburn-R- 2D THU 1:25 3:35.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 10:30 11:00 1:30 2:00 4:50 7:10 7:40 10:00 10:30, 3D FRI-WED 4:20.

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 6:15, 3D THU 8:40. 2D FRI-WED 10:55 11:30 1:25 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 9:00 9:30, 3D FRI-WED 1:55.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 9:30 12:30 3:40 6:50 10:05, 3D THU 12:50 4:05 7:20 10:35. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:50 3:20 6:20 6:50 9:40 10:10.

Ma-R- 2D THU 9:40 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:35. 2D FRI-WED 10:35 2:20 5:05 7:50 10:40.

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 9:45 10:15 12:45 1:15 3:45 4:15 7:00 7:30 10:00 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:50 11:20 1:15 1:45 4:10 4:40 7:05 7:35 9:55 10:25.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 9:35 12:40 3:55 7:05 10:10, 3D THU 10:05 1:10 4:25 7:35 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 3:00 3:30 6:15 6:45 9:35 10:05.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 9:55 1:00 4:10 7:25 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:55 7:15 10:35.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 10:35 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:25.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 10:50 2:45 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 11:25.

Booksmart-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 10:20 1:05.

Rifftrax Live: Star Raiders- PG13- 2D THU 7:30.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 6:00. 2D FRI 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45 9:00, 2D SAT 10:00 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45 9:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45 9:00.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 2:20 4:20 7:30 8:30 10:25. 2D FRI-TUE 1:00 4:00 7:20 10:15, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 10:15.

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 11:15 12:30 3:50 7:00 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 12:30 3:50 7:00 9:55.

Wild Nights with Emily-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 6:35, 3D THU 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 7:30 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 5:00.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 6:40 9:55, 3D THU 3:35. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:35 6:40 9:45.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 6:50 9:50, 3D THU 3:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:40 6:50 9:50.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 12:00 3:00.

For more up to the date events, please go to mauitime.com/events