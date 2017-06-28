MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 29th-July 5, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BABY DRIVER – R – Crime/Action – A young man gets coerced into serving as the getaway driver for a spectacular heist. 113 min.

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – R – Drama – A woman who practices holistic healing ends up at a wealthy client’s dinner party. Stars Salma Hayek. 82 min.

THE BEGUILED – R – Drama/Western – Sofia Coppola’s look at southern white women during the Civil War. Stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. 93 min.

THE HERO – R – Drama/Comedy – Sam Elliott plays an ailing movie star who must face up to his past, and what remains of his future. 93 min.

THE HOUSE – R – Comedy – When a father ends up wasting his daughter’s college fund, he and his friends open a casino in his basement. Stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. 88 min.

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS – PG – Animation/Adventure – A young boy must find the magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to destroy a dangerous spirit. 101 min.

RATCHET & CLANK – PG – Animation/Adventure – A mechanic and his robot ally fight to save the universe. 94 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

NOW PLAYING

47 METERS DOWN – PG13 – Horror/Nonsense – Two dumb white chicks go swimming in a shark cage, then get trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Worst vacation ever. 89 min.

ALL EYEZ ON ME – R – Biography/Music – The story of the late rapper/poet/activist Tupac Shakur. Stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Danai Gurira. See this week’s film review. 140 min.

CARS 3 – G – Animation/Adventure – Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) is getting old, but still wants to prove he’s the world’s best race car. 109 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – The team’s adventures continue as they learn about Peter Quill’s true parentage. 136 min.

THE MUMMY – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Some old guy (Tom Cruise) does battle with a slightly older mummy (Sofia Boutella). Also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll because Universal Pictures is rebooting all their old monster flicks and apparently the Wolfman wasn’t available. 110 min.

PARIS CAN WAIT – PG – Comedy/Drama – A movie producer’s wife drives across France with one of her husband’s associates. Stars Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. 92 min.

PIRATES OF CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Johnny Depp returns yet again to play Captain Jack Sparrow, who this time is looking for the Trident of Poseidon or some such trinket. 129 min.

ROUGH NIGHT – R – Comedy – Everything goes bad when a group of friends hire a male stripper for their bachelorette party. Stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz and Kate McKinnon. 101 min.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – Action/Sci-Fi – Clunky robots and clunkier humans battle in yet another Transformers installment. Stars Marky Mark, Laura Haddock and Sir Anthony Hopkins(?!). 148 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring an end to the First World War. 141 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE BOOK OF HENRY – PG13 – Drama/Thriller – A single mom (Naomi Watts) sets out to rescue a girl from her (the girl’s) abusive stepfather. 105 min.

CAN WE STILL BE FRIENDS? – NR – Romance – Digs and Sam start as friends, become lovers, then break up. What happens when one gets into a new relationship while the other wants to get back together? 113 min.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS:THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Two kids hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a goofy superhero. Stars Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. 89 min.

MEGAN LEAVEY – PG13 – Drama/War – Based on the true story of how a young Marine and her combat dog saved a lot of lives during the Iraq War. Stars Kate Mara. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Baby Driver- R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D FRI 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45.

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 11:30 2:15, 3D THU 11:30 2:15 4:45 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 11:30 2:15 4:45 7:30 10:00.

Wonder Woman-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D THU 11:30 2:15 4:45.

The House-R- 2D FRI-THU 10:30 12:45 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:15.

Transformers: The Last Knight- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15.

Can We Still Be Friends- NR- 2D THU 5:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Spider-Man: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU (7/6) 7:00 10:00, 3D THU (7/6) 7:30 10:30.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU 7:00 9:20, 3D THU 7:30 9:50. 2D FRI (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:00 9:30, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 2:00) 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:00 9:30, 3D FRI (12:00 2:30 5:00) 7:30 10:00, 3D SAT-SUN (12:00 2:30) 5:00 7:30 10:00, 3D MON-THU (12:00 2:30 5:00) 7:30 10:00.

Beguiled-NR- 2D THU 7:40 10:00. 2D FRI (11:30 1:50 4:20) 6:40 9:00, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 1:50) 4:20 6:40 9:00, 2D MON-WED (11:30 1:50 4:20) 6:40 9:00, 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:20) 10:00.

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU (11:30) 6:30 10:00, 3D THU (12:00 3:00 3:30) 7:00 10:30. 2D FRI (11:50) 6:50 9:50, 2D SAT-THU (11:50) 6:50 9:50, 3D FRI (12:20 3:20 3:50) 7:20 10:20, 3D SAT-SUN (12:20 3:20) 3:50 7:20 10:20, 3D MON-THU (12:20 3:20 3:50) 7:20 10:20.

47 Meters Down-PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 5:00) 8:00. 2D FRI (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:40 10:30, 2D SAT-SUN (12:00 2:40) 5:00 7:40 10:30, 2D MON-WED (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:40 10:30, 2D THU (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:40.

All Eyez On Me- R- 2D THU (11:20 1:50 4:50) 7:20 10:10. 2D FRI (1:30 4:30) 7:30, 2D SAT-SUN (1:30) 4:30 7:30, 2D MON-THU (1:30 4:30) 7:30.

Rough Night-R- 2D THU (11:30 2:30 5:10) 10:40. 2D FRI-THU 10:40.

The Hero- NR- 2D THU 7:40 10:10. 2D FRI (12:00 2:00 4:40) 6:40 9:20, 2D SAT-SUN (12:00 2:00) 4:40 6:40 9:20, 2D MON-WED (12:00 2:00 4:40) 6:40 9:20, 2D THU (12:00 2:00 4:40) 6:40.

Beatriz At Dinner-R- 2D THU 7:30 9:50. 2D FRI (11:50 2:30 4:20) 7:10 9:10, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50 2:30) 4:20 7:10 9:10, 2D MON-WED (11:50 2:30 4:20) 7:10 9:10, 2D THU (11:50 2:30 4:20) 9:10. The Mummy-PG13- 2D THU (11:40 2:20 5:10) 10:40. 2D FRI (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:20 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50 2:20) 4:50 7:20 9:40, 2D MON-THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:20 9:40.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU (11:40 2:00 5:10) 7:50. 2D FRI (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50 2:10) 4:50 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-THU (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50.

Paris Can Wait-PG-2D THU (11:50 2:10 4:30) 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT (11:30), 2D SUN-THU (11:30).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- PG13- 2D THU (11:20 2:10 4:40) 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI (12:50 3:50) 6:50 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (12:50) 3:50 6:50 10:00, 2D MON-WED (12:50 3:50) 6:50 10:00, 2D THU (12:50 3:50) 7:05 10:00.

The Book Of Henry- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:40.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie- PG- 2D THU (12:10 2:40 4:50).

Megan Leavey-PG13- 2D THU (11:40 2:20 4:40).

Kubo And The Two Strings-PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Ratchet And Clank-PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D THU 6:00, 3D THU 8:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:00 9:30.

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 7:00, 3D THU 3:35 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:35 6:50 10:15.

Wonder Woman- PG13- 2D THU 12:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:45 7:10 10:35.

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:50.