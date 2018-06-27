MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 28th-July 4th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

FIREWORKS (PREMIERE EVENT) – PG – Animation – Schoolchildren curious about fireworks make a plan to run away after the show. A special premiere of the film by producer Genki Kawamura. 105 min.

FIRST PURGE – R – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – The movie series about a society that has indulges in one lawless night a year gets a prequel that explains its origin. Hopefully it doesn’t look too familiar. 97 min.

HAPPY FEET – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Normal penguins sing, but this one wants to dance! Stars the voices of Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy and Hugh Jackman. 108 min.

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO – R – Action/Crime/Drama – Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin team up to fight terrorist-trafficking drug cartels at the US-Mexico border. Also stars Isabela Moner. 122 min.

UNCLE DREW – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of septuagenarians gets together to rock the Rucker Classic streetball tournament. Stars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Kyrie Irving and Reggie Miller. 103 min.

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR – PG-13 – Documentary/Biography – An exploration into the life of Fred (Mr.) Rogers. It’s a beautiful day for a neighbor. 94 min.

NOW PLAYING

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

HEREDITARY – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – After the family matriarch dies, relatives learn that grandma kept some creepy secrets. Stars Alex Wolff. 127 min.

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while his daughter, Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Genetic modification meets volcanic eruption meets Chris Pratt. Also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and CGI dinos. 128 min.

MY TWO MOMMIES – PG – Comedy – A Filipino film about an “accidental affair” that leads to a unique family situation where two characters play mother to the same child. Stars Paolo Ballesteros and Solenn Heussaff. 102 min.

OCEAN’S 8 – PG-13 – Action/Comedy/Crime – An all-female crew pulls a heist at New York’s Met Gala. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. 120 min.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Han Solo adventures into the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 min.

TAG – R – Comedy – An elaborate game of tag spans the entire country. Stars Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms. 100 min.

LAST CHANCE

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

SUPERFLY – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly, 2018 style. Stars Trevor Jackson. 108 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-PG13- 2D THU 11:25 1:15 2:15 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:45, 3D THU 10:25. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 11:25 1:15 2:15 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:45, 2D SUN 11:25 1:15 2:15 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:45, 2D MON-WED 10:25 11:25 1:15 2:15 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:45.

Sicario: Day of Soldado-R- 2D SAT 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 5:20 7:10 8:10 10:00 10:45, 2D SUN 1:30 4:15 7:10 8:10 10:00 10:45, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:10 8:10 10:00 10:45.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:35 11:15 1:10 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30 9:30 10:15. 2D FRI 11:15 1:10 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30 9:30 10:15, 2D SAT 10:35 11:15 1:10 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30 9:30 10:15, 2D SUN 11:15 1:10 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30 9:30 10:15, 2D MON-WED 10:35 11:15 1:10 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30 9:30 10:15.

Mt Two Mommies- NR- 2D THU 12:35 3:00 5:20 7:45 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:00.

Happy Feet-PG- 2D MON-TUE 10:00.

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 11:20 2:00 4:35.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen- PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

Fireworks (Premiere Event)- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

The First Purge-R- 2D TUE 7:00 9:40, 2D WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40.

Uncle Drew-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 11:10 2:00 4:40 7:25 10:20.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?-PG13- 2D THU 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:20 1:55 4:30 7:05 9:45.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 10:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:10, 3D THU 4:10 7:30 10:40. 2D FRI-SUN 11:40 12:40 2:10 3:00 3:30 6:20 7:20 8:30 9:40 10:40, 2D MON 11:40 12:40 3:00 3:30 6:20 7:20 9:40 10:40, 2D TUE 11:50 12:40 3:00 3:30 6:20 7:20 9:40 10:40, 2D WED 11:40 12:40 3:00 3:30 6:20 7:20 9:40 10:40, 3D FRI-WED 12:10 4:00 6:50 10:10.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:10 11:00 12:50 1:20 2:10 4:00 4:30 5:20 7:10 8:30 10:20, 3D THU 7:40. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 11:30 12:00 12:30 2:50 3:50 5:20 6:10 7:10 9:30, 2D MON-WED 11:30 12:00 12:30 2:50 3:50 6:10 7:10 9:30, 3D FRI-MON 3:20 6:40 10:30, 3D TUE 3:20 10:30, 3D WED 3:20 6:40 10:30.

TAG-R- 2D THU 10:40 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:50.

Hereditary-R- 2D THU 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:00.

Ocean’s 8- PG13- 2D THU 10:50 1:20 3:55 7:05 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15, 2D MON-WED 11:35 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:35 4:35. 2D FRI-SUN 2:05 7:40, 2D MON 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:35, 2D TUE 12:15 3:25, 2D WED 1:40 7:15.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 10:45 1:40 4:30 7:35 10:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 5:00 10:40, 2D SUN 5:00 10:40, 2D MON-TUE 11:15 2:05 4:55 7:45 10:35, 2D WED 11:00 4:35 10:10.

Superfly- R- 2D THU 10:20 1:25 4:20.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:35 3:05 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU-WED (12:15 3:35) 7:00. 3D THU-WED 4:40 10:15.

Incredibles 2-PG- 2D THU-WED 11:45 3:00 6:30 9:30.

Tag-R- 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:00 7:40 10:20.

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 7:40 10:20.