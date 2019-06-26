MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 27th-July 3rd, 2019

NEW MOVIES

THE DEAD DON’T DIE – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Horror – Bill Murray and Adam Driver fight zombies in this film by Jim Jarmusch. Sign me up. 104 min.

YESTERDAY – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Music – A struggling musician wakes up in a timeline where the Beatles never existed. I guess that makes plagiarism OK? Stars Himesh Patel and Lily James. 116 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

ANNA – R – Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller- If you like pretty girls that can kick some ass this assassin flick is for you. Sasha Luss plays the supermodel cum high profile European killer. 119 min

ANNABELLE COMES HOME – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Chucky isn’t the only evil doll menacing theaters this week. Stars Vera Farmiga. 106 min.

CHILD’S PLAY – R – Horror – The internet has made the evil Chucky dolly even more demented in this reboot of the 1988 psycho toy classic. Mark Hamill voices the sinister figurine. 90 min.

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Godzilla and all his monstrous “god-sized” friends do battle with a crypto-zoology agency. Stars Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. 131 min.

LATE NIGHT – R – Comedy – Mindy Kaling writes this screenplay that stars herself as a diversity hire on an all-male late night writers team in an attempt to spruce up a beloved late night talk show. 102 min

MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) try to drum up some new interest for the MIB franchise with their Avengers chemistry. 115 min

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2- PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Follow the secret life of pets once again, only now without the pervert’s voice. Stars Patton Oswalt. 86 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Action/Adventure/Animated – The motley crew of toys let by Woody and Buzz go on another cross country adventure. 100 min.

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – The X-Men saga comes to a close, at least before it’s inevitably rebooted in a year or so. Stars James McAvoy and Jennifer Lawrence. 113 min.

LAST CHANCE

ROCKETMAN – R – Biography/Drama/Music – So I guess we’re doing biopics before the subject even dies now, huh? This one’s about Elton John. 121 min.

SHAFT – R – Action/Adventure – Three badass generations of Shaft family men get together in this newest version of the Shaft franchise. Samuel Jackson plays the OG Shaft of course. 110 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:20 11:05 12:30 1:15 2:00 2:40 3:25 4:10 4:50 5:35 6:20 7:00 7:45 8:30 9:10 9:55, 3D THU 11:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:20 11:05 11:50 12:30 1:15 2:00 2:40 3:25 4:10 4:50 5:35 6:20 7:00 7:45 8:30 9:10 9:55, 2D SUN 11:05 11:50 12:30 1:15 2:00 2:40 3:25 4:10 4:50 5:35 6:20 7:00 7:45 8:30 9:10 9:55, 2D MON 10:20 11:05 11:50 12:30 1:15 2:00 2:40 3:25 4:10 4:50 5:35 6:20 7:00 7:45 8:30 9:10 9:55, 2D TUE-WED 10:50 11:50 1:10 2:10 3:30 4:30 5:50 6:50 8:10 9:10 10:30.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 2:05 4:40 9:50. 2D FRI-MON 11:30 2:05 4:40 7:15 9:50, 2D TUE 11:20 1:50 4:30 9:00, 2D WED 2:05 4:40 7:15 9:50.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:30 4:45 7:00 9:15. 2D FRI-MON 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:30 3:30 4:45 7:00 8:00 9:15 10:15, 2D TUE-WED 12:15 2:30 4:45 7:00 9:15.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D TUE-WED 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50.

Childs Play-R- 2D THU 11:20 1:30 3:40 5:50 8:00 10:10. 2D FRI-MON 5:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Yesterday-PG13- 2D THU 7:15 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 10:35 1:35 4:45 7:35 9:20.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU-WED 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50.

Anna-R- 2D THU 11:00 2:05 4:25 7:25 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:55 4:50 7:45 10:10.

Child’s Play-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 5:05 7:20 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 1:40 5:10 7:05 10:40.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:40 11:10 1:20 1:50 4:00 6:40 7:10 9:20 9:50, 3D THU 4:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:45 11:15 1:30 2:00 4:05 4:35 6:45 7:15 9:25 9:55.

Late Night-R-2D THU 10:45 4:35. 2D FRI-WED 10:50 10:35.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 10:55 1:45 4:40 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:55 2:15 4:10 7:40 9:45.

The Dead Don’t Die-R- 2D FRI-WED 11:05 1:45 4:40 7:20 10:30.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- 2D THU 10:45 1:25 4:05 6:45 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 10:40 4:00 10:25.

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 11:15 1:35 4:15 6:35 10:35. 2D FRI-WED 1:40 3:55 6:55 10:35.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 1:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:20.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 10:35 1:40 4:35 7:45 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 10:30 1:25 4:25 7:30 10:05.

Avengers: Endgame-PG13- 2D FRI-WED 11:55 6:30.

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 11:05 1:55 4:45 7:35 10:25.

Shaft-R- 2D THU 10:50 1:30 3:50 7:00 10:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Toy Story 4- G- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:30 2:30 4:00 5:00 7:30 9:00, 2D FRI-WED 11:00 12:00 1:30 2:30 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:30 9:00 10:00.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20, 2D FRI-WED 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:10.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:50 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:50 7:00 9:55.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Toy Story 4-G- 2D THU 11:10 1:50 7:10 9:50, 3D THU 4:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50.

Men In Black International- PG13- 2D THU-WED 12:15 3:15 6:45 9:35.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- 2D THU-WED 1:00 3:50 6:40 9:30.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events