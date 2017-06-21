MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 22nd-28th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

CAN WE STILL BE FRIENDS? – NR – Romance – Digs and Sam start as friends, become lovers, then break up. What happens when one gets into a new relationship while the other wants to get back together? 113 min.

DCI TOUR 2017 – NR – Music/Special Event – See the 2017 Drum Corps International tour. 120 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS – PG – Animation/Comedy – Max has a great life living as the only dog in his owner’s home. Then his owner gets a second dog… 87 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bunch of talking animals enter a singing competition to save their theater. Voices by Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey. 108 min.

MET OPERA: MACBETH – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Verdi’s take on Shakespeare’s classic. 169 min.

NOW PLAYING

47 METERS DOWN – PG13 – Horror/Nonsense – Two dumb white chicks go swimming in a shark cage, then get trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Worst vacation ever. 89 min.

ALL EYEZ ON ME – R – Biography/Music – The story of the late rapper/poet/activist Tupac Shakur. Stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Danai Gurira. 140 min.

THE BOOK OF HENRY – PG13 – Drama/Thriller – A single mom (Naomi Watts) sets out to rescue a girl from her (the girl’s) abusive stepfather. 105 min.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS:THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Two kids hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a goofy superhero. Stars Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. 89 min.

CARS 3 – G – Animation/Adventure – Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) is getting old, but still wants to prove he’s the world’s best race car. 109 min.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – The team’s adventures continue as they learn about Peter Quill’s true parentage. 136 min.

MEGAN LEAVEY – PG13 – Drama/War – Based on the true story of how a young Marine and her combat dog saved a lot of lives during the Iraq War. Stars Kate Mara. 116 min.

THE MUMMY – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Some old guy (Tom Cruise) does battle with a slightly older mummy (Sofia Boutella). Also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll because Universal Pictures is rebooting all their old monster flicks and apparently the Wolfman wasn’t available. 110 min.

PARIS CAN WAIT – PG – Comedy/Drama – A movie producer’s wife drives across France with one of her husband’s associates. Stars Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. 92 min.

PIRATES OF CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Johnny Depp returns yet again to play Captain Jack Sparrow, who this time is looking for the Trident of Poseidon or some such trinket. 129 min.

ROUGH NIGHT – R – Comedy – Everything goes bad when a group of friends hire a male stripper for their bachelorette party. Stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz and Kate McKinnon. 101 min.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – Action/Sci-Fi – Clunky robots and clunkier humans battle in yet another Transformers installment. Stars Marky Mark, Laura Haddock and Sir Anthony Hopkins(?!). 148 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring an end to the First World War. 141 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Showtimes for Ka‘ahumanu 6 were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater directly for more information.]

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 10:45 11:15 1:30 2:00 4:15 4:45 7:00 7:30 9:45 10:15. 2D FRI 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:30 10:15, 3D FRI-TUE 10:30 11:30 1:15 2:15 4:00 7:00 9:45.

Wonder Woman-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 6:30 7:30 9:30 10:30. 2D FRI 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 6:30 7:30 9:30 10:30, 2D SAT-MON 10:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 6:30 7:30 9:30 10:30, 2D TUE 10:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 7:30 10:30.

Can We Still Be Friends- NR- 2D FRI-TUE 5:00 7:45 10:20.

Transformers: The Last Knight- 2D THU 9:30 12:30 7:00 10:15 3:45, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI-SAT 9:30 12:30 7:00 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 7:00 10:15, 3D FRI-TUE 3:45.

The Mummy- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

DCI Tour 2017- NR- 2D THU 2:30.

Met Opera: Macbeth- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU (6/29) 7:00 9:20, 3D THU (6/29) 7:30 9:50.

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 7:00 9:50, 3D THU 12:30 4:00 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-SUN (11:30 1:40) 6:30 7:30 10:00, 2D MON-THU (11:30) 6:30 10:00, 3D FRI-SUN (12:00 3:00 3:30) 7:00 10:30, 3D MON-THU (12:00 3:00 3:30) 7:00 10:30.

47 Meters Down-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:30 4:50 7:20 10:20, 2D FRI-SAT (11:30 2:30 5:00) 8:00 10:30, 2D SUN (2:30) 5:00 8:00 10:30, 2D MON-THU (11:30 2:30 5:00) 8:00 10:30.

All Eyez On Me- R- 2D THU 12:20 3:40 7:00 9:40, 2D FRI (11:20 1:50 4:50) 7:20 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (11:20 1:50) 4:50 7:20 10:10, 2D MON-THU (11:20 1:50 4:50) 7:20 10:10.

Rough Night-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00, 2D FRI (11:30 2:30 5:00) 7:50 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 2:30) 5:00 7:50 10:00, 2D MON-TUE (11:30 2:30 5:30) 7:50 10:00, 2D WED (11:30 2:30 5:30) 7:20 10:40, 2D THU (11:30 2:30 5:10) 7:50 10:40.

The Book Of Henry- PG131 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00, 2D FRI (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:40 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (12:00 2:20) 4:50 7:40 10:10, 2D MON-WED (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:40 10:10, 2D THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:40.

Megan Leavey-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (11:40 4:40) 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50) 4:40 9:40, 2D MON-WED (11:40 2:40 4:40) 8:00 9:10, 2D THU (11:40 2:20 4:40) 8:00.

The Mummy-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI (11:40 2:20 5:10) 7:50 10:40, 2D SAT-SUN (11:40 2:20) 5:10 7:50 10:40, 2D MON-THU (11:40 2:20 5:10) 7:50 10:40.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie- PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:20 4:40 6:50 9:10. 2D FRI (11:30 2:40 5:00) 7:30 10:40, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 2:40) 5:00 7:30 10:40, 2D MON-TUE (12:30 2:40 5:00) 7:30 9:40, 2D WED (12:30 2:40 4:40) 10:20, 2D THU (12:10 2:40 4:50) 10:10.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU 1:10 7:10, 3D THU 4:10 10:40. 2D FRI (11:40 2:00 5:10) 7:10 10:20, 2D SAT-SUN (11:40 2:00) 5:10 7:10 10:20, 2D MON-TUE (11:40 2:00 5:10) 7:10 10:20, 2D WED (11:40 2:00 5:10) 7:50 9:50, 2D THU (11:40 2:00 5:10) 7:50 10:20.

Paris Can Wait-PG-2D THU 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI (11:50 2:10 4:30) 6:50 9:10, 2D SAT (11:50 2:10) 4:30 6:50 9:10, 2D SUN (2:10) 4:30 6:50 9:10, 2D MON-TUE (11:50 2:10 4:30) 6:50 10:40, 2D THU (11:50 2:10 4:30) 10:40.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:40 6:50 9:50. 2D FRI (11:20 2:10 4:40) 7:40 10:20, 2D SAT-SUN (11:20 2:10) 4:40 7:40 10:20, 2D MON (11:20 2:10 4:40) 7:40 10:20, 2D TUE-THU (11:20 2:10 4:40) 7:40 10:20.

The Secret Life of Pets- PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Sing-PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 7:00, 3D THU 3:35 10:30. 2D FRI-THU 12:00 7:00, 3D FRI-THU 3:35 10:30.

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 12:45 6:50, 3D THU 4:00 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:50.

Wonder Woman- PG13- 2D THU 3:40 7:15 10:35, 3D THU 12:30. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 3:45 7:15 10:35.