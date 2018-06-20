MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 21st-27th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BANDSTAND: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL ON SCREEN – PG-13 – Musical – After returning home from WWII, a veteran rebuilds his life with only a dream in his heart. From the winner of the 2017 and 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Choreography.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Genetic modification meets volcanic eruption meets Chris Pratt. Also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and CGI dinos. 128 min.

JURASSIC WORLD DOUBLE FEATURE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Watch both Jurassic World flicks back-to-back for double the dinosaur-sized excitement. Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. 272 min.

LEGO BATMAN – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – A too-cool Lego Bruce Wayne deals with Gotham’s usual foes while discovering he’s adopted a wannabe sidekick. Stars the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera and Rosario Dawson. 104 min.

MET OPERA: IL TROVATORE SUMMER ENCORE 2018 – NR – Opera – A bloodthirsty curse propels the story of a heroine and her troubadour lover. By Giuseppe Verdi. 166 min.

MY TWO MOMMIES – PG – Comedy – A Filipino film about an “accidental affair” that leads to a unique family situation where two characters play mother to the same child. Stars Paolo Ballesteros and Solenn Heussaff. 102 min.

NOW PLAYING

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

HEREDITARY – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – After the family matriarch dies, relatives learn that grandma kept some creepy secrets. Stars Alex Wolff. 127 min.

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while his daughter, Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

OCEAN’S 8 – PG-13 – Action/Comedy/Crime – An all-female crew pulls a heist at New York’s Met Gala. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. 120 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Han Solo adventures into the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 min.

SUPERFLY – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly, 2018 style. Stars Trevor Jackson. 108 min.

TAG – R – Comedy – An elaborate game of tag spans the entire country. Stars Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms. 100 min.

LAST CHANCE

ADRIFT – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Drama – A young couple in love is caught in a catastrophic hurricane while out at sea. Based on a true story. Stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. 120 min.

UPGRADE – R – Action/Comedy/Horror – In a dystopian future, technology controls all aspects of life. A technophobe has no choice but to resort to an experimental computer chip to have revenge. 95 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:25 1:15 2:15 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:45, 3D FRI-SAT 10:25, 3D SUN 11:25, 3D MON-WED 10:25.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:10 1:40 2:10 3:50 4:20 4:50 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:10 9:40 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 10:35 11:15 1:10 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30 9:30 10:15.

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 11:20 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:20 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:45.

Lego Batman Movie- PG- 2D MON-WED 10:00.

Mt Two Mommies- NR- 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:00 5:20 7:45 10:00.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25.

Adrift- PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:25 4:40 7:10 9:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Jurassic World Double Feature-PG13- 2D THU 3:00.

Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen- NR- 2D MON 7:00.

Met Opera: Il Trovatore Summer Encore- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:10, 3D THU 7:30 10:40. 2D FRI (12:30 1:00 3:40) 7:00 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (12:30 1:00) 3:40 7:00 10:10, 2D MON-WED (12:30 1:00 3:40) 7:00 10:10. 3D FRI (4:10) 7:30 10:40, 3D SAT-SUN 4:10 7:30 10:40, 3D MON-THU (4:10) 7:30 10:40.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10 6:20 6:50 9:30 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 7:20. 2D FRI-WED 10:10 11:00 11:50 12:50 1:20 2:10 3:00 4:00 6:20 7:10 10:20, 3D FRI-SUN 4:30 5:20 7:40 8:30 10:50, 3D MON-WED 7:40.

TAG-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:25 7:25 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:50, 2D MON 10:40 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:50, 2D TUE 10:40 1:30 4:25 7:15 10:30, 2D WED 10:40 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:50.

Superfly- R- 2D THU 10:30 1:25 4:20 7:30 10:40, 2D MON 10:20 1:25 4:20 10:25, 2D TUE 1:25 10:25, 2D WED 1:25 4:20 10:35.

Hereditary-R- 2D THU 10:05 1:00 4:10 7:15 10:25. 2D FRI-SUN 9:30, 2D MON-WED 10:30.

Ocean’s 8- PG13- 2D THU 10:05 1:30 4:10 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-TUE 10:15 1:40 4:15 7:05 9:45, 2D WED 10:50 1:40 4:15 7:05 9:45.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 10:10 1:15 4:25 7:35 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:35 4:35 7:45 10:45, 2D SUN 1:35 4:35 7:45 10:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:35 4:35 7:45 10:45.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:55 9:45. 2D FRI-SUN 10:45 1:50 4:40 7:35 10:30, 2D MON 10:45 1:35 4:30 7:35 10:40, 2D TUE 10:45 1:50 4:40 7:35 10:40, 2D WED 10:45 1:30 4:20 7:35 10:40.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 3:00 9:50. 2D TUE 11:35 3:05 6:35 10:00

Upgrade-R- 2D THU 10:30.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 11:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN (12:15) 3:35 7:00, 2D MON (12:15 3:35) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:15 3:35 7:00), 2D WED (12:15 3:35) 7:00. 3D FRI-WED 10:15.

Incredibles 2-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:40 7:00, 3D THU 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 3:00 6:30 9:30.

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:15 2:00 7:40 10:20.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15.