MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 15th-21st, 2017

NEW MOVIES

47 METERS DOWN – PG13 – Horror/Nonsense – Two dumb white chicks go swimming in a shark cage, then get trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Worst vacation ever. 89 min.

ALL EYEZ ON ME – R – Biography/Music – The story of the late rapper/poet/activist Tupac Shakur. Stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Danai Gurira. 140 min.

THE BOOK OF HENRY – PG13 – Drama/Thriller – A single mom (Naomi Watts) sets out to rescue a girl from her (the girl’s) abusive stepfather. 105 min.

CARS 3 – G – Animation/Adventure – Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) is getting old, but still wants to prove he’s the world’s best race car. 109 min.

LES PECHEURS DE PERLES – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera Company perform the classic “The Pearl Fishers.” 175 min.

PARIS CAN WAIT – PG – Comedy/Drama – A movie producer’s wife drives across France with one of her husband’s associates. Stars Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. 92 min.

ROUGH NIGHT – R – Comedy – Everything goes bad when a group of friends hire a male stripper for their bachelorette party. Stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz and Kate McKinnon. 101 min.

SUMMER SHORTS BEACH PARTY – NR – Special Event – Summer Shorts Beach Party gets the Rifftrax Live treatment. 120 min.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – Action/Sci-Fi – Clunky robots and clunkier humans battle in yet another Transformers installment. Stars Marky Mark, Laura Haddock and Sir Anthony Hopkins(?!). 148 min.

NOW PLAYING

BAYWATCH – R – Action/Comedy – Yet another stupid TV show gets rebooted because Hollywood hates all things creative and imaginative. Stars The Rock and Zac Efron.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS:THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Two kids hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a goofy superhero. Stars Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. 89 min.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – The team’s adventures continue as they learn about Peter Quill’s true parentage. 136 min.

IT COMES AT NIGHT – R – Horror/Mystery – The world may have gone to hell, but one guy’s household is pretty sweet–until a young family arrives looking for help. 97 min.

MEGAN LEAVEY – PG13 – Drama/War – Based on the true story of how a young Marine and her combat dog saved a lot of lives during the Iraq War. Stars Kate Mara. 116 min.

THE MUMMY – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Some old guy (Tom Cruise) does battle with a slightly older mummy (Sofia Boutella). Also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll because Universal Pictures is rebooting all their old monster flicks and apparently the Wolfman wasn’t available. 110 min.

PIRATES OF CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Johnny Depp returns yet again to play Captain Jack Sparrow, who this time is looking for the Trident of Poseidon or some such trinket. 129 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring an end to the First World War. 141 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALIEN: COVENANT – R – Sci Fi/Horror – In yet another Alien prequel, humans go into space, then get eaten by ravaging space aliens. The end. 122 min.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL – PG – Comedy/Family – A family road trip goes way, way off course. Been there, done that. 91 min.

EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A teen who’s somehow allergic to everything falls for the boy next door. 96 min.

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Yet another remake of the legend of King Arthur, his sword Excalibur, etc. Stars a bunch of pasty white guys. 126 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Showtimes for Kaahumanu 6 and Maui Mall Megaplex were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater directly for more information.]

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:15 1:45 3:45 4:15 4:45 7:00 7:30 9:45 10:15, 3D FRI-TUE 2:15.

Wonder Woman-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:00 1:00 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-TUE 7:00 10:00 10:30 12:30 1:30 3:30 4:30 6:30 7:30 9:30 10:30.

The Mummy- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:35 2:35 5:20 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30. 3D THU 4:20. 2D FRI-TUE 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00.

Baywatch-R- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Summer Shorts Beach Party- NR- 2D THU 8:00, 2D TUE 7:30.

Les Pecheurs De Perles- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

47 Meters Down-PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:10. 2D FRI-TUE 12:10 2:30 4:50 7:20 10:20.

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D TUE 8:00, 3D TUE 9:30.

All Eyez On Me- R- 2D THU 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:40 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN 12:15 3:40 7:00 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 12:20 3:40 7:00 9:40.

Rough Night-R- 2D THU 7:10 10:20. 2D FRI-TUE 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00.

The Book Of Henry- PG131 2D THU 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI-TUE 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00.

It Comes At Night- R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:40 10:40. 2D FRI-MON 12:00 5:10 10:10, 2D TUE 12:00 5:10.

Megan Leavey-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 7:00. 2D FRI-TUE 4:00 9:30.

The Mummy-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 3D THU 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:10, 3D FRI-MON 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:40, 3D TUE 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie- PG- 2D THU 12:10 4:50, 3D THU 2:30. 2D FRI-TUE 12:00 2:20 4:30 6:50 9:10.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:50, 3D THU 1:20 3:20 4:20 7:20 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 12:40 1:10 6:40 7:10, 3D FRI-TUE 4:10 9:50.

Baywatch-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:10 10:00. 2D FRI-MON 2:20 7:40, 2D TUE 2:20.

Paris Can Wait-PG-2D FRI-TUE 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 10:20.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:40 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-TUE 12:50 3:40 6:50 9:50.

Alien: Covenant- R- 2D THU 2:20 5:00.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid- PG- 2D THU 12:10.

Everything, Everything- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:10 4:30.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword- PG13- 2D THU 9:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:00 9:50.

The Mummy- 2D THU 1:00 7:10, 3D THU 4:00 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 7:15 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 3:45.

Wonder Woman- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:30 6:30, 3D FRI-WED 9:45.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:50.