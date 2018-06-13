MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | June 14th-20th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BOSS BABY – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – Alec Baldwin voices a corporate baby on a mission to undermine Puppy Co. and maintain a monopoly on cuteness. Also stars Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel. 97 min.

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while his daughter, Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

MET OPERA: MADAMA BUTTERFLY SUMMER ENCORE 2018 – NR – Opera – A re-broadcast of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, about a geisha who has her heart broken by a naval officer. 160 min.

POM POKO – STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018 – PG – Animation/Comedy/Drama – Hiyao Miyazaki’s 1994 film about shape-shifting raccoon dogs that fight against urban development in their forest home. 119 min.

RIFFTRAX LIVE: SPACE MUTINY – PG-13 – Comedy – Join the stars of Mystery Science Theater 3000 on a hilariously bad sci-fi journey. 110 min.

TAG – R – Comedy – An elaborate game of tag spans the entire country. Stars Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms. 100 min.

UNCLE DREW AMEX EVENT – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of septuagenarians gets together to rock the Rucker Classic streetball tournament. Stars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Kyrie Irving and Reggie Miller. 103 min.

NOW PLAYING

ADRIFT – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Drama – A young couple in love is caught in a catastrophic hurricane while out at sea. Based on a true story. Stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. 120 min.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

HEREDITARY – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – After the family matriarch dies, relatives learn that grandma kept some creepy secrets. Stars Alex Wolff. 127 min.

HOTEL ARTEMIS – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – In the future, Hotel Artemis and the Nurse care for criminals in riot-torn Los Angeles. Stars Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum and Dave Bautista. 97 min.

OCEAN’S 8 – PG-13 – Action/Comedy/Crime – An all-female crew pulls a heist at New York’s Met Gala. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. 120 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Han Solo adventures into the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 min.

SUPERFLY – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly, 2018 style. Stars Trevor Jackson. 108 min.

UPGRADE – R – Action/Comedy/Horror – In a dystopian future, technology controls all aspects of life. A technophobe has no choice but to resort to an experimental computer chip to have revenge. 95 min.

LAST CHANCE

ACTION POINT – R – Comedy – A daredevil operates a theme park with questionable safety standards and competes with a corporate mega-park. Stars Johnny Knoxville. 85 min.

BOOK CLUB – PG13 – Comedy – Four women read “50 Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and their lives change forever. Stars Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. 104 min.

BREAKING IN – PG13 – Thriller – During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min.

KASAL – PG – Drama – A simple girl is set to marry Cebu’s most eligible bachelor, until a man from her past arrives and screws everything up. Stars Bea Alonzo. 113 min.

SHOW DOGS – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A police dog goes undercover as a show dog in a prestigious Dog Show in order to avert disaster. Starts Will Arnett and Ludacris. 92 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 6:00 8:45. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 11:30 12:00 1:40 2:10 2:40 4:20 4:50 5:20 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:40 10:10 10:40, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:10 1:40 2:10 3:50 4:20 4:50 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:10 9:40 10:10.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:50 10:30.

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 7:00 8:00 9:35 10:35. 2D FRI-WED 11:20 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:50.

Adrift- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:40 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:25 4:40 7:10 9:30.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:25.

Book Club- PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:10 4:45 7:10 9:30.

Kasal-NR- 2D THU 12:15 5:25.

Boss Baby-PG- 2D MON-WED 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Rifftrax Live: Space Mutiny- PG- 2D THU 8:00, 2D TUE 7:30, 2D WED 7:00.

Pom Poko- Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- PG- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00

Uncle Drew AMEX Event- PG13- 2D TUE 7:00.

MET Summer Encore: Madama Butterfly- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 6:00 9:10, 3D THU 6:30 9:40. 2D FRI 10:00 10:30 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:10 3:10 3:40 4:10 5:50 6:20 6:50 9:00 9:30 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN 10:00 10:30 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:10 3:10 3:40 4:10 5:50 6:20 6:50 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 2D MON-WED 10:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 3:10 3:40 4:10 6:20 6:50 9:30 10:00 10:30, 3D FRI 11:30 2:40 5:20 7:20 8:30 10:30, 3D SAT 11:30 2:40 5:20 7:20 8:30, 3D SUN 5:20 5:50 7:20 8:30, 3D MON-WED 7:20.

TAG-R- 2D THU 7:30 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 1:20 4:40 7:25 10:15, 2D SUN 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:25 10:15, 2D MON 11:00 1:45 4:20 7:25 10:15, 2D TUE 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:25 10:15, 2D WED 11:00 1:45 4:25 7:25 10:15.

Superfly- R- 2D THU 12:15 3:25 7:05 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 10:30 1:20 4:30 7:30 10:40.

Hereditary-R- 2D THU (12:40 3:55) 7:20 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:20 1:20 4:30 7:30 10:40, 2D SUN-TUE 10:05 1:05 4:15 7:15 10:25, 2D WED 10:05 12:55 3:50 7:15 10:25.

Ocean’s 8- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 4:50) 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 10:40 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:10.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU (12:15 3:25) 6:40 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 1:15 4:25 7:35 10:35, 2D SUN 10:15 1:15 4:25 7:35 10:35, 2D MON-WED 10:10 1:15 4:25 7:35 10:35.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 11:50 1:50 3:00 6:50 7:20 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 1:30 4:00 6:55 9:45, 2D SUN 10:20 1:10 4:00 7:15 10:15, 2D MON-WED 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:55 9:45.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (12:10 3:30) 6:50 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:50, 2D SUN 11:30 3:00 6:30 10:05, 2D MON-WED 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:50.

Hotel Artemis-R- 2D THU (11:50 2:25 5:00) 7:35 10:30, 2D MON-WED 1:55.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU (11:40 2:15 4:45). 2D MON 11:10 4:45 10:20, 2D TUE-WED 4:45 10:20.

Upgrade-R- 2D THU 11:55 1:55 4:20 10:25. 2D MON 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:00 9:35, 2D TUE 1:40 4:35 9:35, 2D WED 1:40 4:35 10:10.

Show Dogs-PG- 2D THU (12:05 2:20 4:40).

Breaking In-PG13- 2D THU (12:00 2:35 4:55).

Action Point-R- 2D THU (11:30 4:50).

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Incredibles 2-PG- 2D THU 6:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:40 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 10:00.

Ocean’s 8-PG13- 2D THU (1:15 4:15) 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:15.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU (12:45 3:50) 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:50.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU (1:00).