NEW MOVIES

HEAVY WATER – Documentary – Catch a one-day-only showing (June 13) of this documentary about big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher. 84 min.

LATE NIGHT – R – Comedy – Mindy Kaling writes this screenplay that stars herself as a diversity hire on an all-male late night writers team in an attempt to spruce up a beloved late night talk show. 102 min

MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) try to drum up some new interest for the MIB franchise with their Avengers chemistry. 115 min

RED JOAN – R – Drama/Suspense/Thriller – What if that little old lady (Judy Dench) down the road from you in London was actually a commie spy for the Russians selling top atomic bomb secrets? 101 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Godzilla and all his monstrous “god-sized” friends do battle with a crypto-zoology agency. Stars Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. 131 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – The indomitable assassin finds himself pursued by hit-men everywhere after a $14-million bounty is placed on his head. Stars Keanu Reeves. 130 min.

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Pokemon goes live-action, and a talking pikachu with no memories wants to be a detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 104 min.

ROCKETMAN – R – Biography/Drama/Music – So I guess we’re doing biopics before the subject even dies now, huh? This one’s about Elton John. 121 min.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2- PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Follow the secret life of pets once again, only now without the pervert’s voice. Stars Patton Oswalt. 86 min. .

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – The X-Men saga comes to a close, at least before it’s inevitably rebooted in a year or so. Stars James McAvoy and Jennifer Lawrence. 113 min.

LAST CHANCE

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

MA – R – Horror/Thriller – Some punk teenagers get what they deserve. Stars Octavia Spencer. 99 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50 FRI-TUE 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50 MON-WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 9:50

Late Night R 2D – FRI-SUN 10:45 1:10 3:35 6:00 8:20 10:40 MON-WED 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30

Men In Black International PG13 FRI-SAT 10:00 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30

SUN 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30 MON-WED 10:30 11:30 1:00 2:00 3:30 4:30 6:30 7:00 8:30 9:30

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 10:20 11:20 12:30 1:30 2:40 3:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:20 12:30 2:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:10, 2D SUN 12:30 2:40 4:50 5:50 7:00 9:102D MON -WED 10:20 12:30 2:40 4:50 5:50 9:10

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- 2D THU-WED 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:10 8:10 9:45.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS AND SHOWTIMES

Maui Mall Megaplex, Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 11:45 3:30 6:45 10:05

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 11:25

Emanuel PG-13 MON 7:00

Field of Dreams (1989) PG – SUN 1:00pm

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:50 6:20 9:40

Heavy Water NR THU 7:00

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 12:35 3:55 10:35

Late Night R 2D – THU 7:45 9:45 FRI-SUN -11:05 1:50 4:35 7:20 10:05

Ma-R- 2D THU 10:35 3:00 7:15

Men In Black International PG13 3D THU 4:30 7:30 10:30 FRI-SUN 4:00

2D THU 4:00 7:00 10:00 FRI-SUN 10:00 1:00 7:00 10:00

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 12:25

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 10:50 11:20 1:15 1:45 4:10 7:05 9:55.

Shaft R THU 6:00 8:50 FRI-SUN 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:10

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 10:55 11:30 1:25 4:30 7:00 9:30 10:00 2D FRI-WED

3D THU 1:55

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- THU 2D 10:30 11:00 1:30 2:00 4:50 7:10 7:40 10:00 10:30,

3D THU 4:20

Regency Kihei Cinemas, 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 11:00 12:30 3:50 7:00 9:55. 2D FRI-11:00 1:21 12:30 2:51 3:50 6:11 9:21 7:00 9:55 12:16 SAT 12:30 3:50 7:00 9:55 2:51 6:11 9:21 12:16 SUN-WED 11:00 1:21 12:30 2:51 3:50 6:11 9:21 7:00 9:55 12:16

Men In Black International PG13 FRI-WED 11:15 1:23 2:00 4:08 4:40 6:48 7:30 9:38 10:10 12:18 SAT

Red Joan R SAT 10:30 12:33 WED 7:30 9:33

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-TUES 1:40 4:30 7:15 10:00 3:54 6:44 9:29 12:14

WED 1:40 4:30 10:00 3:54 6:44 12:14

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 1:09 2:10 4:20 6:45 9:00 3:49 5:59 8:24 10:39

Wharf Cinema Center, 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 11:30.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15

Men In Black International PG13 3D THU-WED 9:45

2D THU 4:00 6:45 FRI-WED 12:15 3:15 6:45 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 3D THU 4:00 2D THU 11:00 1:30 6:30 9:00 FRI-WED 11:00 1:30 6:30 9:00

X-Men: Dark Phoenix- PG- THU 7:00 10:00 FRI-WED 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:40 10:15

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events