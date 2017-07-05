MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 6th-12th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN – PG – Animation/Adventure – In this 2011 movie, TinTin and Captain Haddock go off in search of sunken treasure. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 107 min.

CAROLE KING: TAPESTRY – PG13 – Concert/Special Events – See Carole King perform songs from her album Tapestry at a live Hyde Park concert. 100 min.

MET OPERA: NABUCCO – NR – Concert/Special Events – See a special encore of New York’s Metropolitan Opera performance of the classic opera, which stars Placido Domingo. 164 min.

THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE OUT OF WATER – PG – Animation/Comedy – Spongebob and Plankton team up to retrieve the Krabby Patty formula from an evil pirate in this 2015 movie. 92 min.

NOW PLAYING

47 METERS DOWN – PG13 – Horror/Nonsense – Two dumb white chicks go swimming in a shark cage, then get trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Worst vacation ever. 89 min.

BABY DRIVER – R – Crime/Action – A young man gets coerced into serving as the getaway driver for a spectacular heist. See this week’s movie review. 113 min.

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – R – Drama – A woman who practices holistic healing ends up at a wealthy client’s dinner party. Stars Salma Hayek. 82 min.

THE BEGUILED – R – Drama/Western – Sofia Coppola’s look at southern white women during the Civil War. Stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. 93 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – The team’s adventures continue as they learn about Peter Quill’s true parentage. 136 min.

THE HERO – R – Drama/Comedy – Sam Elliott plays an ailing movie star who must face up to his past, and what remains of his future. 93 min.

THE HOUSE – R – Comedy – When a father ends up wasting his daughter’s college fund, he and his friends open a casino in his basement. Stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. 88 min.

THE MUMMY – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Some old guy (Tom Cruise) does battle with a slightly older mummy (Sofia Boutella). Also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll because Universal Pictures is rebooting all their old monster flicks and apparently the Wolfman wasn’t available. 110 min.

PARIS CAN WAIT – PG – Comedy/Drama – A movie producer’s wife drives across France with one of her husband’s associates. Stars Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. 92 min.

PIRATES OF CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Johnny Depp returns yet again to play Captain Jack Sparrow, who this time is looking for the Trident of Poseidon or some such trinket. 129 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – Action/Sci-Fi – Clunky robots and clunkier humans battle in yet another Transformers installment. Stars Marky Mark, Laura Haddock and Sir Anthony Hopkins(?!). 148 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring an end to the First World War. 141 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALL EYEZ ON ME – R – Biography/Music – The story of the late rapper/poet/activist Tupac Shakur. Stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Danai Gurira. See this week’s film review. 140 min.

CARS 3 – G – Animation/Adventure – Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) is getting old, but still wants to prove he’s the world’s best race car. 109 min.

ROUGH NIGHT – R – Comedy – Everything goes bad when a group of friends hire a male stripper for their bachelorette party. Stars Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz and Kate McKinnon. 101 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:45. 2D FRI-THU 10:45 1:45 7:45 10:00 10:45, 3D FRI-THU 4:45.

Transformers: The Last Knight- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 3:45 7:00.

The House-R- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 10:40 12:45 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:15, 2D THU 10:40 12:45 3:15 5:30.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45. 2D FRI-THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45.

Wonder Woman-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 4:45. 2D FRI-THU 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30.

Baby Driver- R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00.

Cars 3-G- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 4:45 7:30 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Met Opera: Nabucco-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Carole King: Tapestry-NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Spider-Man: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00, 3D THU 7:30 10:30, 2D FRI-SUN (12:00 12:30 1:00 3:20 3:50) 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:40 10:10, 2D MON-THU (12:30) 7:00. 3D FRI (4:20) 10:40, 3D SAT-SUN 4:20 10:40, 3D MON-THU (3:50) 10:10.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU (11:30 2:00 4:30) 7:00 9:30, 3D THU (12:00 2:30 5:00) 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI (11:40 2:10 4:40) 7:10 9:30, 2D SAT (11:40 2:10) 4:40 7:10 9:30, 2D SUN (11:40 2:15) 4:40 7:10 9:30, 2D MON-THU (11:40 2:10 4:40) 7:10 9:30. 3D FRI (12:10 2:40 5:00) 7:40 10:00, 3D SAT-SUN (12:10 2:40) 5:00 7:40 10:00, 3D MON-THU (12:10 2:40 5:00) 7:40 10:00.

Beguiled-NR- 2D THU (11:30 1:50 4:20) 10:00. 2D FRI (11:30 1:50 4:10) 6:40 9:20, 2D SAT- SUN (11:30 1:50) 4:10 6:40 9:20, 2D MON (11:30 1:50 4:10) 6:40 9:20, 2D TUE-THU (11:30 1:50 4:10) 6:40 9:20.

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU (11:50) 6:50 9:50, 3D THU (12:20 3:20 3:50) 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI (12:40 4:00) 7:20 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (12:40) 4:00 7:20 10:10, 2D MON (12:40 4:00) 7:20 10:10, 2D TUE-WED (12:00 3:20) 7:20 10:10, 2D THU (12:40 4:00) 7:20 10:10.

47 Meters Down-PG13- 2D THU (12:00 2:40 5:00) 7:40. 2D FRI (11:50 2:25 5:00) 7:40 10:30, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50 2:25) 5:00 7:40 10:30, 2D MON (11:50 2:25 5:00) 7:40 10:30, 2D TUE-THU (11:50 2:25 5:00) 7:40 10:30.

The Hero- NR- 2D THU (12:00 2:00 4:40) 6:40. 2D FRI (11:50 4:20) 9:10, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50) 4:20 9:10, 2D MON-THU (11:50 2:10 4:20) 6:50 9:10.

Beatriz At Dinner-R- 2D THU (11:50 2:30 4:20) 9:10. 2D FRI-SUN (2:10) 6:50, 2D MON-THU (12:00 2:10 4:40) 6:50 9:20.

The Mummy-PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (12:00 2:20) 4:50 7:30 10:00, 2D MON-THU (11:50 2:20 4:50) 7:30 10:00.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU (11:50 2:10 4:50) 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI (1:30 4:30) 7:20 10:20, 2D SAT-SUN (1:30) 4:30 7:20 10:20, 2D MON-THU (11:20 2:00 5:00) 7:50 10:40.

Paris Can Wait-PG-2D SUN-THU (11:30). 2D FRI-SUN (11:30), 2D MON (12:00 2:20 4:40) 7:00 9:20, 2D TUE-WED (12:00 2:20 4:40) 10:40, 2D THU (12:00 2:20 4:40) 7:00 9:20.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- PG13- 2D THU (12:50 3:50) 7:05 10:00. 2D FRI (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 2:00) 4:40 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-THU (11:30 2:00 4:40) 7:10 9:50.

Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water- PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Adventures of Tin Tin- PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

All Eyez On Me- R- 2D THU (1:30 4:30) 7:30.

Rough Night-R- 2D THU 10:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Spiderman: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 10:15. 2D FRI-MON (12:30) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:30 7:00), 2D WED-THU (12:30) 7:00. 3D FRI-SUN 3:45 10:15, 3D MON (3:45) 10:15, 3D TUE (3:45 10:15), 3D WED-THU (3:45) 10:15.

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:05 9:30. 2D FRI-MON (1:00) 6:40, 2D TUE (1:00 6:40), 2D WED (1:00) 6:40, 2D THU (1:00) 7:00. 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:30, 3D MON (4:00) 9:30, 3D TUE (4:00 9:30), 3D WED-THU (4:00) 9:30.

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:35 6:50 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN (12:00) 3:35 6:45 10:00, 2D MON (12:00 3:35) 6:45 10:00, 2D TUE (12:00 3:35 6:45 10:00), 2D WED (12:00 3:35) 6:45 10:00, 2D THU (12:00 3:35) 6:50 10:15.

Wonder Woman- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45.