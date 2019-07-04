MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 4th-10th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

ALL IS TRUE – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – Follow the final days of the great William Shakespeare. Stars Ian McKellen. 101 min.

HAMLET: NT LIVE 10TH ANNIVERSARY – PG-13 – Stage – Benedict Cumberbatch plays Hamlet in this production of Shakespeare’s play. To see or not see? 220 min.

MET SUMMER ENCORE: IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA – NR – Stage – The Metropolitan Opera presents Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Produced by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher. 185 min.

MIDSOMMAR – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A rural celebration in Sweden isn’t all it seems, and some tourists find themselves in a bizarre pagan cult competition. Sounds fun! 140 min.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 129 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

ANNA – R – Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller- If you like pretty girls that can kick some ass this assassin flick is for you. Sasha Luss plays the supermodel cum high profile European killer. 119 min

ANNABELLE COMES HOME – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Chucky isn’t the only evil doll menacing theaters this week. Stars Vera Farmiga. 106 min.

THE DEAD DON’T DIE – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Horror – Bill Murray and Adam Driver fight zombies in this film by Jim Jarmusch. Sign me up. 104 min.

MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) try to drum up some new interest for the MIB franchise with their Avengers chemistry. 115 min

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2- PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Follow the secret life of pets once again, only now without the pervert’s voice. Stars Patton Oswalt. 86 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Action/Adventure/Animated – The motley crew of toys let by Woody and Buzz go on another cross country adventure. 100 min.

YESTERDAY – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Music – A struggling musician wakes up in a timeline where the Beatles never existed. I guess that makes plagiarism OK? Stars Himesh Patel and Lily James. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:15 1:20 2:05 4:10 4:55 7:00 7:45 9:50 10:35, 2D SUN 11:15 1:20 2:05 4:10 4:55 7:00 7:45 9:50 10:35, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:15 1:20 2:05 4:10 4:55 7:00 7:45 9:50 10:35.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:50 11:50 1:10 2:10 3:30 4:30 5:50 6:50 8:10 9:10 10:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45, 2D SUN 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:05 4:40 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25, 2D MON-WED 10:25.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:30 4:45 7:00 9:15. 2D FRI-TUE 11:45 2:10 4:35 7:00 9:30, 2D WED 11:45 2:10 4:35 9:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Hamlet – NT Live 10th Anniversary-PG13- 2D MON 7:00.

MET Summer Encore: Il Barbiere di Siviglia (2019)- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Midsommar-R- 2D THU 12:10 3:40 7:05 10:30. 2D FRI-MON 12:05 3:50 7:05 9:40, 2D TUE-WED 12:05 3:50 7:05 9:30.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 10:00 10:15 12:40 1:25 1:40 3:50 4:20 4:35 7:00 7:30 7:45 9:50 10:10 10:40, 3D THU 10:30 1:10 4:50 8:00. 2D FRI-SUN 10:00 10:15 12:40 1:25 1:40 3:50 4:20 4:35 7:00 7:30 7:45 9:50 10:10 10:40, 2D MON-WED 10:00 11:00 12:40 1:10 3:50 4:20 7:00 7:30 10:40, 3D FRI-SUN 10:30 1:40 4:20 8:00 10:10, 3D MON-WED 10:30 1:40 8:00 10:10.

Yesterday-PG13- 2D THU 10:35 1:35 4:45 7:35 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 1:25 4:25 7:25 10:20, 2D SUN 1:25 4:25 7:25 10:20, 2D MON-WED 10:25 1:25 4:25 7:25 10:20.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 11:10 10:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:55 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:00, 2D MON 10:55 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:00, 2D TUE-WED 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:00.

Anna-R- 2D THU 10:45 11:15 1:25 2:00 4:05 4:35 6:45 7:15 9:25. 2D FRI-SUN 10:30, 2D MON 10:20 4:20 10:30, 2D TUE-WED 4:20 10:30.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:45 11:15 1:30 2:00 4:05 4:35 6:45 7:15 9:25 9:55. 2D FRI 10:05 10:35 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:25 9:55, 2D SAT 10:05 10:35 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 9:25 9:55, 2D SUN 10:35 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 9:25 9:55, 2D MON 10:05 11:05 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 9:25, 2D TUE 10:05 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:25 9:55, 2D WED 10:05 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 9:25.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:35 10:25. 2D FRI-SUN 3:35, 2D MON-WED 4:55.

The Dead Don’t Die-R- 2D THU 3:45. 2D FRI-WED 10:35.

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D FRI-SUN 10:00, 2D MON-WED 2:10 7:15.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 10:30 1:25 4:25 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:10 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:05.

Avengers: Endgame-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 6:30. 2D FRI-WED 6:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 2:45 4:30 5:30 7:15 8:15, 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:30 5:30 7:15 8:15 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:30 5:30 7:15 8:15.

Toy Story 4- G- 2D THU 12:20, 2D FRI 11:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:10.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:50 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:50 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:50 7:00.

All is True-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

[ Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 3:15 6:45 7:10 9:55, 2D FRI-WED 12:25 6:45 9:55, 3D THU-WED 3:35.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D THU 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50.

Men In Black International- PG13- 2D THU 12:15 10:00

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events