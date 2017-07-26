MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 27th- August 2nd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

ATOMIC BLONDE – R – Action/Thriller – A British spy is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. Stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. 115 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH – R – Comedy/Drama – TCM presents a special 35th anniversary screening of this classic story of high school students and sex, drugs and rock and roll. Stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Penn and Judge Reinhold. 90 min.

GRATEFUL DEAD MEET UP 2017 – NR – Concert/Special Events – Dead Heads meet up on what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday. 160 min.

NT LIVE: ANGELS IN AMERICA PART TWO: PERESTROIKA – R – Drama/Live Theater – The second part of Tony Kushner’s story of New Yorkers struggling in the 1980s. Stars Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough and Nathan Lane. 220 min.

NOW PLAYING

THE BIG SICK – R – Comedy/Romance – As a couple’s relationship matures, they start facing their cultural differences. Stars Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani. 120 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – Two young, pretty people fight to save the universe. Stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan. 137 min.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Driven by a need for revenge after heavy losses, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes fight a deranged human colonel (Woody Harrelson). 140 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45. 2D FRI-THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45.

War for the Planet of the Apes-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-THU 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30.

The Big Sick-R- 2D THU 10:35 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40.

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets-PG13- 2D THU 4:45. 2D FRI-THU 10:45 1:45 7:45 10:45, 3D FRI-THU 4:45.

Dunkirk- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45. 2D FRI-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)- NR- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, WED 2:00 7:00.

Grateful Dead Meet Up 2017- NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

NT Live: Angels in America Part Two: Perestroika- R- 2D THU 7:00.

Atomic Blonde-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 12:40 6:40, 3D FRI-THU 4:20 10:00.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU (1:00 4:00) 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:20 3:40 7:20 10:10, 2D SUN 1:20 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D TUE 1:20 3:40 7:20 10:10, 2D WED 1:20 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D THU 1:20 3:40 7:20 10:10.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU (11:50 2:30 4:30) 7:20 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:20 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN 12:50 3:50 7:10 10:10, 2D MON-THU 12:50 3:20 7:10 10:10.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets-PG13- 2D THU (12:40) 7:00, 3D THU (3:50). 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:10, 2D SUN 12:50 3:20 6:50 9:30, 2D MON-TUE 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:10, 2D WED 12:50 3:20 6:50 9:30, 2D THU 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:10.

War for the Planet of the Apes- PG13- 2D THU (12:20 3:40), 3D THU 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 4:10 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN 4:10 9:30, 2D MON 12:30 4:10 6:30 9:30, 2D TUE 12:30 4:10, 2D WED 4:10 9:30, 2D THU 12:30 4:10 6:30 9:30.

Spider-Man: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU (12:50 3:50).

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU (12:00 2:10 5:10).

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Emoji Movie-PG- 2D FRI-MON (1:00) 7:00, TUE (1:00 7:00), WED-THU (1:00) 7:00. 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:30, MON (4:00) 9:30, TUE (4:00 9:30), WED-THU (4:00) 9:30.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU (1:00 4:00) 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-SAT (1:15) 4:15 7:15 9:45, SUN (1:15) 4:15 7:15 9:45, MON (1:15 4:15) 7:15 9:45, TUE (1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45), WED-THU (1:15 4:15) 7:15 9:45.

War of the Planet of the Apes- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 6:50, 3D THU 3:40 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT (12:20) 3:30 6:45 9:50, SUN (12:20) 3:30 6:45 9:50, MON (12:20 3:30) 6:45 9:50, TUE (12:20 3:30 6:45 9:50), WED-THU (12:20 3:30) 6:45 9:50.

Spiderman: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU 12:30.