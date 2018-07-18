MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 19th-26th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Gru meets Dru, his long lost brother, who wants to team up for one last heist. Stars the voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig. 89 min.

THE EQUALIZER 2 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A retired CIA operative doles out justice in his spare time. How far will he go when a friend is murdered? Stars Denzel Washington. 121 min.

HEARTS BEAT LOUD – PG-13 – Drama/Music – An enthusiastic dad and his reluctant daughter form a songwriting duo in the summer before she leaves for college. Stars Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons. 97 min.

I LOVE YOU, HATER – NR – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a down-and-out probinsyano who uses a white lie to turn his luck around, but there are unintended consequences. Stars Joshua Garcia and Kris Aquino. 112 min.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – PG-13 – Comedy/Musical – An expecting mother learns about her own mother with lots of singing. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep. 114 min.

PRINCESS MONONOKE: STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018 – PG-13 – Animation/Adventure/Fantasy – Miyazaki’s classic film about a war between forest gods and a destructive mining colony. Stars the voices of Billy Bob Thornton and Minnie Driver. 134 min.

RUNNING FOR GRACE – NR – Family/Romance – In 1920s Hawai‘i, a young man pursues a forbidden love that transcends race and class boundaries. Stars Jim Caviezel. 100 min.

UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB – R – Horror – A modern day horror story about a teen who comes into possession of a laptop still monitored by a previous owner with dark web ties. 88 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

FIRST PURGE – R – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – The movie series about a society that has indulges in one lawless night a year gets a prequel that explains its origin. Hopefully it doesn’t look too familiar. 97 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while his daughter, Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Genetic modification meets volcanic eruption meets Chris Pratt. Also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and CGI dinos. 128 min.

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO – R – Action/Crime/Drama – Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin team up to fight terrorist-trafficking drug cartels at the US-Mexico border. Also stars Isabela Moner. 122 min.

SKYSCRAPER – PG-13 – Action/Crime/Drama – A U.S. war veteran is framed for setting a building ablaze and must clear his name and find those responsible. Oh, and his family is trapped above the fire line. Stars Dwayne Johnson. 102 min.

UNCLE DREW – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of septuagenarians gets together to rock the Rucker Classic streetball tournament. Stars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Kyrie Irving and Reggie Miller. 103 min.

LAST CHANCE

OCEAN’S 8 – PG-13 – Action/Comedy/Crime – An all-female crew pulls a heist at New York’s Met Gala. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. 120 min.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Sci-Fi – A young telemarketer adopts a white accent and discovers a key to professional success. The directorial debut of Boots Riley, starring Lakeith Stanfield. 105 min.

TAG – R – Comedy – An elaborate game of tag spans the entire country. Stars Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms. 100 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 10:00 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D SUN 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:10 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40.

Mamma Mia-PG13- 2D THU 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:25 9:45, 2D SUN 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:25 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:00 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:25 9:45.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 10:10 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10, 2D SUN 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10, 2D MON-WED 10:10 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10.

I Love You Hater-NR- 2D FRI-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:10.

Hearts Beat Loud-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:00, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:00, 2D MON-WED 10:25 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:00.

Dispicable Me 3- PG- 2D MON-WED 10:00.

Sicario: Day of Soldado-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:25.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25.

The First Purge-R- 2D THU 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:25 7:45 10:10.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Princess Mononoke: Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- PG13- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Running For Grace- PG13- 2D FRI-WED 11:15 2:10 4:55 7:40 10:35.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 1:00 1:50 3:50 4:40 6:40 7:30 9:30 10:20, 2D MON-WED 11:00 1:50 4:40 7:30 10:20.

The Equalizer 2- R- 2D THU 4:10 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15.

Unfriended: Dark Web- R- 2D THU 7:30 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:05 4:35 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN 11:35 1:30 4:35 7:15 10:00, 2D MON 1:35 2:05 4:35 7:15 10:00, 2D TUE-WED 11:35 2:05 4:35 7:15 10:00.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:50 7:10 9:50, 3D THU 4:30. 2D FRI-MON 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:20 9:55, 2D TUE 11:20 1:50 4:45 7:20 9:50, 2D WED 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:20 9:50.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 11:10 2:00 7:40 10:25, 3D THU 4:45. 2D FRI-TUE 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30, 2D WED 11:30 2:10 5:00 7:45 10:30.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:10 12:40 1:25 3:20 3:50 4:20 6:30 9:30 10:30, 3D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 12:50 3:30 4:00 6:40 7:10 9:55 10:25, 2D SUN 12:20 3:30 4:00 6:40 7:10 9:55 10:25, 2D MON-TUE 12:20 12:50 3:30 4:00 6:40 7:10 9:55 10:25, 2D WED 12:20 12:50 3:30 4:00 6:40 9:55 10:25.

The First Purge-R- 2D THU 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:25 10:10. 2D FRI 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:35 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 8:00 10:40, 2D MON-WED 12:00 2:40 5:20 8:00 10:40.

Uncle Drew-PG13- 2D THU 11:05 2:05 4:40 7:20 10:30, 2D FRI-SAT 11:50 2:30 5:10, 2D SUN 2:30 5:10, 2D MON-WED 11:50 2:30 5:10 7:50 10:35.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 3:35 6:50 10:05.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:35 1:25 4:30 7:35 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:35.

TAG-R- 2D THU 11:35 2:05 4:35 9:35.

Ocean’s 8- PG13- 2D THU 11:05 1:45 7:10.

Sorry To Bother You-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:55 4:55.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00 6:45, 3D THU 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:00 6:45 9:15.

Skyscraper-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:45 7:00 9:45, 3D THU 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 3:45 7:00 9:45.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:35 6:30 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:35 6:30 9:30.