MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 18th-24th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

ECHO IN THE CANYON – PG-13 – Documentary/Music – You saw it at the Maui Film Festival first, now watch this film about LA’s Laurel Canyon music scene in theaters. Features Eric Clapton, The Beach Boys, Tom Petty, and more. 82 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

IS IT WRONG… ARROW OF THE ORION – NR – Animation/Action/Adventure – The full title of this anime is “Is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon?” Hmm… 82 min.

MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN – R – Sports – It’s a challenge between two champion 147-pounders. Watch the welterweights box on the big screen. 300 min.

PADDINGTON 2 – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – Paddington bear has become an accepted part of his community and picks up some extra work to fund a present. Then things take a turn for the worse. 103 min.

PRINCESS MONONOKE STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 – PG-13 – Animation/Adventure/Fantasy – A kid who rides a deer has to find a cure for an illness and ends up involved in a battle between a mining colony and forest gods. 134 min.

THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING – NR – Documentary – A look at gender inequality and disparities in Hollywood. Stars Marissa Tomei and Zoe Saldana. 96 min.

WILD ROSE – R – Drama/Music – A musician from Glasgow aspires to be a Nashville star. 101 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

ANNABELLE COMES HOME – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Chucky isn’t the only evil doll menacing theaters this week. Stars Vera Farmiga. 106 min.

BETHANY HAMILTON: UNSTOPPABLE – PG – Documentary – A shark attack that took her arm didn’t stop this 13-year-old from becoming a pro surfer. 98 min.

CRAWL – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – As if a category 5 hurricane weren’t bad enough, this woman has to battle an alligator flood. 87 min.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 129 min.

STUBER – R – Action/Comedy – A detective (Dave Bautista) recruits his Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) to fight crime. 93 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Action/Adventure/Animated – The motley crew of toys let by Woody and Buzz go on another cross country adventure. 100 min.

YESTERDAY – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Music – A struggling musician wakes up in a timeline where the Beatles never existed. I guess that makes plagiarism OK? Stars Himesh Patel and Lily James. 116 min.

LAST CHANCE

MIDSOMMAR – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A rural celebration in Sweden isn’t all it seems, and some tourists find themselves in a bizarre pagan cult competition. Sounds fun! 140 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Princess Mononoke: Studio Ghibli Fest-PG13- 2D THU 11:00.

Paddington 2-PG- 2D THU 10:00.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 6:30 9:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:15 11:00 12:10 1:00 1:40 2:50 3:40 4:20 5:30 6:20 7:00 8:10 9:00 9:40 10:45, 2D SUN 11:00 12:10 1:00 1:40 2:50 4:20 5:30 7:00 8:10 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:15 11:00 12:10 1:00 1:40 2:50 3:40 4:20 5:30 6:20 7:00 8:10 9:00 9:40.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 12:30 1:20 2:20 3:20 5:10 6:10 8:00 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:15.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:30 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:45 9:00.

Stuber-R- 2D THU 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 12:20 2:30 4:40 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN 12:20 2:30 4:40 7:00 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 10:50 12:20 2:30 4:40 7:00 9:40, 2D WED 10:50 12:20.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 9:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman-NR- 2D SAT 3:00.

This Changes Everything-NR- 2D MON 7:30.

Is it Wrong…Arrow Of The Orion-NR- 2D TUE 7:30.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 6:00 7:00 9:00 10:00, 3D THU 6:30 7:30 9:30 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 9:30 10:00 12:15 12:30 12:45 1:15 3:15 3:30 4:00 4:15 6:30 7:00 7:15 9:30 9:45 10:15, 2D MON-WED 10:00 11:00 2:00 3:30 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:30, 3D FRI-SUN 9:45 10:30 1:00 1:30 3:45 4:30 6:45 7:30 10:00 10:30, 3D MON-WED 10:30 1:00 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:00 10:30.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable- PG- 2D THU 11:35 2:20 4:55 7:35 10:20. 2D FRI-SUN 9:50, 2D MON 10:25 1:10 3:45, 2D TUE 1:10, 2D WED 1:10 3:45.

Crawl-R- 2D THU 11:50 2:10 4:35 6:55 10:40. 2D FRI 10:05 12:25 2:40 5:15 7:45, 2D SAT 10:05 12:25 7:45, 2D SUN 12:25 2:40 5:15 7:45, 2D MON-WED 10:50 1:55 3:50 7:15 9:10.

Stuber-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:25 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 9:40 2:45 5:20 7:55 10:25, 2D SUN 2:45 5:20 7:55 10:25, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:45 4:05 7:05 9:25.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 12:45 2:50 3:50 7:00 9:40 10:10, 3D THU 12:15 3:20. 2D FRI 10:15 12:40 3:40 4:10 6:55 10:20, 2D SAT 10:15 12:40 3:35 6:55 10:20, 2D SUN 12:40 3:40 4:10 6:55 10:20, 2D MON 10:05 10:35 1:05 1:35 3:55 4:25 6:55 7:25 9:55 10:25, 2D TUE 10:35 1:05 1:35 3:55 4:25 6:55 9:55 10:25, 2D WED 10:35 1:05 1:35 3:55 4:25 6:55 7:25 9:55 10:25.

Yesterday-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:30 6:40 9:25. 2D FRI 10:20 1:05 3:55 6:50 9:35, 2D SAT 10:20 1:05 3:55 10:05, 2D SUN 10:20 1:05 3:55 6:50 9:35, 2D MON-WED 10:55 1:25 4:20 6:40 9:40.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:05. 2D FRI-SUN 10:10, 2D MON-TUE 10:20, 2D WED 7:35 10:20.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 11:40 12:10 2:10 2:40 4:40 7:10 9:45. 2D FRI-SUN 9:35 12:10 6:25 9:05, 2D MON 10:10 12:50 4:55 7:20 9:45, 2D TUE-WED 12:50 4:55 7:20 9:45.

Wild Rose- R- 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:20 4:05 6:40 9:20, 2D SUN 1:20 4:05 6:40 9:20, 2D MON-WED 11:15 1:20 4:35 6:25 9:50.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:05 3:25 6:50 10:05. 2D FRI 10:10 1:10 7:10 9:55, 2D SAT 9:50 12:50 7:10 9:55, 2D SUN 1:10 7:10 9:55, 2D MON 10:40 1:40 4:40 6:35 9:35, 2D TUE-WED 1:40 4:40 6:35 9:35.

Midsommar-R- 2D THU 11:55 3:10.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 9:30 11:00 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:45 6:45 7:45 9:30, 2D SUN 9:30 11:00 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:45 6:45 7:45, 2D MON-WED 11:00 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:45 6:45 7:45.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 2:15 5:20 8:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 4:00 7:10 10:05, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 4:00 7:10, 2D WED 12:30 4:00.

Echo In The Canyon-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Toy Story 4- G- 2D THU 4:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 6:05 7:15 10:00, 3D THU 9:05. 2D FRI-SUN 10:30 1:30 7:00 7:30, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:30 7:30, 3D FRI-SUN 1:00 4:30 9:50, 3D MON-WED 4:30 9:50.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:20 6:30 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 3:00 6:30 9:30.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D THU 1:15 4:15, 2D FRI-SUN 4:00 10:20, 2D MON-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:20.

Men In Black International- PG13- 2D THU 1:00.

