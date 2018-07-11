MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 12th-18th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

350 DAYS – R – Documentary/Sport – A behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional wrestling and the lives wrestlers lead 350 days a year. Stars former champions Bret Hart and Billy Graham. 125 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

MET OPERA: TURANDOT SUMMER ENCORE 2018 – G – Opera – An opera by Puccini about a proud princess of China and the brave prince who wins her hand. Stars Nina Stemme and Marco Berti. 140 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A hustling koala attempts to save his theater by starting a singing competition, which ends up changing the lives of its contestants. Stars the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. 108 min.

SKYSCRAPER – PG-13 – Action/Crime/Drama – A U.S. war veteran is framed for setting a building ablaze and must clear his name and find those responsible. Oh, and his family is trapped above the fire line. Stars Dwayne Johnson. 102 min.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Sci-Fi – A young telemarketer adopts a white accent and discovers a key to professional success. The directorial debut of Boots Riley, starring Lakeith Stanfield. 105 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

FIRST PURGE – R – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – The movie series about a society that has indulges in one lawless night a year gets a prequel that explains its origin. Hopefully it doesn’t look too familiar. 97 min.

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while his daughter, Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Genetic modification meets volcanic eruption meets Chris Pratt. Also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and CGI dinos. 128 min.

OCEAN’S 8 – PG-13 – Action/Comedy/Crime – An all-female crew pulls a heist at New York’s Met Gala. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. 120 min.

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO – R – Action/Crime/Drama – Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin team up to fight terrorist-trafficking drug cartels at the US-Mexico border. Also stars Isabela Moner. 122 min.

TAG – R – Comedy – An elaborate game of tag spans the entire country. Stars Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms. 100 min.

UNCLE DREW – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of septuagenarians gets together to rock the Rucker Classic streetball tournament. Stars Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Kyrie Irving and Reggie Miller. 103 min.

LAST CHANCE

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR – PG-13 – Documentary/Biography – An exploration into the life of Fred (Mr.) Rogers. It’s a beautiful day for a neighbor. 94 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D SUN 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:00 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40.

Sicario: Day of Soldado-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 8:00 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-WED 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:50.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:15 1:30 2:00 4:15 7:00 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:15 2:15 4:00 5:00 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25, 2D SUN 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25.

The First Purge-R- 2D THU 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:25 7:45 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:25 7:45 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:50 3:10 5:25 7:45 10:10.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10, 2D SUN 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10, 2D MON-WED 10:10 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:10.

Sing-PG- 2D MON-WED 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 5:00 5:30 7:10 10:05, 3D THU 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI-SUN 11:10 1:50 6:40 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-TUE 11:10 1:50 7:10 9:50, 2D WED 11:00 1:50 7:10 9:50, 3D FRI-SUN 1:15 4:30, 3D MON-WED 4:30.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:00, 3D THU 8:00 10:40. 2D FRI-SUN 10:40 11:15 2:00 3:55 7:40 10:25, 2D MON-TUE 11:15 2:00 7:40 10:25, 2D WED 11:10 2:00 7:40 10:25, 3D FRI-SUN 4:50 9:20, 3D MON-WED 4:45.

Sorry To Bother You-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:55 4:55 7:50 10:35.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 10:00 12:30 1:00 1:30 3:30 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00, 3D THU 10:30 4:30 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 10:30 12:10 12:40 1:25 3:20 3:50 4:20 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 3D FRI-WED 7:30.

The First Purge-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:55 4:35 6:50 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:25 10:10, 2D SUN 11:40 2:15 5:00 7:25 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:25 10:10.

Uncle Drew-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:40 10:10, 2D FRI-SAT 11:05 2:05 4:40 7:20 10:30, 2D SUN 2:05 4:40 7:20 10:30, 2D MON-TUE 11:05 2:05 4:40 7:20 10:30, 2D WED 2:05 4:40 7:20 10:30.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 10:00 12:35 1:15 4:25 7:35 10:40, 2D FRI-TUE 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:40, 2D WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:45 10:40.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 10:10 11:30 1:10 2:40 4:10 7:10 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 10:35 1:30 4:25 7:35 10:05.

TAG-R- 2D THU 11:20 1:50 4:20. 2D FRI-SUN 2:00 7:05, 2D MON 11:35 2:05 4:35 7:05 9:35, 2D TUE 2:05 4:35 7:05 9:35, 2D WED 2:05 4:35 9:35.

Ocean’s 8- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 4:35 9:35, 2D SUN 4:35 9:35, 2D MON 11:05 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55, 2D TUE 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55, 2D WED 1:45 4:25 7:10 10:20.

Met Summer Encore: Turandot- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

350 Days- Legends. Champions. Survivors- R- 2D THU 7:00.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?-PG13- 2D THU 10:50 1:25 4:05

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 5:00, 3D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:20, 3D FRI-WED 10:00.

Skyscraper-PG13- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:30 5:00 7:45, 3D FRI-WED 10:30.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:00 6:30 9:30.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:45.

Incredibles 2-PG- 2D THU 1:00 10:00.