MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 11th-17th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

BETHANY HAMILTON: UNSTOPPABLE – PG – Documentary – A shark attack that took her arm didn’t stop this 13-year-old from becoming a pro surfer. 98 min.

BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND – NR – Documentary – Phish frontman Trey Anastasio is still creating. See his new projects including Phish’s New Year’s Eve Madison Square Garden concert. 120 min.

CRAWL – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – As if a category 5 hurricane weren’t bad enough, this woman has to battle an alligator flood. 87 min.

THE CURE: ANNIVERSARY – PG-13 – Drama – An 11-year-old loner befriends a young boy with AIDS. The boys have an eventful summer as they quest for a cure. 97 min.

MET SUMMER ENCORE: AIDA (2019) – NR – Stage – An opera about an Ethiopian princess turned slave who falls in love with an Egyptian warrior. 172 min.

SING – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A koala tries to save his theater by hosting a grand singing competition. Lives are changed in the process. Stars the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon. 108 min.

SPIRITED AWAY- STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Family – A young girl wanders into a bath house for spirits and has to rescue her parents who have been turned into pigs. 125 min.

STUBER – R – Action/Comedy – A detective (Dave Bautista) recruits his Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) to fight crime. 93 min.

THE SPY BEHIND HOME PLATE – NR – Documentary – Moe Berg was a Jewish catcher during baseball’s Golden Age who was recruited to spy on Nazis. Cool. 141 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

ANNABELLE COMES HOME – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Chucky isn’t the only evil doll menacing theaters this week. Stars Vera Farmiga. 106 min.

MIDSOMMAR – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A rural celebration in Sweden isn’t all it seems, and some tourists find themselves in a bizarre pagan cult competition. Sounds fun! 140 min.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 129 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Action/Adventure/Animated – The motley crew of toys let by Woody and Buzz go on another cross country adventure. 100 min.

YESTERDAY – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Music – A struggling musician wakes up in a timeline where the Beatles never existed. I guess that makes plagiarism OK? Stars Himesh Patel and Lily James. 116 min.

LAST CHANCE

ANNA – R – Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller- If you like pretty girls that can kick some ass this assassin flick is for you. Sasha Luss plays the supermodel cum high profile European killer. 119 min.

MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) try to drum up some new interest for the MIB franchise with their Avengers chemistry. 115 min.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2- PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Follow the secret life of pets once again, only now without the pervert’s voice. Stars Patton Oswalt. 86 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Spirited Away- Studio Ghibli Fest 2019-PG- 2D THU 11:00.

The Cure: Anniversary-NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Sing-PG- 2D THU 10:00.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 2:10 4:35 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 4:10 10:00, 2D SUN 4:10 10:00, 2D MON-WED 10:30 4:10 10:00.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:15 1:20 2:05 4:10 4:55 7:00 7:45 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 11:30 12:30 1:20 2:20 3:20 5:10 6:10 7:10 8:00 9:00, 2D WED 11:30 12:30 1:20 2:20 3:20 5:10 8:00 9:00.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:30 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45, 2D SUN 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:00 12:45 2:15 3:00 4:30 5:15 6:45 7:30 9:00 9:45.

Stuber-R- 2D THU 7:45 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40, 2D SUN 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 10:25.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Between Me and My Mind-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Met Summer Encore-Aida-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable- PG- 2D THU 7:15 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:20 4:55 7:35 10:20.

Crawl-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:05. 2D FRI-MON 11:50 2:15 4:35 6:55 9:25, 2D TUE-WED 11:50 2:10 4:35 6:55 9:25.

Stuber-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:25 10:15.

Midsommar-R- 2D THU 12:05 3:50 7:05 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:55 3:10 6:35 10:00.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 10:00 11:00 12:40 1:10 3:50 4:20 4:50 7:00 7:30 10:40, 3D THU 10:30 1:40 8:00 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 11:45 12:45 2:50 3:50 6:00 7:00 10:10 10:40, 2D MON-WED 11:45 12:45 2:50 3:50 6:00 7:00 9:10 10:10, 3D FRI-WED 12:15 3:20 6:30 9:40.

Yesterday-PG13- 2D THU 10:25 1:25 4:25 7:25 10:20. 2D FRI-TUE 12:20 3:30 6:40 9:30, 2D WED 12:20 3:30 7:15 9:30.

Annabelle Comes Home-R- 2D THU 10:55 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 10:30, 2D SUN-TUE 12:00 2:30 5:05 7:45 10:30, 2D WED 11:40 2:10 4:35 10:30.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 10:05 11:05 1:20 1:50 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:25 9:55. 2D FRI 11:40 12:10 2:10 2:40 4:40 7:10 9:45, 2D FRI 11:50 12:10 2:10 2:40 4:40 5:10 7:05 9:45, 2D SUN 11:40 12:10 2:10 2:40 4:40 5:10 7:10 9:45, 2D MON-TUE 11:40 12:10 2:10 2:40 4:40 5:10 7:10 7:40 9:45 10:15, 2D WED 11:40 12:10 2:10 2:40 4:40 5:10 7:40 9:45 10:15.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 10:10 1:00 4:05 7:10 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 3:25 6:50 10:05.

Men In Black International-PG13- 2D THU 4:55.

The Secret Life of Pets 2-PG- 2D THU 2:10.

Anna-R- 2D THU 10:20 4:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable- PG- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:30 5:30 7:15 8:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:30 2:15 4:00 5:20 7:10 8:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 12:30 2:15 4:00 5:20 7:10 8:15.

Toy Story 4- G- 2D THU 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45. 2D FRI 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D SAT 11:10 4:10 6:45 9:10, 2D SUN-TUE 11:10 4:10 6:45, 2D WED 11:10 4:10.

The Spy Behind Home Plate-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 6:45 9:55, 3D THU 3:35. 2D FRI-SUN 12:15 12:45 3:20 6:30 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 12:15 3:20 6:30 9:30.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D THU 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI-SUN 1:15 4:00 6:45 10:15, 2D MON-WED 1:15 4:15 6:50 9:50.

Men In Black International- PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:15 6:45 9:35. 2D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:30, 2D MON-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:30.

