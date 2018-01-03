MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 4th-10th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A parapsychologist deals with a terrifying haunting in her own home (which probably should have been disclosed during escrow, but I’m just saying). 103 min.

MOLLY’S GAME – R – Drama/Biography – Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, a former skier who runs a high-stakes poker game that attracts the attention of the FBI. Also stars Idris Elba. See this week’s film review. 140 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – R – Crime/Biography – The story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and how his mom had to beg her billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 132 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DARKEST HOUR – PG13 – Drama/Biography – Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill during the dark early days of World War II. 125 min.

DOWNSIZING – R – Comedy/Sci-Fi – A guy thinks he can have a better life if he shrinks himself. Stars Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz. 135 min.

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

THE GREATEST SNOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

LAST CHANCE

FATHER FIGURES – R – Comedy – Two fraternal twin brothers find out their dead dad is actually alive, then go on the road to find him. Stars Owen Wilson and Christopher Walken. 113 min.

THE REVENGER SQUAD – NR – Action/Comedy – The Revenger Squad decide to reveal their superpowers. Stars Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach. 111 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 9:45 10:15 10:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 7:30 9:45 10:15, 2D SUN 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 7:30, 2D MON-TUE 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 7:30, 2D WED 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00.

Coco- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:35 7:10. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:10 4:35 7:15.

Pitch Perfect 3- 2D THU 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 9:40 10:10, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45.

Molly’s Game- R- 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 8:00 10:05 10:50, 2D SUN 1:20 4:15 7:10 8:00 10:05, 2D MON-WED 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 8:00.

Father Figures-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:45 7:30 10:00.

The Revengers Squad-NR- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:15 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Insidious: The Last Key-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:10 4:40 7:30 10:00.

All The Money In The World-R- 2D THU 9:50 1:10 2:50 6:10 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 4:00 6:50 9:40.

Darkest Hour-PG13- 2D THU 9:40 12:40 3:50 6:50 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 3:20 6:40 9:50.

Downsizing-R- 2D THU 9:20 12:50 4:00 7:20 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:20 6:40 10:00.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:20 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:00 4:50 7:20 10:10.

The Shape of Water-R- 2D THU 10:10 1:00 4:10 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:50 6:50 9:40.

The Greatest Snowman- PG- 2D THU 9:20 12:00 3:40 6:40 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:30.

Ferdinand-PG- 2D THU 9:00 1:00 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:10 9:30.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 9:00 10:00 10:30 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 4:00 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:30, 3D THU 9:30 3:00 4:00 6:30 7:30 10:00 11:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:50 12:20 3:10 3:40 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:20, 3D FRI-WED 12:50 4:10 7:30 10:40.

Disaster Artist- R- 2D THU 10:50. 2D FRI-WED 10:10.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:40 7:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 3:30 6:30

Thor: Ragnarok- PG13- 2D THU 9:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 4:00 7:15 10:05, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 4:00 7:15, 2D TUE 12:30 4:00 7:15 10:05, 2D WED 12:30 4:00 7:15.

The Greatest Snowman-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:15 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:15 7:30, 2D TUE 1:00 4:15 7:30 10:10, 2D WED 1:00 4:15 7:30.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:35 7:15 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:20 6:50 10:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 3:20 6:50, 2D TUE 12:00 3:20 6:50 10:15, 2D WED 12:00 3:20 6:50.

Pitch Perfect 3- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:30 10:15.