MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 3rd-9th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

AT ETERNITY’S GATE – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – A critically acclaimed look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh. Stars Willem Dafoe. 111 min.

ESCAPE ROOM – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – Man, escape rooms really are everywhere these days. The stakes in this one are life and death. 100 min.

NOW PLAYING

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

BUMBLEBEE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Bumblebee, a transformer, is on the run and finds refuge in a California beach town, aided by a coming-of-age young woman. 113 min.

HOLMES & WATSON – PG-13 – Adventure/Comedy/Crime – You’ve never seen Sherlock Holmes and Watson be this funny. Stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS – R – Biography/Drama/History – Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I are cousins and rivals, vying for power and romance in the same circles. Stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. 124 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

MORTAL ENGINES – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A team of outlaws and outcasts must stop an all-devouring city on wheels. 128 min.

THE MULE – R – Crime/Drama/Mystery – Clint Eastwood plays a 90-year-old WWII veteran turned drug mule, who’s caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine. Also stars Bradley Cooper and Laurence Fishburne. 116 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

SECOND ACT – PG-13 – Comedy/Romance – A middle-aged woman in a dead-end job (Jennifer Lopez) makes some “creative edits” to her resume and lands a new career. Will her street smarts be enough? Also stars Vanessa Hudgens. 103 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

VICE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Some vices are more dangerous than others. This flick about Dick Cheney tells the story of the man who quietly shaped the world we live in today. Stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams. 132 min.

WELCOME TO MARWEN – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A victim of a brutal attack finds a way to heal by creating a miniature village, and his fantasy world helps him find the strength to live in the real one. Stars Steve Carell. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00 7:45 10:00.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15 9:50.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:30 10:15.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 10:30 2:20.

The Mule-R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:25 9:55.

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU 11:45 2:30 5:10.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Escape Room-PG13- 2D THU 4:40 7:20 10:00.

Holmes & Watson-PG13- 2D THU 9:15 11:45 2:15 4:40 7:15 9:50.

Vice-R- 2D THU 9:40 1:00 4:10 7:25 10:30.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 9:00 9:30 12:25 3:50 4:20 7:15 7:45 10:00, 3D THU 12:55.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 9:50 12:45 3:55 7:00 10:40.

Mary Queen of Scots-R- 2D THU 9:20 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:30.

Second Act-PG13- 2D THU 10:20 1:10 4:05 6:50 9:35.

Welcome to Marwen-PG13- 2D THU 9:35 3:35 10:10.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D THU 9:10 9:40 12:20 12:50 3:30 4:00 6:40 7:10 9:50 10:20.

Mortal Engines-PG13- 2D THU 9:25 12:35 7:00.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 9:45 12:40 3:45 6:45 9:45.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Vice-R- 2D THU 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 1:15 4:15 7:15, 2D WED 1:15 4:15.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:30 6:45 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:30 6:45.

Mary Poppins Returns- PG- 2D THU 10:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 4:00 7:00.

The Mule-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:45 7:25. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:45 7:25 10:05, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:45 7:25.

At Eternity’s Gate-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:35 7:00 10:00, 3D 3:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:15 6:45.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 6:30, 3D FRI-WED 3:40.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU-SAT 12:15 3:35 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:35 7:00.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:30.