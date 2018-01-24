MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 25th-31st, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ANG DALAWANG MRS. REYES – NR – Comedy – Two women pursue their husbands after they (the wives) find out their husbands are having an affair (with each other). 104 min.

HOSTILES – R – Western/Drama – In 1892, a U.S. Army captain has to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through very dangerous territory. Stars Rosamund Pike, Christian Bale and Wes Studi. See this week’s film review. 134 min.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A young man tries to find a cure for a deadly disease. 142 min.

MET OPERA: TOSCA – G – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Puccini’s classic opera. 200 min.

PHANTOM THREAD – R – Drama/Romance – In London in the 1950s, a dressmaker lives a spare life until a young woman becomes his lover. Stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. 130 min.

STEP UP: HIGH WATER PREMIERE – NR – Dance/Drama – See the premiere of a YouTube drama series on an Atlanta performing arts school. 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

12 STRONG – R – Action/Drama – The story of the first special forces team we sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon. 130 min.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – R – Drama/Romance – In Italy in the early 1980s, a young becomes romantically involved with a somewhat older man. Stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. 132 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

THE COMMUTER – PG13 – A businessman (Liam Neeson, of course) gets caught up in an underworld conspiracy while trying to get home from work. 104 min.

DEN OF THIEVES – R – Action/Crime – A bunch of movie guys plot to steal the 1994 Michael Mann classic crime movie Heat, only this time they cast Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. 140 min.

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A parapsychologist deals with a terrifying haunting in her own home (which probably should have been disclosed during escrow, but I’m just saying). 103 min.

I, TONYA – R – Biography/Comedy – Margot Robbie stars in this tongue-in-cheek look at the infamous U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding. 120 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

PADDINGTON 2 – PG – Animation/Comedy – Britain’s lovable bear gets a few odd jobs so he can buy a gift for his Aunt Lucy. 103 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE POST – PG13 – Drama/History – In 1971, Washington Post Publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) risk everything to publish classified U.S. government documents related to the Vietnam War.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – R – Crime/Biography – The story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and how his mom had to beg her billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 132 min.

ANG PANDAY – NR – Action/Fantasy – A young blacksmith has to save the world from a demon and its creature army. Directed by and starring Coco Martin. 128 min.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SING ALONG – PG – Musical/Biography – Here’s your chance to sing along to this musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

MOLLY’S GAME – R – Drama/Biography – Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, a former skier who runs a high-stakes poker game that attracts the attention of the FBI. Also stars Idris Elba. 140 min.

PROUD MARY – R – Action/Thriller – Mary (Taraji P. Henson) is a mob assassin whose life gets turned upside down when she meets a young boy during a hit that goes bad. 89 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN 1:30 4:30 7:30, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:30 1:30 2:15 4:15 5:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45 10:15, 2D SUN 1:30 4:15 7:00, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Paddington-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45.

Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:15.

The Commuter-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30.

Phantom Thread-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20.

Ang Panday-NR- 2D THU 1:25 7:40.

Molly’s Game- R- 2D THU 10:25 4:25.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Met Opera: Tosca- NR- 2D SAT 12:55.

Step Up: Higher Water Premiere- NR- TUE 7:00.

Hostiles-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 3:30 6:50 10:10.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:30 7:00 10:20.

12 Strong- R- 2D THU 12:10 4:00 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:50 7:20 10:30.

Call Me By Your Name-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:50 6:50. 2D FRI 12:00 3:10 6:30 9:40, 2D SAT 6:30 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:10 6:30 9:40.

Den of Thieves-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 4:00 7:10 9:50.

I, Tonya- R- 2D THU 12:00 3:10 6:30 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40.

The Post- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:40 7:20 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 3:20 6:40 10:20.

Insidious: The Last Key-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 6:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:10.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:40 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00.

The Shape of Water-R- 2D THU 12:20 3:40 6:40 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 3:20 6:30 9:20.

The Greatest Showman- PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 3:50 6:50 10:30.

Ferdinand-PG- 2D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:50.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:40 7:10 9:30.

The Greatest Showman Sing Along- PG- 2D THU 1:00.

Proud Mary- R- 2D THU 1:30 4:10 10:20.

All The Money In The World- R- 2D THU 9:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:50 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:15 3:35 6:50, 2D TUE 12:15 3:35 6:50 10:00, 2D WED 12:15 3:35 6:50.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:45 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:20, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 3:45 6:30, 2D TUE 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:20, 2D WED 1:00 3:45 6:30.

The Greatest Showman-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:00 6:45, 2D TUE 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D WED 1:15 4:00 6:45.

Paddington 2- PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:15.