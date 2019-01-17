MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 17th-23rd, 2019

NEW MOVIES

CYRANO DE BERGERAC PRESENTED BY COMEDIE-FRANCAISE – PG – Stage – A French National Theatre production of this classic about a romantic but shy ghostwriter with a big nose. 190 min.

GLASS – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – An M. Night Shyamalan crossover film bringing together characters who have tapped into their full supernatural potential. Stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Paulson. 129 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

NOW PLAYING

A DOG’S WAY HOME – PG – Adventure/Family – A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner in this film that you won’t admit made you cry. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd. 96 min.

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

BEN IS BACK – R – Drama – The (drug-addicted) prodigal son returns. Stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges. 103 min.

BUMBLEBEE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Bumblebee, a transformer, is on the run and finds refuge in a California beach town, aided by a coming-of-age young woman. 113 min.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY – PG – Animation/Action/Fantasy – Summon up your power levels, Broly is unlike any Saiyan warrior Goku and Vegeta have ever faced before. 100 min.

ESCAPE ROOM – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – Man, escape rooms really are everywhere these days. The stakes in this one are life or death. 100 min.

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – R – Crime/Drama/Romance – A love story set in Harlem about a newly engaged woman who fights for her fiance’s innocence while carrying their child. Stars KiKi Layne. 119 min.

JACK EM POPOY – NR – Action/Comedy/Thriller – A team of three charismatic and adventurous cops called the “Puliscredibles” battle crime. 115 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

ON THE BASIS OF SEX – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her struggle for equal rights on the path towards becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. 120 min. Stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.

REPLICAS – PG-13 – Crime/Mystery/Sci-Fi – A biologist pushes the limits of science, ethics, and the law with the hope of bringing his family back from the dead. Stars Keanu Reeves. 107 min.

SECOND ACT – PG-13 – Comedy/Romance – A middle-aged woman in a dead-end job (Jennifer Lopez) makes some “creative edits” to her resume and lands a new career. Will her street smarts be enough? Also stars Vanessa Hudgens. 103 min.

SHOPLIFTERS – R – Crime/Drama – A family is forced to shoplift to make ends meet, until they open their doors to a young girl in need. 121 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

LAST CHANCE

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS – R – Biography/Drama/History – Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I are cousins and rivals, vying for power and romance in the same circles. Stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. 124 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Glass-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:45, 2D SUN 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:45.

Jack Em Popoy-NR- 2D THU 2:20 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:15, 2D MON-WED 10:40 2:20 5:00 7:45.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:20 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:20 1:10 4:10 7:10.

On The Basis of Sex-PG13- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20. 2D FRI-SUN 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D MON-WED 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20.

A Dog’s Way Home-PG- 2D THU 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35 9:50, 2D SUN 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35 9:50, 2D MON-WED 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 10:30 2:25 5:00.

Fantastica-PG- 2D THU 11:45 5:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Cyrano De Bergerac: Presented by Comedie Francaise- PG- 2D WED 7:00.

Glass- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:15. 2D FRI-MON 12:30 3:15 3:45 4:15 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:40 10:10 10:40, 2D TUE-WED 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:10.

Ben Is Back-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:20 6:25 9:10. 2D FRI-MON 12:55, 2D TUE-WED 1:00 3:45 9:50.

If Beale Street Could Talk-R- 2D THU 12:35 3:40 6:35 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:25 3:25 6:25 9:25, 2D MON 3:25 6:25 9:25, 2D TUE-WED 12:25 3:25 6:25 9:25.

Replicas-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 4:20 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:05 6:50 9:45.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:30 6:40 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:35 6:55 10:15.

Escape Room-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:50 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:35 10:05.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 12:50 3:35 4:05 7:20 9:45. 2D FRI 12:15 12:45 3:30 4:00 6:45 7:15 10:00 10:30, 2D SAT 12:15 12:45 4:00 6:45 7:15 10:00 10:30, 2D SUN 12:15 12:45 3:30 4:00 6:45 7:15 10:00 10:30, 2D MON 12:45 4:00 6:45 10:00, 2D TUE 12:15 12:45 3:30 4:00 6:45 7:15 10:00 10:30, 2D WED 12:15 12:45 3:30 4:00 7:15 10:30.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:50 3:40 7:10 10:20, 2D MON 12:20 3:40 7:10 10:20, 2D TUE-WED 12:50 3:40 7:10 10:20.

Second Act-PG13- 2D THU 12:05 2:40 5:15 7:45 10:20. 2D FRI-MON 1:00, 2D TUE-WED 12:05 2:30 5:05 7:40 10:25.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D THU 1:10 3:25 6:40 9:50. 2D FRI-MON 1:05 3:55 6:35 9:50, 2D TUE 12:30 3:55 6:35 10:05, 2D WED 12:30 3:55 6:35 10:00.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 12:55 3:55 6:55 9:55. 2D FRI-MON 12:35 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D TUE 12:55 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D WED 12:50 3:50 6:40 9:30.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly-PG- 2D THU 7:30. 2D SAT 4:00, 2D MON 1:00, 2D TUE-WED 7:30.

Mary Queen of Scots-R- 2D THU 12:10 3:15 10:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Glass-PG13- 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 4:05 7:30 10:20, 2D MON-WED 12:30 4:05 7:30.

A Dog’s Way Home-PG- 2D THU 12:25 1:20 2:45 3:40 7:00, 2D FRI-SUN 1:10 3:40 6:50 9:20, 2D MON-WED 1:10 3:40 6:50.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 5:15 7:15, 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 3:50 7:15 10:05, 2D MON-TUE 1:00 3:50 7:15, 2D WED 1:00 3:50.

Green Book-PG13- 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 3:30 6:40 9:40, 2D MON-WED 12:20 3:30 6:40.

Shoplifters-R- 2D SAT 10:30. 2D WED 7:30.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 6:45.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Glass-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:45 7:00.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:20 6:45 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:20 6:45.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:40 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:30 6:30 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:30 6:30.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 7:00.