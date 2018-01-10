MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 11th-17th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ALIEN INTRUSION – NR – Documentary – This film looks at alien sightings through a Christian perspective. Hosted by John Schneider (of The Dukes of Hazzard!). 130 min.

ANG PANDAY – NR – Action/Fantasy – A young blacksmith has to save the world from a demon and its creature army. Directed by and starring Coco Martin. 128 min.

THE COMMUTER – PG13 – A businessman (Liam Neeson, of course) gets caught up in an underworld conspiracy while trying to get home from work. 104 min.

THE OPERA HOUSE – NR – Documentary – A look at the last 50 years of New York’s Metropolitan Opera. 110 min.

PADDINGTON 2 – PG – Animation/Comedy – Britain’s lovable bear gets a few odd jobs so he can buy a gift for his Aunt Lucy. 103 min.

THE POST – PG13 – Drama/History – In 1971, Washington Post Publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) risk everything to publish classified U.S. government documents related to the Vietnam War. See this week’s film review. 116 min.

PROUD MARY – R – Action/Thriller – Mary (Taraji P. Henson) is a mob assassin whose life gets turned upside down when she meets a young boy during a hit that goes bad. 89 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – R – Crime/Biography – The story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and how his mom had to beg her billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 132 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DARKEST HOUR – PG13 – Drama/Biography – Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill during the dark early days of World War II. 125 min.

DOWNSIZING – R – Comedy/Sci-Fi – A guy thinks he can have a better life if he shrinks himself. Stars Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz. 135 min.

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

THE GREATEST SNOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A parapsychologist deals with a terrifying haunting in her own home (which probably should have been disclosed during escrow, but I’m just saying). 103 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

MOLLY’S GAME – R – Drama/Biography – Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, a former skier who runs a high-stakes poker game that attracts the attention of the FBI. Also stars Idris Elba. See this week’s film review. 140 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:15 11:45 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN 1:30 4:15 7:00, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Paddington-PG- 2D THU 5:20 7:45, 2D FRI-SUN 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D MON-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Molly’s Game- R- 2D THU 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN 1:20 4:15 7:10, 2D MON-WED 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10.

Coco- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:35 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:00.

Ang Panday-NR- 2D FRI-SUN 4:30 7:40 10:20, 2D MON-WED 4:30 7:40.

The Commuter-PG13- 2D THU 7:00, 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00, 2D MON-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30.

Pitch Perfect 3- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:10, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Alien Intrusion-PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

The Opera House-NR- 2D SAT 12:55, 2D WED 12:55 6:30.

Proud Mary- R- 2D FRI 11:40 2:30 4:50 7:50 10:10, 2D SAT 11:40 2:20 4:50 7:50 10:10, 2D SUN 2:30 4:50 7:50 10:10, 2D MON-TUE 11:40 2:30 4:50 7:50 10:10, 2D WED 11:40 2:20 4:50 7:50 10:10.

The Post- PG13- 2D FRI-TUE 11:30 2:00 5:00 7:20 10:00 10:40, 2D WED 11:30 2:00 5:00 7:20 10:00.

Insidious: The Last Key-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:40 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:30.

All The Money in the World-R- 2D THU-FRI 12:50 4:00, 2D SAT 7:30, 2D SUN-TUE 12:20 6:50.

Darkest Hour-PG13- 2D THU-FRI 12:10 3:20 6:40 9:50, 2D SAT 12:10 3:20 6:30 10:30, 2D SUN-TUE 12:10 3:20 6:30 9:50, 2D WED 12:10 3:20 6:30 10:30.

Downsizing-R- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 6:40 10:00, 2D FRI 3:10 9:30, 2D SAT 3:20 9:30, 2D SUN-TUE 3:10 9:30, 2D WED 3:20 9:30.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:00 4:50 7:20 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:50 2:00 4:40 7:40 10:20, 2D SUN 11:40 2:00 4:40 7:40 10:20, 2D MON-TUE 11:50 2:00 4:40 7:40 10:20, 2D WED 11:50 2:00 4:00 7:40 10:20.

The Shape of Water-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 9:40. 2D FRI 12:30 3:40 6:40 9:40, 2D SAT 12:10 4:40 6:40 9:40, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 3:40 6:40 9:40, 2D WED 12:10 4:40 6:40 9:40.

The Greatest Snowman- PG- 2D THU 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:20 5:00 7:30 10:10.

Ferdinand-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:10 9:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 2:10 5:10 7:10, 2D SUN 2:10 5:10 7:10, 2D MON 11:40 2:10 5:10 7:10, 2D TUE-WED 11:40 2:10 5:10 7:10 10:40.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 11:50 12:20 3:10 3:40 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:20, 3D THU 12:50 4:10 7:30 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 12:00 3:30 6:30 7:00 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 3:00 10:20.

Disaster Artist- R- 2D THU 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:50 4:40 9:40, 2D SUN 4:40 9:40, 2D MON-WED 11:50 4:40 9:40.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:30 6:30, 2D FRI-WED 2:20 7:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Paddington 2- PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:50, 2D MON 1:30 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:50, 2D WED 1:30 4:30 7:15.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 4:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

The Greatest Snowman-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:15 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 1:15 4:15 7:10 10:05, 2D MON 1:15 4:15 7:10, 2D TUE 1:15 4:15 7:10 10:05, 2D WED 1:15 4:15 7:10.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 1:30.