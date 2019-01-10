MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 10th-16th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

BEN IS BACK – R – Drama – The (drug-addicted) prodigal son returns. Stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges. 103 min.

A DOG’S WAY HOME – PG – Adventure/Family – A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner in this film that you won’t won’t admit made you cry. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd. 96 min.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY – PG – Animation/Action/Fantasy – Summon up your power levels, Broly is unlike any Saiyan warrior Goku and Vegeta have ever faced before. 100 min.

FANTASTICA – NR – Comedy/Fantasy – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a carnival owner tasked with helping a prince and princesses from another land. Stars Vice Ganda. 115 min.

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – R – Crime/Drama/Romance – A love story set in Harlem about a newly engaged woman who fights for her fiance’s innocence while carrying their child. Stars KiKi Layne. 119 min.

JACK EM POPOY – NR – Action/Comedy/Thriller – A team of three charismatic and adventurous cops called the “Puliscredibles” battle crime. 115 min.

MET OPERA: ADRIANA LECOUVREUR – NR – Stage – A broadcast of an opera starring Anna Netrebko in the title role of an 18th-century actress who has fallen in love with a military hero.

ON THE BASIS OF SEX – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her struggle for equal rights on the path towards becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. 120 min. Stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.

REPLICAS – PG-13 – Crime/Mystery/Sci-Fi – A biologist pushes the limits of science, ethics, and the law with the hope of bringing his family back from the dead. Stars Keanu Reeves. 107 min.

SHOPLIFTERS – R – Crime/Drama – A family is forced to shoplift to make ends meet, until they open their doors to a young girl in need. 121 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

NOW PLAYING

AT ETERNITY’S GATE – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – A critically acclaimed look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh. Stars Willem Dafoe. 111 min.

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

BUMBLEBEE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Bumblebee, a transformer, is on the run and finds refuge in a California beach town, aided by a coming-of-age young woman. 113 min.

ESCAPE ROOM – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – Man, escape rooms really are everywhere these days. The stakes in this one are life or death. 100 min.

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS – R – Biography/Drama/History – Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I are cousins and rivals, vying for power and romance in the same circles. Stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. 124 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

SECOND ACT – PG-13 – Comedy/Romance – A middle-aged woman in a dead-end job (Jennifer Lopez) makes some “creative edits” to her resume and lands a new career. Will her street smarts be enough? Also stars Vanessa Hudgens. 103 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

LAST CHANCE

HOLMES & WATSON – PG-13 – Adventure/Comedy/Crime – You’ve never seen Sherlock Holmes and Watson be this funny. Stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

MORTAL ENGINES – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A team of outlaws and outcasts must stop an all-devouring city on wheels. 128 min.

THE MULE – R – Crime/Drama/Mystery – Clint Eastwood plays a 90-year-old WWII veteran turned drug mule, who’s caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine. Also stars Bradley Cooper and Laurence Fishburne. 116 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

VICE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Some vices are more dangerous than others. This flick about Dick Cheney tells the story of the man who quietly shaped the world we live in today. Stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams. 132 min.

WELCOME TO MARWEN – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A victim of a brutal attack finds a way to heal by creating a miniature village, and his fantasy world helps him find the strength to live in the real one. Stars Steve Carell. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Fantastica-NR- 2D THU 2:20 5:00 7:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 5:00.

Jack Em Popoy-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 2:20 7:45 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 2:20 7:45.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:40 7:25. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 10:30 2:20. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 2:25 5:00 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 10:30 2:25 5:00 7:30.

On The Basis of Sex-PG13- 2D THU 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20 9:55, 2D SUN-WED 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20.

A Dog’s Way Home-PG- 2D THU 5:10 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:35 9:50, 2D SUN 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:35, 2D MON-WED 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:35.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:30.

The Mule-R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:45.

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU 11:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Mat Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur-G- 2D SAT 12:55.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly-PG- 2D WED 7:30.

If Beale Street Could Talk-R- 2D THU 7:05 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:40 6:35 9:40.

Replicas-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 4:20 7:10 10:10.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:30 6:40 10:05.

Escape Room-PG13- 2D THU 1:35 4:30 7:05 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:50 10:25.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 1:10 3:50 4:20 7:00 7:30 9:40 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 12:50 3:35 4:05 6:50 7:20 9:45 10:15.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 4:10 7:10 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:30.

Mary Queen of Scots-R- 2D THU 12:50 3:45 6:40 9:50. 2D FRI 12:10 3:15 6:30 9:35, 2D SAT 6:30 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 12:10 3:15 6:30 9:35.

Second Act-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:05 6:55 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 2:40 5:15 7:45 10:20.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D THU 12:45 1:15 3:40 4:15 6:45 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 3:25 6:45 9:50.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 1:25 4:25 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 3:55 6:55 9:55.

Ben Is Back-R- 2D THU 7:15 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:20 6:25 9:10.

Holmes & Watson-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

Vice-R- 2D THU 12:55 3:20.

Welcome to Marwen-PG13- 2D THU 12:35.

Mortal Engines-PG13- 2D THU 3:35.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

A Dog’s Way Home-PG- 2D THU 12:25 1:20 2:45 3:40 7:00

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 5:15 7:15. 2D FRI-WED

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 6:45.

Shoplifters-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:15 6:45.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 6:30, 3D THU 3:40. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:40 6:30.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:35 7:00.