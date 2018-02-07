MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 8th-14th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

THE 15:17 TO PARIS – PG13 – Drama/History – Three Americans find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack on a French train. Directed by Clint Eastwood. 94 min.

FIFTY SHADES FREED – R – Drama/Fantasy – The hot chick marries the weird billionaire but their shallow, pointless lives don’t get any better. Weird. Stars a lot of people who should know better. 105 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

NOW PLAYING

12 STRONG – R – Action/Drama – The story of the first special forces team we sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon. 130 min.

ANG DALAWANG MRS. REYES – NR – Comedy – Two women pursue their husbands after they (the wives) find out their husbands are having an affair (with each other). 104 min.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – R – Drama/Romance – In Italy in the early 1980s, a young becomes romantically involved with a somewhat older man. Stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. 132 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DEN OF THIEVES – R – Action/Crime – A bunch of movie guys plot to steal the 1994 Michael Mann classic crime movie Heat, only this time they cast Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. 140 min.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

HOSTILES – R – Western/Drama – In 1892, a U.S. Army captain has to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through very dangerous territory. Stars Rosamund Pike, Christian Bale and Wes Studi. 134 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A young man tries to find a cure for a deadly disease. 142 min.

PADDINGTON 2 – PG – Animation/Comedy – Britain’s lovable bear gets a few odd jobs so he can buy a gift for his Aunt Lucy. 103 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE POST – PG13 – Drama/History – In 1971, Washington Post Publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) risk everything to publish classified U.S. government documents related to the Vietnam War.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

WINCHESTER – PG13 – Biography/Fantasy – The eccentric heiress Sarah Winchester is haunted by those killed by the gun that made her family wealthy. Stars Helen Mirren. 99 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE COMMUTER – PG13 – A businessman (Liam Neeson, of course) gets caught up in an underworld conspiracy while trying to get home from work. 104 min.

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A parapsychologist deals with a terrifying haunting in her own home (which probably should have been disclosed during escrow, but I’m just saying). 103 min.

PHANTOM THREAD – R – Drama/Romance – In London in the 1950s, a dressmaker lives a spare life until a young woman becomes his lover. Stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. See this week’s film review. 130 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00.

Paddington 2-PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes-NR- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 2:30 5:00 7:30.

Coco-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:00.

The Commuter-PG13- 2D THU 7:15.

Phantom Thread-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Met Opera: L’elisir D’Amore-NR- 2D SAT 12:00.

Fifty Shades Freed- R- 2D THU 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:20 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (11:30 2:10) 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D MON-THU (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:20 10:00.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D FRI-SUN 12:50 1:00 3:40 3:50 7:20 10:00, 2D MON-WED 1:00 3:40 7:20 10:00.

15:17 To Paris- PG13- 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:30 7:30 10:30.

Winchester-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:20 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:40 6:30 9:30.

Hostiles-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:30 6:50 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:10.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 3:20 7:00 10:20.

12 Strong- R- 2D THU 1:00 4:10 7:10 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 3:30 6:50 9:50.

Call Me By Your Name-R- 2D THU 1:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:10.

Den of Thieves-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 10:30. 2D FRI 11:50 3:00 6:40 10:00, 2D SAT 3:00 6:40 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:50 3:00 6:40 10:00.

The Post- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 4:00 7:20 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 4:00 6:40 10:10.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 1:30 3:50 6:40 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:40 3:30, 2D MON-WED 12:40 3:30 6:50 9:40.

The Greatest Showman- PG- 2D THU 1:30 3:50 7:30 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:20.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 4:00 6:30 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 6:20 9:50, 2D MON-WED 12:50 3:50 6:20 9:50.

The Shape of Water-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:10.

Insidious: The Last Key-PG13- 2D THU 4:30 7:20 9:50.

Phantom Thread-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 7:30 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 7:00, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:40, 2D WED 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Peter Rabbit-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 3:45 6:30, 2D TUE 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 1:00 3:45 6:30.

The Greatest Showman-PG- 2D THU (1:15 4:00) 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:00 6:45, 2D TUE 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D WED 1:15 4:00 6:45.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU (12:15 3:35) 6:50.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU (1:00 3:45) 6:30.