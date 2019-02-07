NEW MOVIES

2019 OSCAR NOMINATED ANIMATED SHORTS – NR – Animation – Get to know this year’s selection of Oscar-nominated shorts and see what all the fuss is about. 55 min.

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL – PG – Stage – The world’s most popular boy band takes the stage at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. Witness an international phenomenon. 120 min.

COLD PURSUIT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – Damn, Liam Neeson is always out for revenge. This time he thinks drug dealers killed his son. 118 min.

DIRTY DANCING (1987) EVENT – PG-13 – Drama/Music/Romance – In case you ever wanted to see this ‘80s classic on the big screen (again), here it is. Stars Patrick Swayze as camp dance instructor. 100 min.

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

JOSH GROBAN BRIDGES FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – NR – Stage – Groban’s unique voice hits the theater in this special recording of the final stop in his 2018 tour. He’s joined by Idina Menzel and other special guests. 95 min.

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Will Arnett and Chris Pratt return to their animated miniature form, but now their characters face a new threat: Lego Duplo. 106 min.

MARY MARRY ME – NR – Comedy/Drama/Family – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about two Marys competing to marry the same guy. Should be merry. 105 min.

THE PRODIGY – R – Horror/Thriller – All parents hope their kid is precocious, but this little one takes it to disturbing supernatural levels. 92 min.

WHAT MEN WANT – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – A woman is treated unfairly by men in her profession, but gets an unexpected advantage when she gets the ability to read men thoughts. 117 min.

NOW PLAYING

A DOG’S WAY HOME – PG – Adventure/Family – A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner in this film that you won’t admit made you cry. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd. 96 min.

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

BUMBLEBEE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Bumblebee, a transformer, is on the run and finds refuge in a California beach town, aided by a coming-of-age young woman. 113 min.

GLASS – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – An M. Night Shyamalan crossover film bringing together characters who have tapped into their full supernatural potential. Stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Paulson. 129 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Harry Potter meets King Arthur in this story about a boy who must embark on an epic quest. Stars Patrick Stewart. 120 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

MET OPERA: CARMEN – NR – Stage – Opera’s ultimate seductress returns. 201 min.

MISS BALA – PG-13 – Action/Drama/Thriller – Gloria will need all of her newfound strength, cunning, and inventiveness to survive the dangerous world of cross-border crime. Stars Gina Rodriguez. 104 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE FAVOURITE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Set in 18th-century England, Lady Sarah is endeared to a new servant, Abigail. Stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. 119 min.

THE GIRL IN THE ORANGE DRESS – NR – Comedy/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a celebrity who wakes up in bed with a woman who treats him like a “normal” person. Stars Jericho Rosales. 100 min.

THE LEAST OF THESE – PG-13 – Drama – Based on the true story of Graham Staines, an Australian missionary who illegally converted leprosy patients in India, and the journalist who got entangled in the story. Stars Stephen Baldwin. 112 min.

ON THE BASIS OF SEX – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her struggle for equal rights on the path towards becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. 120 min. Stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.

SECOND ACT – PG-13 – Comedy/Romance – A middle-aged woman in a dead-end job (Jennifer Lopez) makes some “creative edits” to her resume and lands a new career. Will her street smarts be enough? Also stars Vanessa Hudgens. 103 min.

SERENITY – R – Drama/Thriller – A steamy noir flick about a fishing boat captain who battles his past and a present where nothing is as it seems. Stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. 106 min.

STAN & OLLIE – PG – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Laurel and Hardy embark on their last tour, a grueling visit to post-war Britain. Stars John C. Reilley and Steve Coogan. 98 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 11:30 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45 9:30 10:15, 2D SUN 11:30 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 11:30 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 10:25 1:30 4:30 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 4:15 7:15 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 4:15 7:15.

Mary Marry Me-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:40 3:00 5:25 7:40 10:00, 2D SUN 12:40 3:00 5:25 7:40, 2D MON-TUE 10:30 12:40 3:00 5:25 7:40.

A Dog’s Way Home-PG- 2D THU 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35 9:50, 2D SUN 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35, 2D MON-TUE 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35.

Greenbook-NR- 2D THU 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:20 10:15, 2D SUN 1:35 4:25 7:20, 2D MON-TUE 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:20.

The Girl in the Orange Dress-NR- 2D THU 12:15 2:35 4:55 7:15 .

Glass-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00.

On The Basis of Sex-PG13- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[ Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater direct for more info.]

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13- 2D WED 7:00 9:30, 3D WED 7:30 10:00.

Josh Groban Bridges From Madison Square Garden-NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Dirty Dancing (1987) Event- PG13- 2D SUN 4:00, 2D WED 7:00.

The Metropolitan Opera: Carmen Encore-G- 2D SAT 12:55.

BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul-PG- 2D SAT 12:55, 2D SUN 12:55.

Cold Pursuit-R- 2D FRI-TUE 1:15 3:55 6:45 9:40.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 4:05 6:50 9:35. 2D FRI-TUE 1:10 1:40 4:25 6:10 6:40 8:55 9:25 9:55, 2D WED 1:10 6:40 9:25, 3D FRI-TUE 3:55 7:10, 3D WED 3:55.

The Prodigy-R- 2D THU 7:20 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 1:30 4:10 7:20 9:50.

What Men Want-R- 2D FRI 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:45, 2D SAT-SUN 1:05 4:10 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-TUE 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:45.

Miss Bala-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 3:55 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI-MON 1:25 4:00 6:35 9:55, 2D TUE 1:25 4:00 6:35 9:45.

The Kid Who Would Be King-PG- 2D THU 1:05 4:20 6:30 9:20. 2D FRI 1:10 4:00 7:05 9:10, 2D SAT 7:05 9:10, 2D SUN 1:10 7:05 9:10, 2D MON-TUE 1:10 4:00 6:55 9:10.

Glass- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 3:45 7:00 9:35. 2D FRI-TUE 1:10 4:05 6:50 9:50.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:15 6:45 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:05 4:30 6:55 10:00, 2D SUN 1:00 4:30 6:55 10:00, 2D MON-TUE 1:05 4:30 6:55 10:00.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:40. 2D FRI-TUE 1:20 3:50 6:55 9:45.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 1:25 4:15 7:15 9:55. 2D FRI 1:00 3:35 6:50 9:25, 2D SAT-SUN 3:40 6:50 9:25, 2D MON-TUE 1:35 4:15 6:50 9:25.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D THU 1:10 3:55 6:40 9:25. 2D FRI-SUN 1:25 4:15, 2D MON 1:25 4:15 7:05 9:55, 2D TUE 1:25 4:15 9:55.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 1:45 4:30 7:05.

The Favourite-R- 2D THU 1:20 9:30.

Second Act-PG13- 2D THU 1:20.

Stan & Ollie- PG- 2D THU 4:05.

The Least of These-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30.

Serenity-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 6:55 9:45

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Isn’t it Romantic-PG13- 2D WED 12:20 2:30 4:45 7:00.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D FRI-TUE 12:00 1:30 2:30 4:00 5:00 6:50 9:20, 2D WED 1:30 4:00 6:50.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:50 7:15. 2D FRI-TUE 12:45 3:50 7:15 10:05, 2D WED 12:45 3:50.

The Favourite-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:20 5:00 7:40. 2D FRI-TUE 7:30 10:15.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 5:10 8:05. 2D FRI-TUE 1:15 4:20 7:20 10:20, 2D WED 1:15 4:20 7:20.

2019 Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts- NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Glass-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 6:45 9:20, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 6:45, 3D FRI-WED 4:10.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 1:00. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 5:15 8:30, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:10 7:20.

Green Book- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:45 4:45 8:00, 2D SUN-WED 1:15 4:15 7:15.

Glass-PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:30.