NEW MOVIES

DESTROYER (2018) – R – Action/Crime/Drama – Seeking to make peace, a former LAPD detective revisits her past as a young cop and the lives affected while she was undercover. Stars Nicole Kidman. 121 min.

THE FAVOURITE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Set in 18th-century England, Lady Sarah is endeared to a new servant, Abigail. Stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. 119 min.

GONE WITH THE WIND: 80TH ANNIVERSARY – NR – Drama/History/Romance – A turbulent romance takes place during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods. Stars Clark Gable. 238 min.

GRETA (2019) – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – Everyone needs a friend, even lonely deranged widows. Stars Chloe Grace Moretz. 98 min.

MET OPERA: LA FILLE DU REGIMENT – NR – Stage – A French (English subtitles) opera conducted by Enrique Mazzola. Stars Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena. 177 min.

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL – PG-13 – Comedy – Madea family secrets risk exposure after an unexpected death at their family reunion.

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

ALONE/TOGETHER – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about college sweethearts who reunite eight years after breaking up, but now their roles have changed. Stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. 103 min.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

COLD PURSUIT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – Damn, Liam Neeson is always out for revenge. This time he thinks drug dealers killed his son. 118 min.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A family of wrestlers perform small shows, while the kids dream of being on the big stage in the WWE. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. 108 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Will Arnett and Chris Pratt return to their animated miniature form, but now their characters face a new threat: Lego Duplo. 106 min.

RUN THE RACE – PG – Drama/Sport – Two brothers in a small town play in football and track, and their different world views strain their relationship.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

WHAT MEN WANT – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – A woman is treated unfairly by men in her profession, but gets an unexpected advantage when she gets the ability to read men thoughts. 117 min.

LAST CHANCE

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

HAPPY DEATH 2U – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Groundhog Day meets Scream. Tree Gelbman gets stuck in another treacherous time loop, this time with friends! Stars Jessica Rothe. 100 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:40 4:10 6:45.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:15 7:25. 2D FRI-SAT 12:25 5:10 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:25 5:10.

The Favourite-R- 2D FRI-WED 2:35 7:15.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:30 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:30.

Alone/Together-NR- 2D THU 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 2:45 5:15 7:45.

Greenbook-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:35 4:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more info.]

Met Opera: La Fille Du Regiment-G- 2D SAT 12:55.

Greta-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:55. 2D FRI 1:25 4:10 7:00 10:00, 2D SAT 1:25 4:40 7:00 9:55, 2D SUN 1:25 4:05 7:00 10:00, 2D MON-TUE 1:25 4:10 7:00 10:00.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Reunion-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:30, 2D SUN 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:35, 2D MON-TUE 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:30.

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:35. 2D FRI 1:40 4:20 6:45 9:40, 2D SAT 1:40 4:20 7:20 9:40, 2D SUN 1:15 4:20 7:20 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 1:40 4:20 6:45 9:40.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 6:40, 3D THU 9:30. 2D FRI 1:00 1:30 3:45 4:15 6:30 7:00 9:15, 2D SAT-SUN 1:00 1:30 2:00 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:30 7:00 9:15, 2D MON-TUE 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:15.

Run The Race-PG- 2D THU 1:40 4:40 7:15 9:55. 2D FRI 9:15, 2D SAT 9:30, 2D MON-TUE 6:35 9:15.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:15 3:35 7:00 9:30, 3D THU 1:45 4:05. 2D FRI 1:35 3:50 7:05 9:30, 2D SAT 1:35 3:50 7:10 9:35, 2D SUN-TUE 1:35 3:50 7:05 9:30.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 4:20 7:15 9:20. 2D FRI 1:25 4:35 7:00 9:55, 2D SAT 1:25 4:35 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN 1:25 4:10 7:00 9:55, 2D MON-TUE 1:25 4:35 7:00 9:55.

Cold Pursuit-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:30 7:05 9:50. 2D FRI 6:40 9:35, 2D SAT 6:55 9:20, 2D SUN 6:40 9:20, 2D MON 1:05 3:50 6:40 9:20, 2D TUE 1:05 3:50 9:20.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:10 4:25 6:35 9:00. 2D FRI 1:35 4:05, 2D SAT-SUN 1:35, 2D MON-TUE 1:35 4:05.

What Men Want-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:45. 2D FRI 1:05 4:25 6:55 9:45, 2D SAT 4:25 6:55 9:45, 2D SUN 4:15 6:55 9:45, 2D MON 1:05 4:25 6:55 9:45, 2D TUE 1:05 4:25 6:40 9:45.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 6:55 9:40. 2D FRI 1:45 3:40 6:50 9:40, 2D SAT 3:40 6:50 9:40, 2D SUN 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 1:45 3:40 6:50 9:40.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse- PG- 2D FRI-TUE 1:10 3:55.

The Favourite-R- 2D FRI 4:00 9:10, 2D SAT 4:00 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 4:00 9:10.

Green Book-PG13- 2D FRI-TUE 6:30 9:35.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D FRI-TUE 1:05 6:45.

Gone With The Wind: 80th Anniversary-G- 2D THU 1:00 6:00, 2D SUN 1:00 6:00.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:00.

Happy Death 2U- PG13- 2D THU 1:25 3:55.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more info.]

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30, 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:10.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 12:30 1:45 4:15 5:50 6:45. 2D FRI 1:45 4:15 6:45 9:15, 2D SAT 11:15 1:45 4:15 6:45 9:15.

Isn’t it Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:20 4:45 7:00. 2D FRI 12:10 2:20 6:00 10:00, 2D SAT 2:20 6:00 10:00.

Destroyer-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

The Favourite-R- 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 4:30 7:15.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 3:00 8:15. 2D FRI-SAT 3:00 8:15.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 2:00 7:15, 3D THU 4:30. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 2:00 4:30 7:15.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 1:45 4:15 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 1:45 4:15 7:00.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse- PG- 2D FRI-WED 1:15 4:00.

Green Book-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 6:45 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 6:45.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:15 7:00, 3D THU 4:10.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:10.

For more up to the date events, please go to mauitime.com/events