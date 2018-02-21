MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 22nd-28th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ANNIHILATION – R – Adventure/Fantasy – A biologist goes on a dangerous mission to a place where the laws of nature don’t apply. So… she goes to Sea World? Stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh. 115 min.

THE DARK CRYSTAL – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – A Gelfling goes on a quest to find a crystal shard that will restore justice to the world in this 1982 Jim Henson classic. 93 min.

EVERY DAY – PG13 – Romance/Fantasy – A shy teen falls in love with someone who transforms into a different person every day. Wait, this is a “fantasy?” Sounds more like reality to me… 95 min.

GAME NIGHT – R – Comedy/Crime – A bunch of friends who meet for regular game nights end up trying to solve a murder. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 100 min.

IS GENESIS HISTORY? – NR – Documentary – Special anniversary screening of the film that attempts to reconcile the world with the Biblical Book of Genesis. 100 min.

KIRK CAMERON: CONNECT – PG – Concert/Special Events – The Growing Pains guy gives advice to parents on kids and social media. 90 min.

MET OPERA: LA BOHÈME – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production. 175 min.

NT LIVE: CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF – R – Drama – See the National Theatre Live production of Tennessee Williams’ scorching drama about a white Southern family in the 1950s. 185 min.

SIN ISLAND – NR – Thriller – A married couple engages in affairs, then tries to get back together. But the husband’s mistress has other plans. Stars Coleen Garcia and Xian Lim. 106 min.

NOW PLAYING

15:17 TO PARIS – PG13 – Drama/History – Three Americans find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack on a French train. Directed by Clint Eastwood. 94 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

EARLY MAN – PG – Animation/Comedy – In prehistoric times, Dug and his sidekick Hognob try to protect their tribe from Lord Nooth and the Bronze Age. Voices by Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. 89 min.

FIFTY SHADES FREED – R – Drama/Fantasy – The hot chick marries the weird billionaire but their shallow, pointless lives don’t get any better. Weird. Stars a lot of people who should know better. See this week’s film review. 105 min.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A young man tries to find a cure for a deadly disease. 142 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

SAMSON – PG13 – Action/Drama – After a Philistine prince robs him of his love, Samson sets out to take revenge–Biblical style. Stars Jackson Rathbone and Billy Zane. 110 min.

LAST CHANCE

HOSTILES – R – Western/Drama – In 1892, a U.S. Army captain has to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through very dangerous territory. Stars Rosamund Pike, Christian Bale and Wes Studi. 134 min.

THE POST – PG13 – Drama/History – In 1971, Washington Post Publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) risk everything to publish classified U.S. government documents related to the Vietnam War.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Early Man- PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:40 2:00 2:50 3:50 5:00 6:00 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40, 2D SUN 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30, 2D MON-WED 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 10:35 1:30 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:00 3:55 7:00 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:00 1:00 3:55 7:00.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:45 5:45 7:20 8:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 11:45 1:45 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:15 8:00 9:55 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 11:45 1:45 2:30 4:30 5:15 7:15 8:00.

Sin Island-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45.

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN 2:00 4:30 7:00, 2D MON-WED 10:45 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Is Genesis History?- NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof-R- 2D THU 7:00.

Met Opera: La Boheme-G- 2D SAT 12:30.

The Dark Crystal- PG- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

Kirk Cameron: Connect- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

Annihilation-R- 2D THU 7:45 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 4:00 7:05 10:00.

Every Day-PG13- 2D THU 7:15 10:40. 2D FRI-MON 11:35 2:15 5:00 8:00 10:40, 2D TUE 11:35 2:15 5:00 8:45 10:40, 2D WED 11:35 2:15 5:00 8:00 10:40.

Game Night-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-MON 11:50 2:30 5:15 7:35 10:20, 2D TUE 11:50 2:30 6:00 7:35 10:20, 2D WED 11:50 2:30 5:15 7:35 10:20.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 12:50 1:20 3:00 3:40 4:40 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:20, 3D THU 11:45 4:10 6:15 7:30 9:20 10:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 12:30 1:00 2:45 3:45 6:00 7:00 7:30 9:15 10:10, 3D FRI-WED 12:00 3:15 4:15 6:30 9:45 10:45.

Samson-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 10:00. 2D FRI 12:10 3:05 6:05 9:10, 2D SAT 12:15 3:10 6:05 9:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:10 3:05 6:05 9:10.

Fifty Shades Freed- R- 2D THU 11:35 2:15 5:00 6:45 10:55. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 3:50 6:45 9:30.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:00 4:20 6:40 8:45.

15:17 To Paris- PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:00 4:45 6:15 11:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:20 5:40 8:10 10:35.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:45. 2D FRI 3:00 9:00, 2D SAT 9:00, 2D SUN-MON 3:00 9:00, 2D TUE 3:00, 2D WED 3:00 9:00.

The Greatest Showman- PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:15. 2D FRI 12:15 6:15, 2D SAT 6:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:15 6:15, 2D TUE 12:15, 2D WED 12:15 6:15.

The Post- PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:10 8:45.

Hostiles-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Game Night-R- 2D THU 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:30 7:45 10:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:30 7:45, 2D TUE 1:15 4:30 7:45 10:30, 2D WED 1:15 4:30 7:45.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU-WED 12:30 7:00, 3D THU 3:45, 3D FRI-SAT 3:45 10:15, 3D SUN-MON 3:45, 3D TUE 3:45 10:15, 3D WED 3:45.

Peter Rabbit-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:30 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:35 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:45 3:35 6:30, 2D TUE 12:45 3:35 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 12:45 3:35 6:30.

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:30.