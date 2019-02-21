NEW MOVIES

ALONE/TOGETHER – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about college sweethearts who reunite eight years after breaking up, but now their roles have changed. Stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. 103 min.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A family of wrestlers perform small shows, while the kids dream of being on the big stage in the WWE. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. 108 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

RUN THE RACE – PG – Drama/Sport – Two brothers in a small town play in football and track, and their different world views strain their relationship.

THE WIFE – R – Drama – A woman begins to question her unwavering support of her husband as he prepares to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. Stars Glenn Close. 99 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

COLD PURSUIT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – Damn, Liam Neeson is always out for revenge. This time he thinks drug dealers killed his son. 118 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

HAPPY DEATH 2U – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Groundhog Day meets Scream. Tree Gelbman gets stuck in another treacherous time loop, this time with friends! Stars Jessica Rothe. 100 min.

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Will Arnett and Chris Pratt return to their animated miniature form, but now their characters face a new threat: Lego Duplo. 106 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

WHAT MEN WANT – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – A woman is treated unfairly by men in her profession, but gets an unexpected advantage when she gets the ability to read men thoughts. 117 min.

LAST CHANCE

GLASS – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – An M. Night Shyamalan crossover film bringing together characters who have tapped into their full supernatural potential. Stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Paulson. 129 min.

MARY MARRY ME – NR – Comedy/Drama/Family – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about two Marys competing to marry the same guy. Should be merry. 105 min.

THE PRODIGY – R – Horror/Thriller – All parents hope their kid is precocious, but this little one takes it to disturbing supernatural levels. 92 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:15 7:25 10:10, 2D SUN 1:00 3:10 5:15 7:25, 2D MON-WED 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:15 7:25.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 11:15 12:00 2:00 2:45 4:35 5:20 7:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:45 4:40 7:30.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 11:10 12:15 1:45 2:40 4:15 5:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:35 4:15 6:45 9:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:10 1:35 4:15 6:45.

Alone/Together-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:45 10:10, 2D MON-WED 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:45.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 6:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:10 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:10.

Greenbook-NR- 2D THU 11:40 4:50.

Mary Marry Me-NR- 2D THU 2:35.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:35.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 6:40 9:30, 3D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 1:30 3:50 4:20 6:40 7:10, 2D MON-WED 1:00 3:50 6:40, 3D FRI-WED 9:30.

Run The Race-PG- 2D THU 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:40 4:40 7:15 9:55.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:05 3:50 6:35 9:25, 3D THU 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 1:15 3:35 6:30 9:30, 3D FRI-WED 1:45 4:05 7:00 10:00.

Happy Death 2U- PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:30 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:25 3:55 6:25 9:40.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:25 4:05 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 1:05 4:20 6:50 9:20.

Cold Pursuit-R- 2D THU 1:00 3:55 6:45 9:35. 2D FRI-SUN 1:30 7:05 9:50, 2D MON-WED 1:15 4:30 7:05 9:50.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:10 1:35 3:55 7:10, 3D THU 4:25 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 1:10 4:25 6:35 9:00, 2D MON-WED 1:10 4:25 7:10 9:00.

What Men Want-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:15 7:05 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:10.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:25 4:15 6:55 9:45. 2D FRI-MON 1:35 3:45 6:55 9:05, 2D TUE-WED 1:35 3:45 6:55 9:40.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 3:45. 2D FRI-SUN 4:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 1:15 4:00 6:35 9:45.

The Prodigy-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:10.

Glass- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Fighting with My Family- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30.

Isn’t it Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 2:30 4:45 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:10 2:20 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-TUE 12:10 2:20 7:00, 2D WED 12;10 2:20 4:45.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:20 7:20. 2D FRI-WED 8:15.

The Wife-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 1:45 4:15 5:50 6:45 9:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 1:45 4:15 5:50 6:45.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:00.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 6:15. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 2:00 7:15, 3D FRI-WED 4:30.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:15 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 4:10 9:50, 3D SUN-WED 4:10.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:20 7:10.

Green Book- PG13- 2D THU 1:15.