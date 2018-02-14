MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 15th-21st, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

EARLY MAN – PG – Animation/Comedy – In prehistoric times, Dug and his sidekick Hognob try to protect their tribe from Lord Nooth and the Bronze Age. Voices by Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. 89 min.

SAMSON – PG13 – Action/Drama – After a Philistine prince robs him of his love, Samson sets out to take revenge–Biblical style. Stars Jackson Rathbone and Billy Zane. 110 min.

NOW PLAYING

15:17 TO PARIS – PG13 – Drama/History – Three Americans find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack on a French train. Directed by Clint Eastwood. 94 min.

FIFTY SHADES FREED – R – Drama/Fantasy – The hot chick marries the weird billionaire but their shallow, pointless lives don’t get any better. Weird. Stars a lot of people who should know better. See this week’s film review. 105 min.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

HOSTILES – R – Western/Drama – In 1892, a U.S. Army captain has to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through very dangerous territory. Stars Rosamund Pike, Christian Bale and Wes Studi. 134 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A young man tries to find a cure for a deadly disease. 142 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

THE POST – PG13 – Drama/History – In 1971, Washington Post Publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) risk everything to publish classified U.S. government documents related to the Vietnam War.

LAST CHANCE

12 STRONG – R – Action/Drama – The story of the first special forces team we sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon. 130 min.

ANG DALAWANG MRS. REYES – NR – Comedy – Two women pursue their husbands after they (the wives) find out their husbands are having an affair (with each other). 104 min.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – R – Drama/Romance – In Italy in the early 1980s, a young becomes romantically involved with a somewhat older man. Stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. 132 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DEN OF THIEVES – R – Action/Crime – A bunch of movie guys plot to steal the 1994 Michael Mann classic crime movie Heat, only this time they cast Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. 140 min.

PADDINGTON 2 – PG – Animation/Comedy – Britain’s lovable bear gets a few odd jobs so he can buy a gift for his Aunt Lucy. 103 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

WINCHESTER – PG13 – Biography/Fantasy – The eccentric heiress Sarah Winchester is haunted by those killed by the gun that made her family wealthy. Stars Helen Mirren. 99 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Early Man- PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:40 2:00 2:50 3:50 5:00 6:00 7:10 9:20, 2D SUN 11:30 1:40 2:00 2:50 3:50 5:00 6:00 7:10 9:20, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:30 1:40 2:00 2:50 3:50 5:00 6:00 7:10.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:30 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D MON-WED 10:35 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:45 5:45 7:20 8:20 10:00, 2D MON-WED 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:45 5:45 7:20 8:20.

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D THU 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D MON-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 8:00.

Paddington 2-PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:45.

Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes-NR- 2D THU 2:30 5:00 7:30.

Coco-PG- 2D THU 11:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:20, 3D THU 7:30 10:50. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 12:50 1:20 3:40 4:40 7:00 9:50 10:20, 2D MON-WED 12:20 12:50 1:20 3:40 4:40 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:20, 3D FRI 11:45 3:00 4:10 6:15 7:30 9:20 10:50, 3D SAT 11:45 3:00 4:10 6:15 7:30 8:00 9:50 10:50, 3D SUN-WED 11:45 3:00 4:10 6:15 7:30 9:20 10:50.

Samson-PG13- 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:45 6:45 10:00.

Fifty Shades Freed- R- 2D THU (11:30 2:10 4:40) 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:55.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:40 7:0 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30 9:45.

15:17 To Paris- PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:30 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI 11:40 2:00 4:45 7:15 11:00, 2D SAT 11:30 1:50 4:15 7:15 11:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:40 2:00 4:45 7:15 11:00.

Hostiles-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI 11:30 2:30 6:00 9:00, 2D SAT 11:30 6:00 9:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:30 6:00 9:00.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 3:20 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:45 6:30 10:30.

The Post- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 4:00 10:10. 2D FRI 12:15 3:10 6:05 8:45, 2D SAT 3:10 6:05 8:45, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:10 6:05 8:45.

The Greatest Showman- PG- 2D THU 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:20. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:15 5:45 8:15 10:45, 2D SUN 12:45 3:30 5:45 8:15 10:45, 2D MON-WED 12:45 3:15 5:45 8:15 10:45.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:50 6:20.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 9:40.

12 Strong- R- 2D THU 1:00 3:30 9:50.

Winchester-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:40 6:30 9:30.

Call Me By Your Name-R- 2D THU 12:10.

Den of Thieves-R- 2D THU 11:50 3:00 6:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 3:45 10:15, 2D SUN-MON 3:45, 3D TUE 3:45 10:15, 3D WED 3:45.

Fifty Shades Freed-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:30 7:45 10:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:30 7:45, 2D TUE 1:15 4:30 7:45 10:30, 2D WED 1:15 4:30 7:45.

Peter Rabbit-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:45 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:30 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:45 3:30 6:30, 2D TUE 12:45 3:30 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 12:45 3:30 6:30.

The Greatest Showman-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00.