NEW MOVIES

HAPPY DEATH 2U – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Groundhog Day meets Scream. Tree Gelbman gets stuck in another treacherous time loop, this time with friends! Stars Jessica Rothe. 100 min.

MY FAIR LADY: 55TH ANNIVERSARY – G – Drama/Family/Musical – A classic film about a snobby professor who wagers that he can make a working class girl presentable to high society. Stars Audrey Hepburn. 170 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Romance – A young woman discovered among trash must discover her true identity and fight to change the world. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Eiza Gonzalez and Mahershala Ali. 122 min.

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

COLD PURSUIT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – Damn, Liam Neeson is always out for revenge. This time he thinks drug dealers killed his son. 118 min.

GLASS – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – An M. Night Shyamalan crossover film bringing together characters who have tapped into their full supernatural potential. Stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Paulson. 129 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Here’s a pick for Valentine’s day. A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. 88 min.

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Will Arnett and Chris Pratt return to their animated miniature form, but now their characters face a new threat: Lego Duplo. 106 min.

THE PRODIGY – R – Horror/Thriller – All parents hope their kid is precocious, but this little one takes it to disturbing supernatural levels. 92 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

WHAT MEN WANT – R – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – A woman is treated unfairly by men in her profession, but gets an unexpected advantage when she gets the ability to read men thoughts. 117 min.

LAST CHANCE

A DOG’S WAY HOME – PG – Adventure/Family – A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner in this film that you won’t admit made you cry. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd. 96 min.

MARY MARRY ME – NR – Comedy/Drama/Family – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about two Marys competing to marry the same guy. Should be merry. 105 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU-SUN 11:15 12:00 2:00 2:45 4:35 5:20 7:15 8:00 10:00 10:35, 2D MON-WED 11:15 12:00 2:00 2:45 4:35 5:20 7:15 8:00 10:00.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU-SUN 11:10 12:15 1:45 2:40 4:15 5:15 6:45 9:15, 2D MON-WED 11:10 12:15 1:45 2:40 4:15 5:15 6:45.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU- SAT 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 7:45 9:15 10:00, 2D SUN 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 7:45 9:15 10:00, 2D MON-WED 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 7:45.

Greenbook-NR- 2D THU-SUN 11:40 4:50 10:00, 2D MON-WED 11:40 4:50.

Mary Marry Me-NR- 2D THU-WED 2:35 7:40.

A Dog’s Way Home-PG- 2D THU 10:35 12:50 3:00 5:15 7:35.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 4:15 7:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

My Fair Lady: 55th Anniversary- PG- 2D SUN 1:00 5:00, 2D WED 3:00 7:00.

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:00 4:30 6:30 9:30, 3D THU 1:30 4:00 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:05 3:50 6:35 9:25, 3D FRI-WED 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:55.

Happy Death 2U- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:05 7:15 9:55. 2D FRI-MON 1:40 4:30 7:15 9:30 10:00, 2D TUE-WED 1:40 4:30 7:15 10:00.

Isn’t It Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:30 7:05 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:25 4:05 7:00 9:40.

Cold Pursuit-R- 2D THU 1:15 3:55 6:45 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 3:55 6:45 9:35.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU 1:10 1:40 4:25 6:40 9:25 9:55, 3D THU 3:55 7:10. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 1:35 3:55 6:40 7:10 9:25, 3D FRI-WED 4:25 9:55.

The Prodigy-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:10 7:20 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:10 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN 4:10 9:50, 2D MON-TUE 1:15 4:10 7:10 9:50, 2D WED 4:10 9:50.

What Men Want-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:15 7:05 9:50.

Glass- PG13- 2D THU 1:25 4:15 7:05 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:45.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 4:30 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:25 4:15 6:55 9:45.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 3:50 6:55 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:05 3:45 6:45, 2D SUN 1:05 6:45, 2D MON 1:05 3:45 6:45, 2D TUE 1:05 3:45 6:45 9:30, 2D WED 1:05 6:45.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Isn’t it Romantic-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 2:30 4:45 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 2:30 4:45 7:00 9:30, 2D MON-WED 12:20 2:30 4:45 7:00.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU-FRI 1:30 4:00 6:50 9:20, 2D SAT-SUN 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:50 9:20, 2D MON-WED 1:30 4:00 6:50.

The Upside-PG13- 2D THU-SUN 12:45 3:50 7:15 10:05, 2D MON-TUE 12:45 3:50 7:15, 2D WED 12:45 3:50.

Green Book-PG13- 2D THU-SUN 1:15 4:20 7:20 10:15, 2D MON-WED 1:15 4:20 7:20.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Alita: Battle Angel-PG13-2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 4:00 10:00, 3D SUN-WED 4:00.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part- PG- 2D THU SUN-WED 1:30 6:45, 3D THU 4:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:20 7:10.

Green Book- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:15 4:15 7:15.