MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 7th-13th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE DISASTER ARTIST – R – Biography/Drama – The stranger-than-fiction story of director Tommy Wiseau, whose film The Room is widely considered the worst movie in human history. Directed by James Franco.

GENESIS: PARADISE LOST – Fantasy/Documentary – Now you can see the Biblical story of creation on the big screen! 130 min.

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER – NR – Comedy/Drama – Special TCM 50th anniversary screening of the classic story of a white couple forced to reevaluate their attitudes when their daughter starts dating a black man. Stars Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Sidney Poitier. 108 min.

JUST GETTING STARTED – PG13 – Action/Comedy – An ex-FBI agent and ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program have to fend off a mob hit. Stars Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. 91 min.

MET OPERA: HANSEL AND GRETEL – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera Company perform Humperdinck’s fairy tale opera. 135 min.

UNEXPECTEDLY YOURS – NR – Comedy/Romance – Thirty years after high school, two former friends find their lives change dramatically when they become neighbors. 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. See this week’s movie review. 109 min.

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

GEORGE TAKEI’S ALLEGIANCE ON BROADWAY – PG – Musical/Special Event – See George Takei’s great musical on racism and Japanese internment because apparently some countries never learn. 150 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – PG – Drama/Thriller – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story of a detective who tries to find a killer on a train before he strikes again. 127 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING MISSOURI – R – Comedy/Drama – A mother challenges local cops to solve her daughter’s murder. Stars Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson. See this week’s film review. 115 min.

WONDER – PG – Drama – A boy with facial differences enters a mainstream public school for the first time. Stars Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Izabela Vidovic. 113 min.

LAST CHANCE

DETROIT – R – Crime/History – Kathryn Bigelow directs this dramatization of the events leading up to the 1967 Detroit Rebellion, one of the worst race riots in American history. Stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith. 143 min.

THE STAR – PG – Animation/Comedy – A little donkey gets to be a hero during the first Christmas. 86 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Coco- PG- 2D THU 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 12:00 12:30 2:00 2:30 3:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 7:00 7:45 9:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 12:00 12:30 2:00 2:30 3:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 7:00 7:45.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:10 5:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 8:00 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 12:50 3:10 5:30 8:00.

Unexpectedly Yours-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 2:15 5:00 7:40 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:40 2:15 5:00 7:40.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:45 4:15 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:10 1:45 4:15 7:30.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri-R- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 2:10 4:40 7:10 8:00 9:45 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:20 2:10 4:40 7:10 8:00.

The Star-PG- 2D THU 12:30 2:35.

Detroit-R- 2D THU 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

George Takei’s Allegiance on Broadway-PG- 2D THU 7:30, 2D SAT 12:55, 2D MON-TUE 7:30.

The Metropolitan Opera: Hansel and Gretel- G- 2D SAT 12:55.

50th Anniversary: Guess Who’s Coming For Dinner (1967) – PG- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

Genesis: Paradise Lost-G- 3D MON 7:00.

Just Getting Started-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D SUN 1:00 4:40 6:40 9:50, 2D MON-TUE 1:00 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D WED 1:00 4:40 6:40 9:50.

The Disaster Artist-R- 2D FRI-SAT 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:40, 2D SUN 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:00, 2D MON 1:20 4:20 6:50 10:00, 2D TUE 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:40, 2D WED 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:00.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 4:10 7:00 9:50, 3D 1:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:40 6:50 9:50.

Wonder-PG- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 6:40 9:30, 2D FRI 12:50 4:10 7:10 10:00, 2D SAT 4:10 7:10 10:00, 2D SUN 12:50 4:10 7:10 10:00, 2D MON 12:50 4:10 10:00, 2D TUE 12:50 4:10 7:10 10:00, 2D WED 12:50 4:10 7:10 10:00.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 1:10 3:50 6:50 10:00. 2D FRI 12:40 3:40 6:30 9:20, 2D SAT 3:40 6:30 9:20, 2D SUN 3:40 9:20, 2D MON-TUE 12:40 3:40, 2D WED 3:40 9:20.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 4:00 7:10 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D MON 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:50, 2D TUE 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:50, 2D WED 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG-2D THU 12:50 3:50 6:30 9:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Coco-PG- 2D THU 12:40 7:00, 3D THU 3:50. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 3:50 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 3:50 6:30, 2D TUE 1:15 3:50 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 1:15 3:50 6:30.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:10. 2D FRI 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:40, 2D SAT 4:00 6:45 9:40, 2D SUN 1:00 4:00 6:45, 2D MON-TUE 1:00 4:00, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 6:45.

Wonder-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:20 7:00, 2D TUE 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45, 2D WED 1:30 4:20 7:00.

George Takei’s Allegiance on Broadway-PG- 2D THU 7:30, 2D SAT 12:55, 2D MON-TUE 7:30.

Thor: Ragnarok- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35.