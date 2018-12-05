MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 6th-12th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983) – PG – Comedy/Family – Ralphie, a boy growing up in the 1940s, really wants a BB gun for Christmas. You’ll shoot your eye out, kid. 94 min.

BUTTONS: A NEW MUSICAL FILM – PG – Arts/Family – Two orphan children meet two unexpected visitors (played by Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury) who change their lives forever. Narrated by Robert Redford and Kate Winslet. 115 min

GEORGE TAKEI’S ALLEGIANCE – PG – Stage – Based on the true-life experience of George Takei, this Broadway musical tells the story of one family’s journey during WWII, when Japanese Americans were imprisoned. 130 min.

JIM HENSON’S HOLIDAY SPECIAL WITH FRAGGLE ROCK AND EMMET OTTER – NR – Classic – A Jim Henson holiday classic, remastered for the big screen. Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas and The Bells of Fraggle Rock are joined by an all-new featurette and special guest! 90 min.

NT LIVE: ANTONY & CLEOPATRA – PG-13 – Stage – Live from the National Theatre, see Shakespeare’s play about a couple entwined in politics, passion, and power. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo. 240 min.

SCHINDLER’S LIST 25TH ANNIVERSARY – R – Biography/Drama/History – A special showing of Spielberg’s famous film about Oskar Schindler, who becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by Nazis in German-occupied Poland. 195 min.

THREE WORDS TO FOREVER – NR – Comedy/Drama/Family – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a middle-aged couple who wants to separate but are forced put up a pretense. Complications ensue. 106 min.

WILDLIFE – PG-13 – Drama – A young teen has to rise to the role of an adult after his father leaves home to find a sense of purpose and he’s left with his struggling mother. 105 min.

NOW PLAYING

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

CREED II – PG-13 – Drama – Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) trains Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo, for his boxing match against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan. The 8th movie in the Rocky series. 130 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Comedy – Viggo Mortensen stars as a working class Italian guy hired to be the driver for an African American doctor and classical pianist (played by Mahershala Ali) as he tours the South. 130 min.

INSTANT FAMILY – PG-13 – Comedy – Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are the middle-aged married couple that take up fostering in this feel-good comedy family flick. 119 min.

MIRAI – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – A magical garden allows a young boy to travel through time and meet his ancestors. 98 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – The bodies in the morgue are cold, but an evil entity lingers. A cop on the night shift is in for some surprises. 85 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

ROBIN HOOD – PG-13 – Action – Remixing the “Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor” theme with Jamie Foxx as the wise trainer putting the “Hood” in Robin Hood. Surprise! It stars some young handsome Brit as Robin Hood. 116 min.

WIDOWS – R – Action – Viola Davis and Michelle Rodrigues head up a gang of badass widows ready to reap what they’ve sown. Gylian Flynn and Steve McQueen write the screenplay in this action thriller. 128 min.

LAST CHANCE

BOY ERASED – R – Documentary/Drama. The son of a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) is put in gay conversion therapy. Starring Nicole Kidman as his momma. Based on a true story. 115 min

THE FRONT RUNNER – R – Drama/Biography – Its 1988 and Dem. Senator Gary Hart has a good shot at the Presidency until journalists discover his extra-marital side salad. True story. 115 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU 11:15 12:15 1:00 1:50 2:50 3:35 4:25 6:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:15 1:00 1:50 2:50 3:35 4:25 5:25 6:10 7:00 8:00 8:45 9:30 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 12:15 1:00 1:50 2:50 3:35 4:25 5:25 6:10 7:00 8:00.

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch- PG- 2D THU 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30.

Three Words To Forever-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 1:35 4:25 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:20 1:35 4:25 7:15.

Creed II – PG-13 – 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:15.

The Front Runner R- 2D THU 5:25 8:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

NT Live: Antony & Cleopatra- PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

Buttons: A New Musical Film-PG- 2D SAT 12:55.

A Christmas Story (1983)-PG- 2D SAT 12:00.

Mirai-PG- 2D SAT 12:55.

Jim Henson’s Holiday Special With Fraggle Rock & Emmet Otter-NR- 2D MON 4:00 7:00.

George Takei’s Allegiance-PG- 2D TUE 7:30.

Schindler’s List- 25th Anniversary- R- 2D FRI-WED 12:35 4:45 9:00.

The Possession of Hannah Grace- R- 2D THU 12:25 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:15.

Creed II – PG13 – 2D THU 12:20 3:40 6:50 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30 10:00.

Robin Hood-PG-13- 2D THU 12:50 3:55 6:45 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 3:45 6:45 9:50.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 12:30 3:15 3:45 6:30 7:00 9:35 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 12:45 3:20 3:50 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:10.

Green Book – PG13 – 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:05 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 3:30 6:40 9:45.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:35 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:05 9:55.

Widows-R- 2D THU 12:15 3:25. 2D FRI 12:40 3:40 6:55 10:20, 2D SAT 3:40 6:55 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 12:40 3:40 6:55 10:20.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:10 2:25 4:40 6:55 9:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:35.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:35 3:45 6:35 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:35 6:50 10:05.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms- PG- 2D THU 12:05 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:55. 2D FRI 12:05 2:35 5:05 7:30, 2D SAT-SUN 5:05 7:30, 2D MON 12:05 10:00, 2D TUE 12:05 2:35 5:05, 2D WED 12:05 2:35 5:05 7:30 10:00.

Boy Erased – R – 2D THU 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:30.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Creed II- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 1:30 4:30 7:30, 2D WED 1:30 4:30.

Ralph Breaks the Internet-PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:50 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 2:50 6:50 9:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 2:50 6:50.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:30 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:30 7:00.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:45 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:45 7:15.

Wildlife-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:20.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Creed-PG13-2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 3:35 6:45, 2D TUE 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:45, 2D WED 12:30 3:35 6:45.

Ralph Breaks the Internet- PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 12:45 3:45 7:00, 2D TUE 12:45 3:45 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 12:45 3:45 7:00.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:15, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:15.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:15 6:30.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 6:45.