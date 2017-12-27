MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 28, 2017- January 4th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

THE REVENGER SQUAD – NR – Action/Comedy – The Revenger Squad decide to reveal their superpowers. Stars Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach. 111 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – R – Crime/Biography – The story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and how his mom had to beg her billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 132 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DARKEST HOUR – PG13 – Drama/Biography – Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill during the dark early days of World War II. 125 min.

DOWNSIZING – R – Comedy/Sci-Fi – A guy thinks he can have a better life if he shrinks himself. Stars Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz. 135 min.

FATHER FIGURES – R – Comedy – Two fraternal twin brothers find out their dead dad is actually alive, then go on the road to find him. Stars Owen Wilson and Christopher Walken. 113 min.

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

THE GREATEST SNOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. See this week’s film review. 152 min.

LAST CHANCE

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

DOCTOR WHO: TWICE UPON A TIME – NR – Sci-Fi – The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) comes face to face with… the Doctor. Of course. 100 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

UNEXPECTEDLY YOURS – NR – Comedy/Romance – Thirty years after high school, two former friends find their lives change dramatically when they become neighbors. 120 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:45 10:15 10:45, 3D THU 5:15, 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D SUN 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D MON-WED 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 4:45 5:15 7:00 9:45 10:15 10:45.

Coco- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:40 7:10 9:40, 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:10 4:35 7:10.

Father Figures-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D FRI-WED 11:15 1:45 7:30 10:00.

Pitch Perfect 3- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:10, 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:10, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:10, 2D MON-WED 12:45 3:00 5:25 7:45 10:10.

The Revengers Squad-NR- 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:15 10:00.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 12:00.

Unexpectedly Yours-NR- 2D THU 2:15 4:50.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

All The Money In The World-R- 2D THU 10:00 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:40 10:30, 2D FRI-WED 9:50 1:10 2:50 6:10 9:20.

Darkest Hour-PG13- 2D THU 9:20 12:40 3:50 7:10 10:20, 2D FRI-WED 9:40 12:40 3:50 6:50 9:40.

Downsizing-R- 2D THU 9:20 12:40 3:10 6:10 9:20, 2D FRI-WED 9:20 12:50 4:00 7:20 10:40.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 9:30 12:30 2:00 4:10 7:40 9:50, 2D FRI-WED 10:30 1:20 4:20 7:10 10:10.

The Shape of Water-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:30 6:50 10:10, 2D FRI-WED 10:10 1:00 4:10 7:10 10:20.

The Greatest Snowman- PG- 2D THU 9:00 12:20 3:20 6:30 9:30, 2D FRI-WED 9:20 12:00 3:40 6:40 9:20.

Ferdinand-PG- 2D THU 9:50 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D FRI-WED 9:00 1:00 4:10 7:00 9:50.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 9:00 10:00 10:30 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 4:00 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:30, 3D THU 9:30 11:30 12:30 3:00 6:30 7:30 10:00 11:00. 2D FRI-WED 9:00 10:00 10:30 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 4:00 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:30, 3D FRI-WED 9:30 3:00 4:00 6:30 7:30 10:00 11:00.

Disaster Artist- R- 2D FRI-WED 10:50.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 9:40 3:40, 2D FRI-WED 1:30 4:40 7:40.

Thor: Ragnarok-PG13- 2D FRI 9:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Pitch Perfect 3- PG13- 2D THU-WED 1:15 4:15 7:30 10:15.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00, 3D THU 1:00, 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:35 7:15, 3D THU 10:50. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:35 7:15 10:35.