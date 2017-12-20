MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 21st-27th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – R – Crime/Biography – The story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and how his mom had to beg her billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 132 min.

DARKEST HOUR – PG13 – Drama/Biography – Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill during the dark early days of World War II. 125 min.

DOCTOR WHO: TWICE UPON A TIME – NR – Sci-Fi – The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) comes face to face with… the Doctor. Of course. 100 min.

DOWNSIZING – R – Comedy/Sci-Fi – A guy thinks he can have a better life if he shrinks himself. Stars Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz. 135 min.

FATHER FIGURES – R – Comedy – Two fraternal twin brothers find out their dead dad is actually alive, then go on the road to find him. Stars Owen Wilson and Christopher Walken. 113 min.

THE GREATEST SNOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE – PG – Drama – Special holiday screening of the story of an angel who shows a frustrated guy what his life would be like if he never existed. 130 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

UNEXPECTEDLY YOURS – NR – Comedy/Romance – Thirty years after high school, two former friends find their lives change dramatically when they become neighbors. 120 min.

THE DISASTER ARTIST – R – Biography/Drama – The stranger-than-fiction story of director Tommy Wiseau, whose film The Room is widely considered the worst movie in human history. Directed by James Franco. See this week’s film review. 103 min.

JUST GETTING STARTED – PG13 – Action/Comedy – An ex-FBI agent and ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program have to fend off a mob hit. Stars Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. 91 min.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – PG – Drama/Thriller – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story of a detective who tries to find a killer on a train before he strikes again. 127 min.

WONDER – PG – Drama – A boy with facial differences enters a mainstream public school for the first time. Stars Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Izabela Vidovic. 113 min.

