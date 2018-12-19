MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 20th-26th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

BUMBLEBEE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Bumblebee, a transformer, is on the run and finds refuge in a California beach town, aided by a coming-of-age young woman. 113 min.

ELF – PG – Comedy/Fantasy/Family – Buddy the elf goes on a quest to meet his dad, only to find that his father is on the naughty list! Time for some Christmas spirit and cheer. Stars Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel. 97 min.

HOLMES & WATSON – PG-13 – Adventure/Comedy/Crime – You’ve never seen Sherlock Holmes and Watson be this funny. Stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS – R – Biography/Drama/History – Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I are cousins and rivals, vying for power and romance in the same circles. Stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. 124 min.

MORTAL ENGINES – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A team of outlaws and outcasts must stop an all-devouring city on wheels. 128 min.

SECOND ACT – PG-13 – Comedy/Romance – A middle-aged woman in a dead-end job (Jennifer Lopez) makes some “creative edits” to her resume and lands a new career. Will her street smarts be enough? Also stars Vanessa Hudgens. 103 min.

VICE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Some vices are more dangerous than others. This flick about Dick Cheney tells the story of the man who quietly shaped the world we live in today. Stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams. 132 min.

WELCOME TO MARWEN – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – A victim of a brutal attack finds a way to heal by creating a miniature village, and his fantasy world helps him find the strength to live in the real one. Stars Steve Carell. 116 min.

NOW PLAYING

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

THE MULE – R – Crime/Drama/Mystery – Clint Eastwood plays a 90-year-old WWII veteran turned drug mule, who’s caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine. Also stars Bradley Cooper and Laurence Fishburne. 116 min.

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Comedy – The “Merc with a Mouth” loses his edge in this PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 with a special appearance by Fred Savage. 119 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

LAST CHANCE

CREED II – PG-13 – Drama – Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) trains Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo, for his boxing match against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan. The 8th movie in the Rocky series. 130 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Comedy – Viggo Mortensen stars as a working class Italian guy hired to be the driver for an African American doctor and classical pianist (played by Mahershala Ali) as he tours the South. 130 min.

INSTANT FAMILY – PG-13 – Comedy – Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are the middle-aged married couple that take up fostering in this feel-good comedy family flick. 119 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

ROBIN HOOD – PG-13 – Action – Remixing the “Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor” theme with Jamie Foxx as the wise trainer putting the “Hood” in Robin Hood. Surprise! It stars some young handsome Brit as Robin Hood. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 7:45 10:00 10:45, 2D SUN 11:15 12:45 3:45 6:45 7:45 9:45 10:45, 2D MON 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 7:45, 2D TUE-WED 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 7:45 10:00 10:45.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 5:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15 9:50, 2D MON 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15, 2D TUE 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:10 9:45, 2D WED 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:15 9:50.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:30 10:15, 2D MON 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:30, 2D TUE-WED 11:10 1:55 4:40 7:30 10:15.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:45 2:20 5:00 7:30 10:00, 2D MON 11:45 2:20 5:00 7:30, 2D TUE-WED 11:45 2:20 5:00 7:30 10:00.

The Mule-R- 2D THU 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10. 2D FRI-SUN 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:25 9:55, 2D MON 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:25, 2D TUE-WED 11:25 2:00 4:45 7:25 9:55.

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:30 4:25 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 5:10.

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch- PG- 2D THU 11:30 1:30 3:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Elf-PG- 2D SAT 12:00.

Vice-R- 2D MON 4:25 7:40, 2D TUE 12:40 3:55 7:10 9:35, 2D WED 9:25 12:40 3:55 7:10 10:10.

Holmes & Watson-PG13- 2D TUE 12:05 2:35 5:05 7:35 10:35, 2D WED 9:35 12:05 2:35 5:05 7:35 10:05.

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:00 8:30 9:00, 3D THU 5:30 9:00. 2D FRI 9:00 11:55 12:25 3:20 4:20 6:45 7:15 7:45 9:40 10:40, 2D SAT 9:00 12:25 3:20 4:20 6:45 7:15 7:45 9:40 10:40, 2D SUN 9:00 11:55 12:25 3:20 4:20 6:45 7:15 7:45 9:40 10:40, 2D MON 9:00 11:55 12:25 3:20 4:20 6:45 7:15 7:45, 2D TUE 12:25 3:20 4:20 6:45 7:15 7:45 10:10, 2D WED 9:00 12:25 4:20 7:15 7:45 10:40, 3D FRI-SUN 9:30 12:55 3:50 10:10, 3D MON 9:30 12:55 3:50, 3D TUE 12:55 3:50 10:40, 3D WED 9:30 1:00 3:50.

Bumblebee-PG13- 2D THU 5:10 8:10, 3D THU 6:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 12:50 3:45 6:40, 2D SUN 9:05 12:50 3:45 6:40, 2D MON 10:00 12:50 3:45 6:40, 2D TUE 12:50 3:45 6:40, 2D WED 10:00 12:50 6:40 9:35, 3D FRI-SUN 10:35, 3D TUE 10:05, 3D WED 3:35.

Mary Queen of Scots-R- 2D THU 6:30 9:35. 2D FRI-SAT 9:15 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:40, 2D SUN 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:40, 2D MON 9:15 12:15 3:25 6:30, 2D TUE 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:40, 2D WED 9:15 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:40.

Second Act-PG13- 2D THU 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI 9:10 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:35, 2D SAT 9:10 12:10 4:00 7:00 9:35, 2D SUN 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:35, 2D MON 9:10 1:15 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 12:35 4:00 7:00 9:35, 2D WED 10:25 1:10 3:55 7:00 9:45.

Welcome to Marwen-PG13- 2D THU 10:25. 2D FRI-SUN 10:25 1:20 3:35 6:35 9:10, 2D MON 10:25 1:20 3:35 6:35, 2D TUE 12:55 3:50 6:45 9:40, 2D WED 9:55 12:55 3:50 6:45 9:40.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D THU 12:10 12:40 3:20 3:50 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 9:20 9:50 12:30 1:00 3:40 4:10 6:50 7:20 10:00 10:30, 2D MON 9:20 9:50 12:30 1:00 3:40 4:10 6:50 7:20, 2D TUE 12:30 1:00 3:40 4:10 6:50 7:20 10:00 10:30, 2D WED 9:20 9:50 12:30 1:00 3:40 4:10 6:50 7:20 10:00 10:30.

Mortal Engines-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 9:10 12:20 3:30 6:45, 2D SUN 12:20 3:30 6:45, 2D MON 9:10 12:20 3:30 6:45, 2D TUE 12:20, 2D WED 9:10 12:20.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 12:15 7:00 10:00, 3D THU 3:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 1:10 4:05 7:10 10:20, 2D SUN 1:10 4:05 7:10 10:20, 2D MON 10:10 1:10 4:05 7:10, 2D TUE 1:10 4:05 7:10 10:20, 2D WED 10:10 1:10 4:05 7:10 10:20.

Once Upon a Deadpool-NR- 2D THU 1:35 3:55 10:25. 2D FRI 9:40, 2D SAT 9:00 10:10, 2D MON 9:40

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 1:05 4:30 6:45, 2D SUN 9:45 1:05 4:30 6:45, 2D MON 10:35 1:05

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:25. 2D FRI-SUN 10:10

Creed II – PG13 – 2D THU 12:00 3:20.

Robin Hood-PG-13- 2D THU 12:55.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:45.

Green Book – PG13 – 2D THU 12:15 3:25.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 3:35.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms- PG- 2D THU 1:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater direct for more information.]

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 5:30 7:30. 2D FRI-MON 12:00 1:00 3:15 4:30 6:30 7:45 9:40.

Mary Poppins Returns- PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00.

The Mule-R- 2D THU 12:00 1:40 2:45 4:20 7:10. 2D FRI 12:45 3:30 7:10 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN 12:45 7:10 9:50, 2D MON 12:45 7:10.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Aquaman-PG13- 2D THU 5:00, 3D THU 8:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 6:45 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 3:15.

Mary Poppins Returns-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 6:50. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:35 7:00 10:00.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 12:45 7:00, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:30.

Creed II-PG13-2D THU 12:30.