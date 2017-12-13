MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 14th-20th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! – NR – Musical – This musical comedy celebrates Chanukah with a Klezmer-ized take on Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” 131 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

NOW PLAYING

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

THE DISASTER ARTIST – R – Biography/Drama – The stranger-than-fiction story of director Tommy Wiseau, whose film The Room is widely considered the worst movie in human history. Directed by James Franco.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

JUST GETTING STARTED – PG13 – Action/Comedy – An ex-FBI agent and ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program have to fend off a mob hit. Stars Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. 91 min.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – PG – Drama/Thriller – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story of a detective who tries to find a killer on a train before he strikes again. 127 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING MISSOURI – R – Comedy/Drama – A mother challenges local cops to solve her daughter’s murder. Stars Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson. See this week’s film review. 115 min.

UNEXPECTEDLY YOURS – NR – Comedy/Romance – Thirty years after high school, two former friends find their lives change dramatically when they become neighbors. 120 min.

WONDER – PG – Drama – A boy with facial differences enters a mainstream public school for the first time. Stars Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Izabela Vidovic. 113 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

(Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information)

Coco- PG- 2D THU 11:30 12:15 2:00 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45, 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 11:30 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:00 9:30 10:00, 2D SUN 11:00 11:30 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30, 2D TUE 5:00 7:30.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:10, 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 8:00 10:25, 2D SUN 1:00 3:15 5:30 8:00, 2D TUE 5:30 8:00.

Unexpectedly Yours-NR- 2D THU 11:40 2:15 5:00 7:40, 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 2:15 5:00 7:40 10:20, 2D SUN-TUE 11:40 2:15 5:00 7:40.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri-R- 2D THU 11:20 2:10 4:40 7:10, 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 2:10 4:40 7:10 9:45, 2D SUN 11:20 2:10 4:40 7:10, 2D TUE 5:10 7:45.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG13- 2D THU 11:10 1:45 4:15 7:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

(Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information)

The Meshuganutcracker!- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:30 10:30, 3D THU 6:00 7:30 10:00 11:00, 2D FRI 9:00 10:30 11:00 11:30 2:30 3:00 6:00 6:30 7:30 9:30 10:00, 2D SAT 11:00 12:30 2:00 2:30 3:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:30 9:00 9:30 10:00, 2D SUN 11:30 3:00 6:30 7:30 10:00, 2D MON-WED 9:00 11:00 11:30 2:30 3:00 6:00 7:30 9:30 10:00, 3D FRI 9:30 10:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 8:00 10:30 11:00 11:30, 3D SAT 9:00 12:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 10:30 11:00, 3D SUN 12:00 12:30 3:30 4:00 7:00 10:30 11:00, 3D MON-WED 10:00 10:30 12:00 12:30 3:30 4:00 6:30 7:00 10:30.

Ferdinand-PG- 2D FRI 9:20 10:50 1:40 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D SAT 10:50 1:40 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D MON 9:20 10:50 1:40 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D TUE-WED 9:20 10:50 1:40 4:30 7:20 10:10

Just Getting Started-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:50, 2D FRI 9:50 1:30 4:00 6:40 9:10 11:30, 2D SAT 6:40 9:10 11:30, 2D MON-WED 9:50 1:30 4:00 6:40 9:10.

The Disaster Artist-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:20, 2D FRI 9:10 12:10 2:40 5:20 7:50 10:20, 2D SAT 12:30 3:00 5:40 8:10 10:40, 2D MON-WED 9:10 12:10 2:40 5:20 7:50 10:20.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 6:50 9:50, 2D FRI 10:00 1:30 4:40 7:50 10:40, 2D SAT 10:00 1:30 4:40 7:10 10:40, 2D MON-WED 10:00 1:30 4:40 7:50 10:40.

Wonder-PG- 2D THU 12:50 4:10 7:10, 2D FRI 10:40 1:50 4:50 7:40 10:30, 2D SAT 12:50 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D MON 10:40 1:50 4:50 7:40 10:30, 2D TUE 10:40 1:50 4:50 6:50 10:30, 2D WED 10:40 1:50 4:50 7:40 10:30.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:30, 2D FRI 12:40 6:20 11:30, 2D MON-WED 9:50 12:40 3:40 6:20 9:20.

Murder on the Orient Express- PG13- 2D FRI 3:20 8:50, 2D SAT 3:40 10:00, 2D MON 12:30 3:20 6:20 8:50, 2D TUE 12:30 3:20 6:20 9:40, 2D WED 12:30 3:20 6:20 8:50.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D FRI 9:40 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:40, 2D SAT 9:40 12:50 4:00 7:30, 2D MON-WED 9:40 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 10:50, 3D THU 7:15, 2D FRI-WED 3:35, 3D FRI-WED 12:00 7:15 10:50.

Coco-PG- 2D THU 1:15 6:30 9:15, 2D FRI-WED 1:15 3:50 6:30 9:15.

Wonder-PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45, 2D FRI 12:30 3:35 10:35, 2D SAT-WED 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00