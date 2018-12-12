MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 13-19th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

A PRIVATE WAR – R – Biography/Drama/War – A film based on the true story of Marie Colvin (played by Rosamund Pike), a celebrated war correspondent who embarks on a dangerous assignment in the Syrian city of Homs. 110 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

MET OPERA: LA TRAVIATA – NR – Stage – Set in the 19th century, this opera follows a tragic heroine, a hapless lover, and a love-destroying father. 187 min.

THE MULE – R – Crime/Drama/Mystery – Clint Eastwood plays a 90-year-old WWII veteran turned drug mule, who’s caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine. Also stars Bradley Cooper and Laurence Fishburne. 116 min.

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION – PG-13 – Comedy – Before Chevy Chase got weird and racist, he played in this comedy about how a family’s Christmas plans turn into a disaster. 97 min.

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Comedy – The “Merc with a Mouth” loses his edge in this PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 with a special appearance by Fred Savage. 119 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD – R – Documentary/History/War – Watch never-before-seen footage in this documentary about World War I. 99 min.

NOW PLAYING

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

CREED II – PG-13 – Drama – Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) trains Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo, for his boxing match against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan. The 8th movie in the Rocky series. 130 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Comedy – Viggo Mortensen stars as a working class Italian guy hired to be the driver for an African American doctor and classical pianist (played by Mahershala Ali) as he tours the South. 130 min.

INSTANT FAMILY – PG-13 – Comedy – Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are the middle-aged married couple that take up fostering in this feel-good comedy family flick. 119 min.

JIM HENSON’S HOLIDAY SPECIAL WITH FRAGGLE ROCK AND EMMET OTTER – NR – Classic – A Jim Henson holiday classic, remastered for the big screen. Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas and The Bells of Fraggle Rock are joined by an all-new featurette and special guest! 90 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – The bodies in the morgue are cold, but an evil entity lingers. A cop on the night shift is in for some surprises. 85 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

ROBIN HOOD – PG-13 – Action – Remixing the “Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor” theme with Jamie Foxx as the wise trainer putting the “Hood” in Robin Hood. Surprise! It stars some young handsome Brit as Robin Hood. 116 min.

SCHINDLER’S LIST 25TH ANNIVERSARY – R – Biography/Drama/History – A special showing of Spielberg’s famous film about Oskar Schindler, who becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by Nazis in German-occupied Poland. 195 min.

THREE WORDS TO FOREVER – NR – Comedy/Drama/Family – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a middle-aged couple who wants to separate but are forced put up a pretense. Complications ensue. 106 min.

WIDOWS – R – Action – Viola Davis and Michelle Rodrigues head up a gang of badass widows ready to reap what they’ve sown. Gylian Flynn and Steve McQueen write the screenplay in this action thriller. 128 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:35. FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:40 4:20 5:20 7:00 8:00 9:40 10:30, 2D SUN-TUE 11:00 12:00 1:40 2:40 4:20 5:20 7:00 8:00.

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU 11:15 12:15 1:00 1:50 2:50 3:35 4:25 5:25 6:10 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:30 4:25 7:15 9:40, 2D SUN-TUE 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:30 4:25 7:15.

The Mule-R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:50 4:30 5:15 7:10 8:00 9:50 10:25, 2D SUN-TUE 11:10 1:50 4:30 5:15 7:10 8:00.

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch- PG- 2D THU 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30, 2D SUN-TUE 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30.

Three Words To Forever-NR- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Creed II- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 7:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Met Opera: La Traviata-G- 2D SAT 12:55, 2D WED 6:30.

Once Upon A Deadpool-NR- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 10:10.

Schindler’s List 25th Anniversary-R- 2D THU 12:35.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-PG13- 2D SAT 12:00.

Jim Hensen’s Holiday Special with Fraggle Rock and Emmet Otter-PG- 2D SUN 1:00 4:00.

They Shall Not Grow Old-R- 2D MON 4:00 7:00, 3D MON 4:00 7:00.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D WED 12:40 3:50 7:00 10:10.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:50, 3D THU 5:30 8:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 7:00 10:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:05.

The Possession of Hannah Grace- R- 2D THU 12:25 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:15.

Creed II – PG13 – 2D THU 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30.

Robin Hood-PG-13- 2D THU 12:50 3:45 6:45 9:50.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 2:20 3:50 7:00 10:10.

Green Book – PG13 – 2D THU 12:10 3:30 6:40 9:45.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:05 9:55.

Widows-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 10:30.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:35.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:35 6:55 10:05.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms- PG- 2D THU 12:0 10:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)- PG- 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00.

The Mule-R- 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 1:40 2:45 4:20 5:30 7:10 8:15 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 1:40 2:45 4:20 5:30 7:10, 2D TUE 12:00 1:40 2:45 4:20 5:30 7:10 8:15.

Ralph Breaks the Internet-PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:00 6:50 9:30, 2D SUN-TUE 12:20 3:00 6:50.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:45 7:20 10:20, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 3:45 7:20.

A Private War-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:30.

Creed II- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-PG- 2D THU 5:00, 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 12:45 7:00, 2D TUE 12:45 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 12:45 7:00, 3D THU-WED 3:45.

Creed II-PG13-2D THU 12:30 3:35 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 3:35 6:45, 2D TUE 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:45, 2D WED 12:30 3:35 6:45.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:15, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:15 10:00, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:15.

Ralph Breaks the Internet- PG- 2D THU 12:45.