MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes| August 9th-15th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BLACKKKLANSMAN – R – Biography/Comedy/Crime – A Spike Lee Joint about an African American police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes head of the local chapter. Stars John David Washington and Alec Baldwin. 135 min.

ELVIS: ’68 COMEBACK SPECIAL – NR – Documentary – A showing of Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special which has been considered one of the greatest music shows and artist performances in pop music history. 120 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

DCI 2018: BIG, LOUD & LIVE 15 – G – Sports – Fifteen of Drum Corps International’s top performing corps compete for the title of DCI World Champion. 315 min.

DOG DAYS – PG – Comedy/Drama – A group of people in Los Angeles are interconnected and united by their dogs. Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev. 112 min.

GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES: STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018 – PG-13 – Animation/Drama/War – Two children, Seita and his younger sister Setsuko, are forced to fend for themselves in Japan during the aftermath of WWII. 100 min.

KUSINA KINGS – NR – Comedy – A Tagalog language film about two best friends who enter a cook-off challenge to save their restaurant and friendship. Stars Zanjoe Marudo and Empoy Marquez. 107 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

SLENDER MAN – PG-13 – Horror – A ten-year-old internet forum post about a creepy, faceless humanoid gets its own movie. Stars Joey King. 93 min.

YELLOW SUBMARINE – G – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A music-loving paradise is attacked by music-hating meanies, so the Yellow Submarine is activated. Inspired by the music of the Beatles. 85 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

THE DARKEST MINDS – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – Teenage angst hits new levels in a world that imprisons everyone under 18, so a group a teens forms a resistance group. Stars Mandy Moore. 105 min.

DEATH OF A NATION – PG-13 – Documentary/History – The conservative filmmaker who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to making illegal campaign contributions makes a film that compares Trump to Lincoln. 109 min.

EIGHTH GRADE – R – Comedy – Relive your awkward adolescent years with this Bo Burnham film about an introverted teenager trying to survive the last week of eighth grade. Stars Elsie Fisher. 93 min.

THE EQUALIZER 2 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A retired CIA operative doles out justice in his spare time. How far will he go when a friend is murdered? Stars Denzel Washington. 121 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – PG-13 – Comedy/Musical – An expecting mother learns about her own mother with lots of singing. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep. 114 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

SPY WHO DUMPED ME – R – Action/Comedy – Two best friends become part of an international conspiracy after one of them discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was a spy. Stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. 116 min.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES – PG – Animation/Action/Comedy – The Teen Titans feel like the only superheroes without a movie so they set out to change that but their plans go awry. Stars the voices of Kristen Bell and Nicolas Cage. 93 min.

LAST CHANCE

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Genetic modification meets volcanic eruption meets Chris Pratt. Also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and CGI dinos. 128 min.

SKYSCRAPER – PG-13 – Action/Crime/Drama – A U.S. war veteran is framed for setting a building ablaze and must clear his name and find those responsible. Oh, and his family is trapped above the fire line. Stars Dwayne Johnson. 102 min.

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS – PG-13 – Documentary – Three young men meet each other and discover that they are triplets separated at birth. Then things get even weirder. 96 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

BlacKKKlansman-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D MON-TUE 11:15 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Yellow Submarine-R- 2D SAT 11:00, 2D MON 7:00.

Mission Impossible- Fallout- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00. 2D FRI 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45, 2D SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN 12:45 3:45 6:45, 2D MON 12:45 3:45, 2D TUE 12:45 3:45 6:45.

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 12:30 2:15 3:00 4:45 5:30 7:15 8:00 9:35 10:20, 2D SUN 12:30 2:15 3:00 4:45 5:30 7:15 8:00, 2D MON-TUE 11:45 12:30 2:15 3:00 4:45 5:30 7:15 8:00.

Kusina Kings-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 2:25 5:00 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN 2:25 5:00 7:30, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 2:25 5:00 7:30.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 4:40.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 2:20 7:25.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies-PG- 2D THU 11:25 1:30 3:35 5:40.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:30 4:50.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

DCI 2018: Big, Loud & Live 15- NR- 2D THU 12:30.

Grave of the Fireflies- Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- PG13- 2D SUN 12:55., 2D MON 7:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:10.

Slender Man-PG13- 2D THU 7:20 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 1:25 2:35 5:10 7:40 10:25.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00, 3D THU 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 7:10 10:05, 3D FRI-WED 4:15.

Dog Days-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:50 6:50 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:05 7:05 9:55, 2D SUN 12:10 4:05 7:05 9:55, 2D MON 1:00 4:05 6:20 9:55, 2D TUE 1:00 4:05 7:05 9:55, 2D WED 1:00 4:05 6:20 9:55.

Death of a Nation-PG13- 2D THU 3:20. 2D FRI-SAT 12:10 5:20 10:30, 2D SUN 5:20 10:30, 2D MON-WED 12:10 5:20 10:30.

Eighth Grade-R- 2D THU 12:30 6:25. 2D FRI-SAT 2:50 8:00, 2D SUN 2:55 8:00, 2D MON 2:50, 2D TUE-WED 2:50 8:00.

The Darkest Minds-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:20 5:05 7:50 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:25 7:20 10:10, 2D SUN 1:15 4:20 7:15 10:00, 2D MON-TUE 1:30 4:25 7:20 10:10, 2D WED 3:50 10:20.

The Spy Who Dumped Me-R- 2D THU 12:25 3:35 6:45 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:15 4:20 7:15 10:00.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 7:00 9:30 10:00, 3D THU 3:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:00 3:30 6:50 9:00 9:50.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies- PG- 2D THU 11:50 2:10 4:45. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 6:30, 2D MON 12:30, 2D TUE 12:30 6:30, 2D WED 12:30.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again- PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:10 5:15 7:55 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 4:10 7:00 10:15.

The Equalizer 2- R- 2D THU 12:35 3:45 7:20 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 12:50 3:50 7:25 10:20, 2D MON 12:50 3:50 7:50 10:20, 2D TUE 12:50 3:50 7:25 10:20, 2D WED 12:50 7:25.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 11:55 2:35 4:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 6:40 9:05.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:25 6:40 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 3:55 6:55 9:40.

Three Identical Strangers- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

The Meg- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 1:15 3:15 4:30 5:55 7:15 8:30 10:10.

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:55.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:30 4:45 7:00 8:15, 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:30 7:00 9:15.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Meg-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 9:50, 3D SUN-MON 4:00, 3D TUE 9:50, 3D WED 4:00.

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 1:15 3:45 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 3:45 6:30 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 3:45 6:30, 2D TUE 1:15 3:45 6:30 10:00, 2D WED 1:15 3:45 6:30.

Mission Impossible- Fallout- PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 6:50, 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:50 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:15 3:35 6:50, 2D TUE 2:15 3:35 6:50 9:15, 2D WED 2:15 3:35 6:50.

The Spy Who Dumped Me-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.