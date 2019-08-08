MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 8th-14th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN – PG – Comedy/Drama – A golden retreiver learns the lessons of life from his owner, a race car driver. Stars Kevin Costner and Amanda Seyfried. 109 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

THE FAREWELL – PG – Comedy/Drama – A Chinese family decide to keep their grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness, and instead schedule a wedding for them to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina. 100 min.

HELLO, DOLLY! 50TH ANNIVERSARY – G – Adventure/Comedy/Musical – Based on The Matchmaker, Dolly Levi (played by Barbara Streisand) travels to find a partner for a man, while convincing a group to travel along the way. 146 min.

HELLO, LOVE, GOODBYE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Tagalog film for the times we live in, this one’s about two overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, a bartender and a domestic helper, who find romance. English subtitles. 118 min.

MILLENNIUM ACTRESS – PG – Animation/Drama/Fantasy – A movie studio is being torn down, and an interviewer tracks down its most famous star, who has been living privately for 30 years. 87 min.

ONLY YESTERDAY – PG – Animation/Drama/Romance – A Studio Ghibli film about an office worker who travels to the countryside while reminiscing about her childhood in Tokyo. 118 min.

THE KITCHEN – R – Action/Crime/Drama – The wives of incarcerated New York gangsters in the 1970s keep their husbands’ criminal activity running. Stars Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A troubled kid documents her scary stories in a tome that haunts a group of teenagers. 111 min.

SPRINGSTEEN FAN EVENT: BLINDED BY THE LIGHT – PG-13 – Blinded by the Light is a film about a British teenager who learns from the music of Bruce Springsteen. Here’s a chance to see an advanced screening. 130 min.

THE TOMORROW MAN – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A doomsday prepper and a hoarder find love. Stars John Lithgow. 94 min.

NOW PLAYING

BRING THE SOUL – PG – Documentary/Music – The Korean-pop boy band phenomenon gets a documentary. Just what you’ve been waiting for! English subtitles. Stars BTS. 103 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – R – Comedy/Drama – It’s been called the film of the year, and our critic Barry Wurst II even gave this film five stars (that’s high praise!). See what all the fuss over Tarentino’s latest film is about. 161 min. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

LAST CHANCE

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

CLARITA – R – Horror – A Tagalog horror film about a woman who is detained by police on suspicion of harboring a demon in her soul. Just wait ‘til Duterte finds out! English subtitles. 85 min.

CRAWL – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – As if a category 5 hurricane weren’t bad enough, this woman has to battle an alligator flood. 87 min.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 129 min.

STUBER – R – Action/Comedy – A detective (Dave Bautista) recruits his Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) to fight crime. 93 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Action/Adventure/Animated – The motley crew of toys let by Woody and Buzz go on another cross country adventure. 100 min.

YESTERDAY – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Music – A struggling musician wakes up in a timeline where the Beatles never existed. I guess that makes plagiarism OK? Stars Himesh Patel and Lily James. 116 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:50 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 6:30 7:00 9:25 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 6:30 7:00.

The Kitchen-R- 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 10:40 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:15 1:10 1:55 3:50 4:35 6:30 7:15 9:15 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:10 2:10 3:50 4:50 7:25 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 10:30 11:30 1:10 2:10 3:50 4:50 7:25, 2D TUE-WED 10:30 11:30 1:10 2:10 4:50 7:25.

Hello, Love, Goodbye-NA- 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 11:50 3:10 9:50. 2D FRI 12:40 6:30 9:50, 2D SAT 1:15 4:30 7:45 11:00, 2D SUN 1:15 4:30 7:45, 2D MON-WED 11:50 3:10 6:30.

Clarita-R- 2D THU 1:35 3:35 5:35.

Only Yesterday-PG- 2D THU 11:00.

Bring the Soul-NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[SHOWTIMES WERE INCOMPLETE AT PRESS TIME. PLEASE CONTACT THE THEATER FOR MORE INFO]

Hello Dolly: 50th Anniversary-PG- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D WED 12:00 7:00.

Springsteen Fan Event: Blinded By The Light-PG13- 2D MON 7:00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2-PG- 2D TUE 4:00 9:00, 3D TUE 6:30.

Millennium Actress-PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D TUE 4:00.

Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI -SUN 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:15 10:05.

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 6:30 9:15.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 1:00 3:45 4:15 7:00 7:30 10:10 10:40.

The Farewell-PG- 2D THU 5:10 7:45 10:20.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:35.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:35 1:05 4:05 6:35 7:05 9:35 10:05, 3D THU 3:35.

Crawl-R- 2D THU 12:10 4:55 10:30.

Stuber-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:05.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:55 7:40 10:20.

Yesterday-PG13- 2D THU 12:05 2:30 5:00.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 12:10 2:40.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:50 7:40 10:25.

Bring the Soul-NR- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI 5:00 7:00, 2D SAT 2:00 7:00, 2D SUN 5:00 7:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

[SHOWTIMES WERE INCOMPLETE AT PRESS TIME. PLEASE CONTACT THE THEATER FOR MORE INFO]

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 6:00 8:30.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 1:00 2:30 4:20 7:30.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 7:00.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 6:45.

The Tomorrow Man-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:30, 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:40 6:20 9:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:40 6:20.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 1:00 3:15 4:30 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:15 6:30.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:45 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:35 6:45.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 3:00 6:30.

